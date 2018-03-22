Ukraine Parliament Committee Green-Lights Savchenko Arrest

KYIV -- The Ukrainian parliament's rules committee has unanimously approved the cancellation of immunity, detainment, and arrest of lawmaker and former Russian captive Nadia Savchenko, who is accused of plotting a "terrorist" attack on the legislature.

The committee's March 22 approval of Prosecutor-General Yuriy Lutsenko's request is the first step towards Savchenko's possible arrest, as the full Verkhovna Rada must now either approve or reject the move.

Lutsenko claimed on March 15 that Savchenko planned to destroy the parliament’s roof cupola with mortar shells and kill surviving lawmakers with assault-rifle fire.

Lutsenko's accusation came after Savchenko reported to headquarters of the state state securityy, the SBU, for questioning as a witness in the case against Volodymyr Ruban, who has been a key negotiator in prisoner exchanges with the Russia-backed separatists.

Ruban was arrested earlier in March and accused of plotting to kill President Petro Poroshenko and other top officials, after he was detained while crossing into government-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine -- allegedly with large amounts of weapons and ammunition hidden in a shipment of furniture.

Ruban, whose Center for the Release of POWs has been involved in prisoner exchanges between Kyiv and Russia-backed separatists since 2014, maintains his innocence and says he was framed.

On March 20, Savchenko denied planning terrorist attacks and said that during questioning, she "deliberately discussed absurd plans for a coup attempt and terrorist attacks against high-ranking officials" as a "political provocation."

She also rejected speculation that she might have ties with Russia.