Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukraine Seizes Cocaine Worth $51 Million In Cargo Ship

The drugs were found during an inspection on a South American cargo ship that docked in the Black Sea port of Odesa. (file photo)

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) says it has seized a shipment of South American narcotics worth some $51 million.

The SBU said it found more than a quarter of a ton of cocaine hidden in "containers with bananas" during an inspection on a South American cargo ship that docked in the Black Sea port of Odesa.

The statement did not identify the vessel's country of origin.

"A rapid analysis identified the packaged powder as cocaine," the SBU said in a statement on March 21.

"The total weight of the drug is 257 kilograms and its estimated cost on the black market is more than $51 million," the statement said.

The drugs were meant for the European market, the SBU said, adding that it has opened a criminal case in drug smuggling on a large scale.

It also launched an investigation to identify possible suspects in the case.

With reporting by AFP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG