Ukraine's Zelenskiy To Visit U.S. Later In September

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit the United States on September 23 to attend the UN General Assembly in New York.



Speaking to journalists in Kyiv on September 9, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said a specific date on when Zelenskiy would meet U.S. President Donald Trump hasn’t been set yet.



Prystaiko said the Ukrainian president "had a good conversation with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence" in Warsaw recently where a bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy was discussed.



He said Zelenskiy has an invitation to not "simply visit the United States [to attend the UN General Assembly], but to also visit Washington and meet with the president and government of the United States."



The minister said there are different dates being examined for a visit to Washington. "We are working on it now," he added.



In July, Ukraine's presidential office said Zelenskiy had a phone conversation with Trump.



The 74th UN General Assembly opens on September 17 and closes on September 30.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service