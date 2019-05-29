Saakashvili Back In Ukraine -- 'It's A Whole New Country'

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president who served as governor of Ukraine’s Odesa region in 2015-16, has welcomed the restoration of his Ukrainian citizenship by new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a “courageous step by a courageous and worthy president.” Saakashvili returned to Ukraine on May 29, arriving amid a political transition a day after Zelenskiy reinstated the citizenship he was stripped of by then-President Petro Poroshenko. Saakashvili arrived at Kyiv's Boryspil airport in the early evening on a flight from Poland and was greeted by a singing crowd of supporters and dozens of journalists.