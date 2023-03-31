Russia Hunted For Ukrainian Soldier Who Said 'Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself'

Russian forces captured Ukrainian soldier Yuriy Kuzminskiy and his comrades on Snake Island on February 24, 2022. During his nine months in Russian captivity, Kuzminskiy says he was tortured and beaten regularly. He claims Russian special forces were hunting for the Ukrainian soldier who spoke the defiant phrase that went viral and became a popular slogan across the country. RFE/RL's Halyna Tereshchuk spoke with the 21-year-old Kuzminskiy about his time in Russian captivity.