Russian Media Reporting Sentsov Transferred To Moscow Detention Center

Two Russian news agencies are reporting that Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov has been moved from a remote prison in Russia's Arctic region to a facility in Moscow.



TASS and Interfax, quoting unnamed sources, said on August 29 that Sentsov was transferred to Moscow's Detention Facility No. 2, also known as the Butyrskaya prison, from a penitentiary in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.



The move comes a day after a court in Ukraine ordered jailed Russian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky to be freed on his own recognizance and released from custody.



Kyiv and Moscow have been reported to be in talks in recent weeks on a prisoner swap that could include dozens of prisoners.



Sentsov, who openly protested Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, is serving a 20-year prison term in Russia on terrorism charges, which he and his supporters have rejected.

