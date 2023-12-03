Accessibility links

'Army Is Not Slavery!' Ukrainian Soldiers' Wives Want Them Home, Others To Get Mobilized

'Army Is Not Slavery!' Ukrainian Soldiers' Wives Want Them Home, Others To Get Mobilized

Several dozen Ukrainian women rallied in the city of Zaporizhzhya on December 2, demanding an end of military service for their husbands and sons. They repeated slogans such as "Army is not slavery!" and "The time has come for others!" -- meaning that other men should get mobilized too. Air-raid sirens interrupted the rally, but the women continued to protest on the staircase to a bomb shelter. On December 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said updated rules for mobilization were being prepared.

