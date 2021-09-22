Shots Fired At Car Carrying Top Aide Of Ukrainian President, Driver Injured

Unknown assailants opened fire on a car transporting Serhiy Shefir, a top aide of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, injuring the driver.

Police said more than 10 bullets hit the car in the attack at around 10 a.m. local time on September 22 in the village of Lisnykiy just outside of Kyiv.

The police statement did not give the condition of the wounded driver.

There were no other passengers in the car.

Zelenskiy is currently in the United States to attend the UN General Assembly meeting in New York City.