Amid Search And Rescue Efforts, Slovyansk Residents Emotional After Deadly Russian Strike

A Russian missile strike in the city of Slovyansk in eastern Ukraine on an apartment building on April 14 killed at least 11 people. Rescuers searched for survivors into the night, pulling one woman in her seventies alive from the rubble. A child died on the way to a hospital after being rescued. Both Slovyansk and neighboring Kramatorsk are facing intensified attacks by Russian invading forces, currently bogged down in nearby Bakhmut, which they have tried to seize for months, taking heavy casualties but advancing slowly.