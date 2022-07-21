Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

As Ukrainian Volunteers Try To Evacuate Siversk, RFE/RL Journalists Come Under Fire

As Ukrainian Volunteers Try To Evacuate Siversk, RFE/RL Journalists Come Under Fire
Embed
As Ukrainian Volunteers Try To Evacuate Siversk, RFE/RL Journalists Come Under Fire

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:23 0:00

Shells rained down as our team visited a frontline town in eastern Ukraine where volunteers were trying to evacuate civilians. Current Time reporter Borys Sachalko and cameraman Serhiy Dykun ran for cover, but nearby civilians were not fast enough. Two were injured and immediately taken for medical treatment in a safer location. Current Time is a Russian-language TV and digital network led by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in partnership with VOA.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG