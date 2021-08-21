Ukraine Sanctions Dozens Of Individuals For 'Pro-Russian' Propaganda

Ukraine will impose sanctions on a number of pro-Kremlin figures in Ukrainian politics, businesses, and media for spreading “pro-Russian” propaganda, the country’s National Security and Defense Council said on August 20.



Among those targeted is Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian lawmaker the U.S. government sanctioned in September after accusing him of being a Russian agent that tried to interfere in U.S. elections.



“The sanctions also affect six individuals and three entities that are part of a network of foreign influence linked to former MP Andriy Derkach,” the Council said in a statement. “Earlier, these individuals were sanctioned by the United States for interfering in the presidential election.”



In January, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned seven Ukrainians and four entities for being part of a Russia-linked foreign intelligence network run by Derkach.



Derkach did not immediately comment, but he previously denied the allegations and said he was being targeted for exposing corruption.



Derkach was linked to an effort by Rudy Giuliani, who was former U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, to find compromising information about President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, during the 2020 election campaign.



The Council also imposed sanctions on four other individuals, including bloggers and politicians Anatoliy Shariy and Olga Shariy, who are accused of running a video blog and website considered pro-Russian. The couple also founded a party that has several representatives in city and oblast councils. Ihor Huzhva, the publisher of Strana.ua, another website with pro-Kremlin views, was also sanctioned.



“Sanctions are also imposed on four entities related to Internet resources, which are directly or indirectly coordinated by these citizens and conduct systematic anti-Ukrainian propaganda,” the Council said.



The head of Ukraine's SBU security agency, Ivan Bakanov, said the measures were taken to protect "information space."



"I repeat: the Security Service clearly distinguishes between freedom of speech and the attack on the statehood and sovereignty of Ukraine," he said.



In addition, sanctions were imposed 28 members of Russia's intelligence and special services as well as six other individuals alleged to be responsible for human rights abuses in Crimea.



Sanctions were also imposed on 12 legal entities, including local television channels, news agencies, and online publications from Crimea.



“All of them are waging an information war against Ukraine and are active participants in hybrid aggression,” the Council said.



Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.



Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.