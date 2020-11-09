Ukraine's President Contracts Coronavirus, His Office Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tested positive for coronavirus, the presidential office said on November 9.



"The head of state is feeling well and will continue to perform his duties remotely in self-isolation," the office said in a statement.



Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy had said Ukraine may introduce a lockdown at weekends in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus and such a move would not have a serious negative impact on the economy.



"A temporary lockdown at weekends, for about a few weeks, can help us to avoid a harder lockdown," the presidential press service quoted Zelenskiy as saying.



Ukraine recorded 8,687 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on November 9.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP