As Ukrainian Volunteers Try To Evacuate Siversk, RFE/RL Journalists Come Under Fire
Shells rained down as our team visited a frontline town in eastern Ukraine where volunteers were trying to evacuate civilians. Current Time reporter Borys Sachalko and cameraman Serhiy Dykun ran for cover, but nearby civilians were not fast enough. Two were injured and immediately taken for medical treatment in a safer location. Current Time is a Russian-language TV and digital network led by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in partnership with VOA.