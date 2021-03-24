Ukraine Sanctions Dozens Of Russian Officials, Entities

Ukraine has sanctioned dozens of Russian officials and entities, including businesses and media.



President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on March 23 targeting 26 foreigners and 81 legal entities, blocking their assets and restricting travel or operations in the country.



The sanctions, announced after a decision of Ukraine’s national security body, also target Russian state-controlled media RT, TASS new agency, Gazea.ru, Lenta.ru, and other media.



In the case of media, the sanctions also restrict or terminate the use of telecommunications services.



The list of companies targeted include insurance giant Rosgosstrakhm and a raft of firms operating in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.



Among the sanctions-hit Russian citizens are officials in the interior ministry, security services, and lawmakers.



The list also includes French members of the European Parliament who visited occupied Crimea last year without permission from Ukrainian authorities.



Kyiv’s has announced several rounds of sanctions on Russian persons and entities since relations nosedived after Moscow illegally annexed the Crimea and backed separatists in the east of the country.