News
Separatist Court In Ukraine Sentences Three Foreign Fighters To Death
Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region say their top court has handed down death sentences to two British nationals and a Moroccan for being "mercenaries" and fighting with Ukraine's armed forces.
The separatist leadership in the Donetsk region said that Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner of Britain, and Saaudun Brahim, a Moroccan student, were sentenced to death on June 9 after a two-day trial.
They were convicted of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order" in the region, which is controlled by the separatists and a current focal point of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops.
Aslin and Pinner, who served in a Ukrainian military unit in the city of Mariupol, were captured by the separatists in April. Saaudun was taken prisoner in March near the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region.
Their lawyer said they will appeal the decision.
Russian officials have said that since they consider the three mercenaries, they are not protected by international laws regarding prisoners of war.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, through his spokesman in London, expressed concern over the verdicts and sentences handed to the three men, as they are entitled to combatant immunity.
"We're obviously deeply concerned by this. We've said continually that prisoners of war shouldn't be exploited for political purposes," the spokesman told reporters after the verdict was handed down.
"Under the Geneva Convention, prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity, and they should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities," the statement said.
"So we will continue to work with Ukrainian authorities to try and secure the release of any British national who was serving in the Ukrainian armed forces and who are being held as prisoners of war."
In April, Russian state television showed Pinner and Aslin pleading guilty after their capture and asking Johnson to assist in exchanging them and other captured Ukrainian soldiers for pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is being held by Kyiv on high-treason charges.
Relatives of Pinner and Aslin said at the time that their televised statements were made under duress. They also said that the two men served in the Ukrainian armed forces on a contractual basis and therefore cannot be considered mercenaries.
Russian media reports say Pinner has lived in Mariupol with his Ukrainian wife since 2018.
Russia currently has a moratorium on using the death penalty, but says that does not apply to the areas of Ukraine controlled by the separatists.
With reporting by TASS, dpa, The Guardian, Reuters, and Interfax
All Of The Latest News
European Parliament Calls China's Xinjiang Violations 'Serious Risk Of Genocide'
The European Parliament has adopted a resolution saying China's treatment of mostly Muslim, Turkic-speaking indigenous ethnic groups, such as Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and others in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, amounts to "crimes against humanity" and holds a "serious risk of genocide."
The resolution, approved in a vote by the European Parliament on June 9, condemned "in the strongest possible terms" China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other indigenous peoples in the northwestern region.
Although it stops short of calling China's actions genocide outright, the resolution is the strongest yet adopted by the legislature and marks a tougher line toward Beijing by Brussels. The United States has already labelled China's actions in Xinjiang as "genocide" and "crimes against humanity."
The resolution says the Uyghur community in China "has been systematically oppressed by brutal measures, including mass deportation, political indoctrination, family separation, restrictions on religious freedom, cultural destruction and the extensive use of surveillance."
It also says there is "credible evidence about birth-prevention measures and the separation of Uyghur children from their families amount to crimes against humanity and represent a serious risk of genocide."
The document calls on the Chinese government to put an "immediate end" to the practice of arbitrary detention without charge, trial, or conviction for criminal offenses "targeted" against Uyghurs and other ethnic Turkic peoples, and to close all camps and detention centers and "immediately and unconditionally" release all of those detained under the practices.
As many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers in the western Chinese region, according to the U.S. State Department.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps but people who have fled the province say that thousands are undergoing "political indoctrination" at a network of facilities known officially as reeducation camps.
The resolution, which is nonbinding, also criticizes UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet for her recent trip to China, where she visited Xinjiang, saying she "failed to clearly hold the Chinese government accountable for human rights abuses against the Uyghurs during her visit."
Dozens of rights groups called on June 8 for her resignation, charging that she "whitewashed" Beijing's "atrocities" during her trip to China.
Bachelet has said that during the trip she urged Beijing to review its counterterrorism policies to ensure they comply with international human rights standards.
She also said that her six-day trip was not an investigation into China's human rights policies but an opportunity to engage with the government.
U.S. Special Envoy Says Washington 'Committed To Work With Belarus'
The U.S. special envoy for Belarus, Julie Fisher, says Washington remains "committed" to working with Belarus wherever possible, even though relations have been badly strained amid a crackdown by the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashena against dissent since a disputed election in August 2020.
The U.S. envoy, who was approved by the Senate in 2020 as the first U.S. ambassador to Belarus since 2008, was unable to take up her post in Minsk because the Belarusian government denied her a visa in response to the harsh economic sanctions Washington imposed on Lukashenka and other members of his regime because of the election and subsequent crackdown on dissent.
In an interview with RFE/RL's Belarus Service published on June 9, Fisher, whose appointment ends this month, praised Belarusians for what she called their "resilience as they rejected...that fraudulent election."
"In the time since then, the United States has been committed and remains absolutely committed to ensuring a closer relationship between the United States of America and the people of Belarus," Fisher said.
Fisher lauded Belarusians for their creativity in the face of such a harsh crackdown and the ways in which "they have sought again to have their voices heard related to the war [launched by Russia against Ukraine]."
"The people of Belarus [should] fundamentally understand what opportunity could lie in the future when [the situation changes], what opportunity lies in the future when Belarus has good relations with its neighbors, what opportunity can exist when people don't face torture, repression, when NGOs can work freely, when journalists can report on what's happening inside Belarus," she said.
"There is so much opportunity in the future and I really look forward to seeing that day and I look forward to visiting a free Belarus," Fisher added.
Lukashenka allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory to stage its war against Ukraine.
Teachers Call For New Protest As Unrest Builds Across Iran
The Iranian Teachers' Unions Coordination Council has called for a new round of street protests to demand higher wages and the immediate release of detained teachers from previous demonstrations as unrest in Iran continues to spread.
The council said in a statement on June 9 that teachers across Iran should hold a protest rally on June 17 after four teachers were arrested last month just ahead of demonstrations held in several cities on May Day, which coincided with Teachers' Day in Iran.
At the May Day demonstration, one of many in recent weeks, teachers protested against working conditions and demanded higher wages.
The teachers also called on the government to speed up the implementation of reforms that would see their salaries more accurately reflect their experience and performance.
"We declare in a loud and clear voice that the union protests will continue unless our colleagues are released immediately and unconditionally, and the demands of teachers are implemented," the June 9 statement said.
The council said it recently wrote a letter to the International Labor Organization that calls for the expulsion of Iran from the organization, stating that since May 1, several union activists and teachers had been arrested on "baseless" charges such as taking actions "against national security."
Iran has seen a string of protests in recent weeks against rising food prices and following a deadly building collapse, which demonstrators blamed on negligence and corruption.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has blamed some of the unrest on "foreign enemies" who he says are seeking to overthrow the regime.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
At Least Two Dead As Another Building In Iran Collapses
At least two people have been killed and several others injured after a three-story building in Iran collapsed, just 17 days after a similar accident took at least 43 lives.
The ILNA news agency quoted the spokesman of the country's emergency organization as saying on June 9 that four of those rescued from the rubble of the building, which is located in the town of Nowsud in western Iran, were "in critical condition."
The official said the cause of the accident was not yet known, but investigators were looking into whether a gas leak was the cause.
The accident comes after a tower block in the southwestern city of Abadan crumbled on May 23, killing at least 43 people. The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building has sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead.
The protesters say government negligence and endemic corruption are behind the accident. So far, 13 people are reported to have been arrested for construction violations.
In recent years there have been several cases of building collapse in Iran. Experts largely attribute the incidents to disregard for safety standards and corruption in urban management.
In 2017, 20 people were killed, including 16 firefighters in a fire and then the collapse of the Plasco building in the capital city of Tehran.
Written and reported by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russian Artist Who Used Price Tags For Anti-War Protest Forcibly Committed
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- An artist in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, who was arrested for using price tags in a city store to distribute information about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, has been forcibly committed to a psychiatric clinic for examination, a move that echoes a Soviet-era practice to silence dissidents.
Aleksandra Skochilenko's lawyer, Yana Nepovinnova, said on June 9 that officials noted the examination may take up to three weeks.
Skochilenko's mother, Nadezhda Skochilenko, said the officer investigating her daughter's case insisted on sending her to a psychiatric clinic even though psychiatrists had said that the examination could be conducted inside the detention center.
Amnesty International has called the current-day usage of psychiatric clinics in cases against dissidents "a punitive measure" that was "well tried and tested during the Soviet period" to pressure those in detention.
Skochilenko is accused of replacing price tags in a supermarket on March 31 with pieces of paper containing "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces."
Skochilenko has said her actions were not about the army but instead an attempt to propagate peace.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
With reporting by SOTA and Fontanka
Belarusian Father, Son Flee To Latvia After Spending 21 Months At Swedish Embassy
A Belarusian father and son have managed to sneak past around-the-clock secret-service surveillance and flee their country after spending almost two years at the Swedish Embassy in Minsk, where they were living to avoid arrest after taking part in unsanctioned rallies protesting the official results of the August 2020 presidential election that gave victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Vital and Uladzislau Kuznechyk told the Zerkalo news website on June 9 that they escaped by setting up a medical examination in a nearby town, which an embassy car drove them to on June 1. From there, they took a combination of public transit modes to reach a forest near the Latvian border, climbed a fence, and ran to a village where they surrendered to border guards.
"We assumed that we would not have much time to leave. To be honest, we were mentally prepared for the fact that they [Belarusian security officials] would seize us," said Uladzislau, the 29-year-old son, on June 8 after appearing at a meeting with the exiled Belarusian opposition leader, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was in the Latvian capital to push for the West to keep up pressure on Lukashenka.
Vital Kuznechyk, 47, said that when the two showed their passports and said they were seeking political asylum, the attitude of the Latvian border guards "was amazing."
The wild journey of the two started when they took part in an anti-Lukashenka rally in their native city of Vitsebsk in September 2020.
Police knocked Vital down, beat him, and tried to arrest him. Uladzislau managed to intervene, and the two escaped detention.
Days later, as police in Vitsebsk were searching for them, the Kuznechyks traveled to Minsk where they visited the Swedish Embassy and asked for protection. Embassy officials refused to assist them, so they jumped over the fence onto the embassy grounds, where they were given sanctuary on September 11, 2020.
“In principle, they didn’t really want us to be there,” Uladzislau said.
"They admitted that we can legally stay on the territory of the embassy. We could not be extradited to the authorities of Belarus, while the Swedish authorities did not want to give us any status. They explained that if they do this, there will be a precedent. And then all the Swedish embassies in the world will see people jump over their fences."
While at the embassy, they learned that they had been charged in absentia with attacking law enforcement officers. If handed over to the authorities and convicted of the charge, they would have faced up to six years in prison.
Thousands of Belarusians have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile as Lukashenka tightened his grip on the country to quell the mass protests that followed the election, which the opposition maintain was rigged.
Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown, which has also seen several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets shut down.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Iran's Removal Of More Cameras Could Deal 'Fatal Blow' To Reviving Nuclear Deal, IAEA Chief Says
Iran has started removing 27 surveillance cameras from nuclear sites across the country, further reducing the agency's ability to monitor Iran's nuclear program, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog has said.
Speaking at a news conference in Vienna on June 9, Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the move "poses a serious challenge to our ability to continue working there."
He added that if an agreement could not be reached to restore the cameras in three to four weeks, "this would be a fatal blow" to the chances of reviving the Iran nuclear deal with global powers.
"When we lose this, then it's anybody's guess," he added.
Grossi said that the removal of the 27 cameras left "about 40 cameras" belonging to the IAEA in Iran to record nuclear activities. They are located in various parts of Iran, including Tehran, Natanz, and Isfahan.
Iran did not acknowledge it was removing the 27 cameras, though state media aired footage on June 9 of workers disconnecting two IAEA cameras, which Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said on June 8 would be disconnected.
The organization said it would disconnect the two cameras immediately before the IAEA board of governors passed a resolution censuring Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.
The resolution was approved late on June 8 by 30 members of the IAEA board, with only Russia and China voting against it, while three others abstained.
Grossi previously criticized Iran for failing to provide "credible information" about the unexplained nuclear material discovered at the three sites, which has long been a point of contention between the agency and Tehran.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Iran must cooperate with the IAEA and provide technically credible information in response to the group's questions.
Negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal can only conclude if Tehran drops its extraneous demands, Blinken said.
In a statement on June 9, Tehran called the passage of the resolution a "wrong and unconstructive move" and accused the UN agency of being "hasty and unbalanced" in its move.
"The passing of the resolution will have no effect but the weakening of the trend of cooperation and interaction of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the IAEA," it said.
Later on June 9, President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran "will not back off a single step" from its positions, Iranian state media reported.
Senior Iranian nuclear officials had warned that passing the resolution could seriously damage attempts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
The sanctions returned after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018. Talks to restore it have been stalled since April.
Tehran, which denies that its nuclear program seeks to build a bomb, has backed away from some of its commitments since 2019, and European powers have been expressing concerns over how far Iran's nuclear activities have gone.
Iran has been engaged for more than a year in negotiations with Britain, Germany, France, Russia, and China directly -- and the United States indirectly -- to revive the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
A revamped deal was reportedly close in March, but the talks in Vienna then abruptly stalled in April with Tehran and Washington blaming each other for failing to take the necessary political decisions to settle remaining issues.
The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, said on May 25 that the prospects of reviving the nuclear deal were "tenuous" at best and that it was more likely than not that talks ultimately will fail.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukraine Says Long-Range Western Weapons Could Help 'Clean Up' Syevyerodonetsk In Days
Long-range Western artillery systems could help the Ukrainian military push back Russian forces and retake control of the city of Syevyerodonetsk within days, an official in eastern Ukraine said on June 9.
The United States and Britain earlier this month announced they are providing Kyiv with long-range precision artillery systems that can strike targets up to 80 kilometers away. But the delivery of the systems and the training of Ukrainian personnel is expected to take weeks.
"As soon as we have long-range artillery to be able to conduct duels with Russian artillery, our special forces can clean up the city in two to three days," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday said in an interview distributed on his official social media channels.
Russia has been concentrating its superior artillery firepower on the strategically important industrial hub.
Hayday said that "silence in Syevyerodonetsk lasts only when guns are reloaded" and evacuation from the city "is still impossible."
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has described the battle as "one of the most difficult" since the start of the war and said its outcome could determine the fate of Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.
Hayday said Ukrainian forces in the city remained "highly motivated" and that "everyone is holding their positions."
"Russia is constantly shelling areas controlled by Ukrainians with artillery," he added.
With reporting by AFP and BBC
Tajik Authorities Launch Probe Into Attack Against RFE/RL Correspondents
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities have officially launched a probe into last month's attack against journalists from RFE/RL's Tajik Service and Current Time amid an outcry by human rights advocates and media groups.
The Independent Human Rights Defense Center in Dushanbe said on June 8 that the four journalists have been officially defined as victims in the case.
Two journalists from RFE/RL's Tajik Service, known locally as Radio Ozodi, and two from Current Time, a collaboration between RFE/RL and Voice of America, were attacked on May 17 by unknown assailants after they interviewed an activist accused of organizing a protest march that turned deadly in Tajikistan's restive Gorno-Badakhshan region (GBAO).
The attackers also confiscated the journalists’ equipment, mobile phones, and wallets. They gave back money they found in the journalists' wallets but kept the equipment and mobile phones, saying they would be returned to them a a later date.
About 30 minutes later, Anushervon Orifov and Nasim Isamov of Current Time were attacked in the same manner, apparently by the same assailants.
The attacks took place after the journalists conducted separate interviews with well-known civil rights activist Ulfatkhonum Mamatshoeva, whom Tajik authorities accused of organizing the May 16 deadly protests in the volatile GBAO.
On May 28, an unknown person approached Mullorajab Yusufi in Dushanbe and told him that the journalists' mobile phones and equipment can be returned to them only if they withdraw their complaints with police, adding that otherwise, "your family members will not feel safe."
Abdurahmon Sharipov, a lawyer with the Independent Human Rights Defense Center, told reporters on June 8 that police launched investigations into "robbery." Sharipov added that the Interior Ministry had officially ordered Dushanbe city police department to provide safety to the journalists and their families.
The journalists involved, however, have said the attack was not a robbery as the assailants knew their names and returned their cash, leading them to believe that it was a targeted move to interfere with their journalistic activities.
On May 20, the Committee to Protect Journalists called on Tajik authorities to thoroughly investigate the attack and bring all those involved in it to justice.
Eleven media outlets and journalists' organizations in Tajikistan have also demanded authorities find and punish the attackers.
Olympic Committee Chief Warns Federations Not To Give In To Governments On Athlete Bans
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach says sports federations must not give in to the politics of governments when considering whether to ban athletes based on their passports.
Speaking in an interview against the backdrop of the banning of Russian and Belarusian athletes by most sports federations over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Bach said federations "need the respect of the governments" to be able to properly administer their sports.
In particular, he pointed to tennis, where the French government allowed Russian and Belarusian players to participate in the recent French Open as neutral competitors, while the British government has already ruled that no players from the two countries may take part in Wimbledon when it starts later this month.
"How can you guarantee then, in your sport a fair international competition, if the governments are deciding according to their own political interests, who can take part in a competition and who cannot take part?" Bach argued in an interview published on the InsideTheGames Olympics website.
"Then, if you open this gate, today, it is Russia and Belarus, tomorrow it is your country, there is no country in the world which is loved by every other government," he added.
"This is against all the principles we are standing for, if we leave this to the Governments then we are becoming a political tool and we cannot guarantee any more, a fair competition, our task is that we have to realize that we have to get back to the day when we can unite the entire world in a peaceful competition, this is not the day, but we can only hope that peace prevails."
Bach said that while those who support the war in Ukraine, launched by Russia four days after the Beijing Winter Olympics ended on February 20, "can and should be sanctioned," the rights of those who do not support the war "must be respected."
"There is no sanction and there should be no sanction for holding a passport," he said.
The IOC has recommended sports federations "not invite or allow" the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, but Bach called that move a protective measure to ensure the safety of all participants.
Bach warned that the postwar world is likely to be more "divisive" and sports must remain above the politics of it all.
"Our task is to keep sport beyond this political trend, with all these divisions and confrontations, it is always important for the entire world to have at least one bridge and to have at least something on which everyone can agree and there the most natural issue is sport because it appreciated by everybody, it can be practised without political interest without any kind of discrimination," he said.
Fighting For Key City Rages In East, As Ukraine Calls For Quick Delivery Of Advanced Weapons
Ukrainian forces are engaged in intense street fighting with Russian troops in the key eastern city of Syevyerodonetsk despite Moscow's sustained and indiscriminate artillery fire, Ukrainian officials say, calling again for the speedy delivery of the advanced weapons systems pledged by the West.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the outcome of the "fierce" battle for Syevyerodonetsk will be decisive for the fate of the Donbas.
Syevyerodonetsk has been the focus of fighting for weeks. It became the target of Russia's assault after its forces were repelled from other parts of Ukraine following the February invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"According to the results of this day, the 105th day of the full-scale war, Syevyerodonetsk remains the epicenter of the confrontation in Donbas," Zelenskiy said in a video message on June 8, adding that Ukrainian forces were defending their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
"This is a very fierce battle, very difficult. Probably one of the hardest throughout this war. I am grateful to everyone and everyone who defends themselves in this direction. In many ways, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there right now," Zelenskiy said.
In Kyiv, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on June 9 that Ukraine was losing up to 100 soldiers every day in frontline fighting against Russian troops and hundreds more were being wounded.
"The situation at the front lines is difficult. Every day we have up to 100 of our soldiers killed and up to 500 wounded," he said, adding that the Russians were paying an even higher price.
"The Kremlin continues to press by sheer mass, stumbles, faces strong resistance, and suffers huge casualties," Reznikov said on Facebook.
Speaking from Syevyerodonetsk, commander Petro Kusyk said Ukrainian forces were drawing the Russians into street fighting to neutralize their artillery advantage.
"Yesterday was successful for us. We counterattacked and in some areas we managed to push them back one or two blocks. In others they pushed us back, but just by a building or two," Kusyk said in a televised interview, adding that the Russians had suffered "serious losses."
Kusyk said Ukrainian forces were suffering from a "catastrophic" lack of artillery firepower to counter Russia's guns. Getting such weapons would be a game changer, he said.
Kusyk's call for the quicker delivery of advanced artillery was echoed by the head of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday, who said that Ukraine could retake Syevyerodonetsk within days if it had long-range Western artillery systems.
The United States and Britain earlier this month announced they were providing Kyiv with long-range precision artillery systems that can strike targets up to 80 kilometers away. But the delivery of the systems and the training of Ukrainian personnel is expected to take weeks.
"As soon as we have long-range artillery to be able to conduct duels with Russian artillery, our special forces can clean up the city in two to three days," Hayday said in an interview distributed on his official social-media channels.
"The Russians are destroying everything," Hayday said in a televised announcement, "They are firing tanks and artillery at residential buildings."
Syevyerodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said on June 9 that around 10,000 civilians were still trapped inside the city -- around one-tenth of its prewar population.
Hayday said that Lysychansk, which is across the river from Syevyerodonetsk, was also being shelled.
Lysychansk remains fully under the control of the Ukrainian army but is under "powerful and chaotic" shelling, he said on Telegram, accusing Russian forces of deliberately targeting hospitals and humanitarian aid distribution centers.
"The destruction is enormous," he said.
The accounts of Hayday and Zelenskiy could not be immediately verified.
In the south, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on June 9 it had captured new ground in a counterattack in the Kherson region.
In the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, hundreds of bodies are being found in the debris of destroyed buildings, the local authorities say -- but they suggest Russian forces are beginning to end the searches.
Petro Andryushchenko, a mayoral aide in the Sea of Azov port city, said on the Telegram app that the bodies were being taken to a morgue, landfills, and other places.
At least 21,000 Mariupol civilians were killed during the weekslong Russian siege, Ukrainian authorities have estimated.
On the diplomatic front, Zelenskiy on June 9 called for Russia to be expelled from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), blaming Moscow for spurring the global grain crisis by invading his country.
Supplies of grain from Ukraine have been drastically reduced due to Russia's blockade of the country's ports and the targeted bombardment of warehouses as part of its war against Ukraine.
Ukraine's Black Sea ports usually export millions of tons of grain each year but have been blocked since Moscow's late February invasion.
The blockade has sent food prices soaring and sparked warnings of famine in the Middle East and Africa.
Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated on June 8 that any possibility of grain shipments would be conditioned on the lifting of international sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked invasion on Ukraine.
Western governments have ruled out such a move, prompting many of them to accuse Russia of weaponizing the global food-supply crisis.
"There can't be any discussion on prolonging Russia's membership in the FAO," Zelenskiy told delegates at a Paris meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development by video link.
"What is there for Russia to do [in the FAO] if they are causing hunger for at least 400 million, or potentially more than a billion people?" Zelenskiy added.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel have also warned that Putin was preventing Ukraine from fulfilling its traditional role as a major supplier of agricultural commodities to world markets.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, CNN, AFP, and AP
Bulgaria Left With Minority Government After Populist Party Withdraws From Coalition
Bulgaria's prime minister has pledged to lead a minority government after one of four parties in a governing coalition formed just six months ago quit the government.
Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on June 8 that he was "optimistic" his Continue the Change party (PP) and its two remaining coalition partners could still deliver on pledges to uproot widespread corruption.
"A minority government will be much better than a government whose arms are being twisted for additional money and genuine reforms are being stopped," Petkov said.
Petkov spoke at a news conference after the populist There Is Such A People (ITN) party quit the government over disagreements on spending and whether Bulgaria should back North Macedonia's European Union accession.
Without ITN, the government has 109 of 240 votes in parliament, short of the 121 needed to pass legislation.
Petkov said the leftist Bulgarian Socialist Party and pro-reform Democratic Bulgaria had reconfirmed their support for his pro-Western government, and he believes there are members of the ITN who are against corruption and would potentially support his government.
But he also accused ITN officials of obstructing the reform of the country’s anti-corruption commission and sabotaging the election of Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov as its head.
According to Petkov, ITN insists on more money from the budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for road construction companies said to be close to other firms that are being investigated for abuse.
The government on June 8 approved a revision of the 2022 budget bill after three ITN ministers walked out of a meeting, saying their proposals for changes to the current state budget had not been given fair consideration.
“As of today, I am withdrawing our ministers and I am putting an end to this coalition and this agony,” ITN leader Slavi Trifonov said.
Trifonov, a talk-show host and folk-pop singer who established ITN in 2020, has accused Petkov of disregarding Bulgaria's national interests by making concessions to neighboring North Macedonia so it can start European Union accession talks.
Bulgaria vetoed the start of those talks at the end of 2020, saying North Macedonia was not implementing a bilateral treaty signed in 2017.
The Bulgarian parliament approved Petkov's government in December, giving Bulgaria its first regular cabinet since the decade-long rule of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov ended in April amid public anger over corruption.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Russian College Director Quits After Standing By Students Fined For Anti-War Protest
The director of a Russian college in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has quit after saying he would not punish or exclude students fined by the authorities for publicly objecting to the war in Ukraine. In a Facebook post, Sergei Chernyshov said he had resigned as director of Novosibirsk City Open College on June 7 and is starting up a new "autonomous" college. Speaking to Current Time before he announced his resignation, Chernyshov said he would not be leaving Russia, because he felt "responsible" for his students.
Russian Supreme Court Rejects Appeals Against Refusal To Remove Two Women's Names From 'Foreign Agents' List
The Russian Supreme Court has rejected appeals filed by journalist Lyudmila Savitskaya and activist Darya Apakhonchich against rulings by lower courts refusing to delete their names from the country's so-called registry of foreign agents.
After the Supreme Court judge pronounced his decision on June 8, Savitskaya told RFE/RL that after, Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, she was "proud to be a foreign agent."
"I am different, I am not with this country that launched the war...I know now that I am an agent of peace that is banned in Russia," said Savitskaya, who is from Russia's northwestern city of Pskov.
Savitskaya and Apakhonchich, an activist from St. Petersburg who is not engaged in journalism but had posted articles from "foreign agent" media, including RFE/RL, on social networks, were among the first individuals in Russia to be included on the government's list of "media organizations fulfilling the functions of foreign agents," in December 2020.
They were named along with noted rights activist Lev Ponomaryov and journalists Denis Kamalyagin from Pskov and Sergei Markelov from the northwestern region of Karelia. The three of them are out of Russia now.
First passed in 2012, Russia's "foreign agent" legislation initially targeted nongovernmental organizations accused of having received foreign funding. But it has undergone numerous modifications to include foreign media organizations as well as individuals.
Human Rights Watch has criticized the legislation -- which subjects those blacklisted to restrictions, fines, and bans -- as "restrictive" and intended "to demonize independent groups."
- By Current Time
Moscow Court Replaces Navalny Associate Sobol's Parole-Like Sentence With Prison Term
A court in Moscow has changed the one-year parole-like sentence handed to opposition politician Lyubov Sobol, a close associate of jailed anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny, to real prison time saying she violated the terms of her punishment by leaving the country.
Sobol's lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, tweeted on June 8 that the Simonovsky district court approved the request made by the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) to replace the parole-like sentence handed to Sobol in April 2021 for illegally forcing her way into the apartment of a Federal Security Service (FSB) officer hours after Navalny had published a recording of what he said was a phone conversation with the man.
During the 49-minute phone call, in which Navalny posed as an FSB official conducting an internal review, the officer, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, described the details of an operation to poison the Kremlin critic in August 2020.
Sobol described the court's decision as a ruling designed to silence her.
According to the court's June 8 decision, the 34-year-old Kremlin critic must serve her sentence's remaining four months in prison.
In April, the same court ruled to replace Sobol's suspended 18-month sentence with an actual prison term in a separate case where she was found guilty of publicly calling for the violation of coronavirus safety precautions.
That charge has been widely used against those who were involved in countrywide protests against the jailing of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic.
Sobol's lawyer said at the time that the court ruled his client must serve her sentence's remaining five months and 26 days in prison.
Sobol, who is currently out of Russia, has yet to comment on the court’s latest ruling.
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of Opposition Politician Kara-Murza
A Moscow court has extended the pretrial detention of prominent Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was arrested for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian Army.
The Basmanny district court on June 8 ruled that the 40-year-old Kremlin critic will remain in pretrial detention at least until August 12.
Russia's Investigative Committee is conducting a probe into allegations that Kara-Murza distributed false information about the army while speaking to lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
Kara-Murza has rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated.
Kara-Murza was arrested outside his home in Moscow on April 11 and sentenced the next day to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying the police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army.
His arrest came amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any dissent to the ongoing war in Ukraine that started on February 24.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling gravely ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Chief Rabbi Of Moscow Leaves Russia After Refusing To Publicly Support Ukraine War
The chief rabbi of Moscow, Pinchas Goldschmidt, has left Russia after he refused a request from state officials to publicly support Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, his daughter-in-law says.
Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt tweeted on June 7 that the rabbi and his spouse left Russia in March and are currently in Israel.
"They are now in exile from the community they loved, built, and raised their children in over 33 years," Chizhik-Goldschmidt's tweet says.
The Zurich-born Goldschmidt had served in Moscow since 1989. He was elected chief rabbi of Moscow in 1993.
After his departure from Moscow in March, he was reelected to the post.
Berel Lazar, Russia's chief rabbi who is also chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia and the Federation of Jewish Communities of the Commonwealth of Independent States, remains in Russia despite publicly opposing the conflict in Ukraine. It was not known whether state officials have asked him to publicly support the war.
With reporting by The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel
Jailed Kazakh Opposition Figure Faces Additional Charges
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Jailed Kazakh opposition figure Zhanbolat Mamai faces up to 10 years in prison after authorities additionally charged him with organizing mass disorders and distributing false information in an emergency situation.
Mamai's wife, Inga Imanbai, told RFE/RL on June 8 that investigators are now accusing her husband of organizing anti-government protests that shook the Central Asian nation in early January, leaving at least 230 people dead.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has positioned himself as a reformer who aims to open up the country to new voices, but Mamai, the 33-year-old leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan was arrested in mid-March on charges of insulting an authority and distributing false information. Those charges carried a penalty of up to one year in prison.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government. He says officials only permit parties loyal to the political establishment to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from when it gained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several Kazakh opposition figures have been killed while many have also been jailed or forced to flee the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Toqaev recently broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his clan left the tightly controlled oil-rich nation's political scene following the unprecedented deadly anti-government protests in January.
The protests started over a fuel price hike and spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent with the cronyism that has long plagued the country.
RFE/RL Freelancer Kuznechyk Handed Six-Year Prison Sentence in Belarus, Relatives Say
The family of RFE/RL freelance correspondent Andrey Kuznechyk say the journalist has been sentenced to six years in prison in Belarus on a charge of creating an extremist group.
According to the relatives, the Mahilyou regional court in the country's east took only a few hours to hear the case and hand down its verdict and punishment on June 8 in a closed-door trial.
The 43-year-old father of an 8-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son was initially sentenced to 10 days in jail on November 26 on hooliganism charges that he rejected.
On December 6, when his sentence ended, he was kept in detention and handed another 10-day jail term, also on a hooliganism charge.
After serving that jail term, Kuznechyk remained in jail and subsequently was charged with creating an extremist group, a charge that officials withheld from Kuznechyk's relatives and colleagues for months.
Kuznechyk’s relatives told RFE/RL at the time that the journalist continues to maintain his innocence.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has said Kuznechyk’s previous sentence was based on "absurdly fabricated charges" and should be considered a crime in itself.
Fly has also condemned the Belarusian government's actions against independent media in the country, saying Kuznechyk is among the "hostages taken by this lawless regime, not criminals. Factual reporting is not an ‘extremist’ activity, and journalism is not a crime.”
Since a disputed August 2020 presidential election sparked mass protests over authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's victory, tens of thousands of Belarusians have been arrested for voicing any dissent against the regime.
The crackdown has pushed most opposition politicians, who say the vote was rigged, to leave the country fearing for their safety.
Many Western governments have refused to recognize the results of the election and do not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Turkey Sees Hope In UN Grain Export Plan As EU Again Accuses Russia Of Weaponizing Food
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, has made progress toward accepting a plan that would restart Ukrainian grain shipments from its seaports to help stave off a looming global food crisis as EU officials again accused Moscow of weaponizing food.
Supplies of grain from Ukraine, a major exporter, have been drastically reduced due to Russia's blockade of the country's ports and the targeted bombardment of warehouses as part of its war against Ukraine, launched in late February.
Cavusoglu told journalists on June 8 that an international effort will be needed to open a safe passage for Ukraine's agricultural exports but that he believed it was achievable.
"Various ideas have been put out for the export of Ukrainian grains to the market and most recently is the UN plan (including) a mechanism that can be created between the UN, Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey," Cavusoglu said.
"We see it as reasonable...Of course, both Ukraine and Russia must accept it," he added.
Lavrov again blamed Ukraine for the impasse, saying President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had "categorically refused" to resolve the problem of demining areas around Ukraine's ports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, threw doubt on any real progress being made on the issue, reiterating on June 8 that any possibility of grain shipments would be conditioned on the lifting of international sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked invasion.
Western governments have ruled out such a move, prompting many of them to accuse Russia of weaponizing the global food-supply crisis.
"Food has become now part of the Kremlin's arsenal of terror, and we cannot tolerate this," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on June 8.
She added that 20 million tons of grain are currently trapped in Ukraine.
Turkey, which has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine, has said it is willing to play a role within an "observation mechanism" based in Istanbul if a deal is reached.
The director of the Ukrainian grain traders union, Serhiy Ivashchenko, however, said that Turkey alone is not strong enough to be the sole guarantor of grain shipments.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Demonstrators Picket Chinese Embassy In Kazakh Capital As Chinese Minister Visits
NUR-SULTAN –- Several protesters have gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, demanding the release of relatives they say are being illegally held in China's northwestern Xinjiang Province, as Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits the Central Asian country.
"We have been demanding our relatives' release since 2016. Today, when the two nations' foreign ministers are meeting, we want to let them know that we want them to contribute to the release of our loved ones," one of the protesters, Baibolat Kunbolatuly, told RFE/RL.
The protesters held posters with pictures of their relatives held in Xinjiang and written demands to release them in Kazakh, Chinese, and English.
No one from the Chinese Embassy came out to meet the protesters, though one person appeared at the door of the building to film the protesters and take their pictures.
Similar demonstrations have been held in front the Chinese Consulate in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, for years.
The June 8 rally was held as Wang and his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, held talks in the capital.
The day before, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev met with Wang.
Demonstrators have demanded Kazakh authorities do more to protect ethnic Kazakhs who have been caught up in the Chinese sweep in Xinjiang.
Kazakhstan’s government, however, has been wary of angering Beijing, which is a major investor in Kazakhstan and throughout Central Asia.
As many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous, Muslim, mostly Turkic-speaking ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers in the western Chinese region, according to the U.S. State Department.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps but people who have fled the province say that thousands are undergoing "political indoctrination" at a network of facilities known officially as reeducation camps.
After Kazakhstan gained independence following the Soviet collapse in 1991, many ethnic Kazakhs from Xinjiang and elsewhere resettled in Kazakhstan, as part of a state program.
Many obtained permanent residence or citizenship but continue to visit Xinjiang either to see relatives or for bureaucratic reasons. Some have reported facing pressure from Chinese authorities or even arrests and imprisonment.
Kazakhs are the second-largest Turkic-speaking indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans.
China's largest ethnicity, Han, is the second-largest ethnic group in Xinjiang.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukrainian Troops Get Morale Boost As M777 Howitzers Make An Impact2
Russian State Duma Votes To Quit European Court Of Human Rights3
Ukraine's 'Foreign Legion' On The Syevyerodonetsk Front Line4
In Photos: Russia On Fire With Mystery Blazes5
Mortar Team In Donetsk Region Duels With Russian Opponents6
An Austrian Company Once Oversaw Russian Oil Giant Rosneft’s Corporate Jets. No More.7
Separatist Leader In Ukraine Confirms Death Of Another Russian General8
Fighting For Key City Rages In East, As Ukraine Calls For Quick Delivery Of Advanced Weapons9
'New Phase Of Assassinations': Mysterious Death Of Iranian Aerospace Engineer Fuels Speculation10
Ukrainian Man Says He Survived Execution By Russians As Brothers Were Killed
Subscribe
Facebook Forum