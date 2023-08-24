News
In Special Operation, Ukraine Raises Flag In Russian-Annexed Crimea On Independence Day
KYIV -- The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry on August 24 said it had conducted a special operation in Russian-annexed Crimea along with the Ukrainian Navy in a mission coinciding with the country’s Independence Day and leading to the raising of the national flag again in the region.
"Special units reached the shores on watercrafts near settlements of Olenivka and Mayak," the HUR statement said. "During implementation of the assignment, Ukrainian defense forces entered battles with the occupier's units. The enemy suffered losses among military personnel [and] its military equipment was destroyed."
“Also, the national flag flew over Ukraine's Crimea again," it added, saying that Ukrainian units safely returned after carrying out the assignment.
The details could not immediately be independently verified.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that HUR's units had conducted the special operation in Crimea.
"It is too early to talks about the liberation of Crimea.... Yes, those were our guys.... There were no casualties from our side, and that is a good news," Zelenskiy said during a joint press conference with visiting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Kyiv.
Sources within Ukraine's intelligence services told RFE/RL earlier that Ukrainian armed forces clashed with occupying Russian troops near the settlement of Mayak on Crimea's Tarkhankut Cape overnight.
The SHOT Telegram channel in Russia also reported about the clashes on the Tarkhankut Cape.
HUR official Andriy Yusov later confirmed the report, saying Ukrainian forces were assisted by the Ukrainian Navy during the fighting.
The 3rd Radio Engineering Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, as well as Russian air-defense systems, are located in Mayak.
Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Also in 2014, backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk commonly known as Donbas.
After starting an ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian troops have occupied parts of other Ukrainian regions.
Ukraine has resisted the invasion and vowed to recapture all of its territory occupied by Russian forces.
Russian Man Sentenced To Six Years For Planning To Set Fire To Military Registration Office
Russia’s Southern District Military Court on August 24 sentenced Oleg Vazhdayev to a six-year prison term under a strict regime after he was found guilty of attempting to set fire to a military enlistment office in the Krasnodar region in southern Russia. Vazhdayev, who was detained in September 2022, had said he was trying to destroy his personal file and prevent his mobilization into the military. Vazhdayev claimed he had been tortured while under police detention. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and with the start of mobilization, more than 100 attempts to set fire to military buildings have been registered across the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service click here.
Taliban Says Two Arrested In Killing Of Female Afghan YouTube Star
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on August 24 said they have arrested two people suspected in the killing of female YouTuber Hora Sadat in the capital, Kabul, three days ago. Police officials said a woman and a man were being held on murder charges and that the investigation was continuing. Sadat had a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers and shared video clips on various social issues. After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, violence against women has increased nationwide, and arrests and murders of journalists have increased. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
- By RFE/RL
U.S. Targets Mother Of Chechen Strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, 10 Others With New Set Of Russian-Related Sanctions
U.S. authorities slapped financial sanctions and a travel ban on the mother of Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov and 10 others under Russian-related sanctions. Aymani Kadyrova was targeted under the Global Magnitsky Act, which aims to target people deemed to have committed human rights offenses. Kadyrova was listed as having links to her son’s Akhmat Kadyrov foundation, which was previously sanctioned by U.S. authorities. Ramzan Kadyrov, who has run Chechnya for nearly 20 years as his own personal fiefdom, was previously sanctioned by U.S. officials. Akhmat Kadyrov, Ramzan Kadyrov’s father, was a former president of Chechnya who died in a bomb attack at a soccer stadium in 2004.
Iran's Judiciary Issues Another Warning Against Protests Over Amini's Death
Iran's judiciary has once again warned government opponents not to take to the streets to mark the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini next month as tensions rise a year after the 22-year-old died while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law.
Deputy Judiciary Chief Sadeq Rahimi told reporters on August 24 that Iranian intelligence and security agencies are "vigilantly monitoring" potential protest activities and that "any group aiming to disrupt social structures in the coming days will be identified and handed over to the judiciary."
Amini was detained by the morality police while visiting Tehran in September 2022 because she was allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly. Witnesses say security agents beat her during her arrest, while official autopsy reports blamed it on health conditions the family claims she didn't have.
Amini died on September 16 after being moved to a hospital, sparking mass protests that have continued for most of the past year.
Authorities have responded to the biggest challenge to the Islamic leadership since it came to power following the 1979 revolution with a heavy-handed crackdown that has seen hundreds killed, thousands arrested, and harsh penalties, including the death sentence for offenders.
Rahimi cautioned those pardoned by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this year for violations committed during the protests would be hit with even harder penalties if they are detained again.
Many lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as a thinly veiled attempt at propaganda in the face of such strong dissent.
The government, fearing a flare-up in protests next month on the anniversary of Amini's death, has been ramping up warnings against activists and families of those killed in the protests.
In a statement released on August 21, Amnesty International detailed the situation of 36 families from 10 provinces in Iran who have suffered human rights abuses in recent months at the hands of Iranian law enforcement.
The August 16 arrest of 12 women's rights activists who are accused of planning events ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death has intensified concerns that officials will stop at nothing to try and quell any unrest.
The Telegram channel of the Iranian Student Guild Councils highlighted the delay in the academic calendar of major universities, attributing it to the upcoming anniversary of Amini's death. The channel also reported an increase in "contacts from security agencies with students" as the anniversary approaches.
Reports say many students have been coerced into signing commitments to abstain from potential student protests and online activities that align with the protests.
In recent weeks at Azarbaijan Civil University, security personnel have allegedly threatened students and their families with potential arrests and university expulsions.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Iranian Rapper Says He Was Tortured And Forced To Confess In Prison
Jailed Iranian dissident rapper Saman Yasin, who was detained during the nationwide protests in Iran last year, says he has endured mock executions, beatings, and other forms of torture while in prison on a charge to which he was forced to admit guilt.
In an audio file released by the Kurdistan Human Rights Network on August 23, Yasin detailed harrowing accounts of physical and psychological torture he says he has endured since being taken into custody. He also says prison officials threatened to harm his family if he didn't admit to being involved in the shooting of a paramilitary officer during the protests.
In the audio clip, the second one he has released in the past two months, Yasin says he was transferred to the Amin Abad Psychiatric Hospital, tied to a bed, and drugged.
"I was forcibly tied to the hospital bed by some prison soldiers and prison personnel. My hands were handcuffed and my feet were bound. I was given an injection in the arm and I was unconscious for 24 hours," he said.
Yasin was arrested by security forces during nationwide protests in 2022. Initial reports suggested he was first taken to a local police station before being transferred to Evin prison and subsequently to the Greater Tehran prison.
The judiciary's news agency reported that Yasin was accused of "waging war against God," a charge that led to a death sentence from the Tehran Revolutionary Court. However, the Supreme Court has since accepted Yasin's appeal for a retrial and referred his case back to the Revolutionary Court.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that before the first court session, the appointed lawyer asked Yasin to "take the blame for a shooting to have his life spared."
Yasin describes a "mock execution" set up by prison officials that he endured before being moved to the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, along with two other detainees, Mohsen Shekari and Mohammad Boroghani. Shekari was executed in December shortly after his transfer.
Yasin lamented the lack of access to his appointed lawyer, accusing his public defender of being unresponsive. In a letter made public recently, the rapper had pleaded for a meeting with his legal representative and access to his case files ahead of a court hearing scheduled for September.
Over recent months, Yasin has consistently maintained his innocence, releasing multiple audio files to publicize his claims. He has also reportedly launched at least one hunger strike in protest.
Since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in custody after she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The judiciary, at the urging of lawmakers, has instituted harsh penalties, including the death sentence, for offenders.
Meanwhile, judges have also recently begun sending offenders to psychiatric centers as part of their punishment, a move prominent psychiatry boards in Iran have said is an abuse of judicial authority.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Canada Adds 29 Russian Companies, Rosatom Subsidiaries, To Its Sanctions List
Canadian authorities have updated their sanctions list to include another 29 Russian companies. The restrictions were imposed against several banks and financial institutions, as well as research centers and some other design and construction organizations. The updated sanctions list also targets subsidiaries of Rosatom, including companies that are a part of Russia’s nuclear weapons complex and the export agency that sells atomic technology abroad. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Idel Realities click here.
Taliban Halts Some 100 Afghan Women From Flying To U.A.E. On University Scholarships
The founding chairman of the Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group says Taliban authorities have stopped around 100 women from traveling to the United Arab Emirates, where he planned to sponsor their university education.
Billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor said in a video posted on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, that he had paid for a plane to fly the group to the U.A.E. on the morning of August 23.
"Taliban government refused to allow the girls who were coming to study here -- a hundred girls sponsored by me -- they refused them to board the plane, and already we have paid for the aircraft, we have organized everything for them here, accommodation, education, transportation security and an array of comprehensive services aimed at ensuring the utmost comfort and safety for the female students. Our aspirations were crushed," he said in the post.
The Taliban administration, which seized power in 2021 when international forces left the country following a two-decade engagement, has not commented publicly on the matter.
Along with his video message, Al Habtoor posted an audio clip of one of the Afghan students who said a male chaperone had accompanied her during her trip, but once at Kabul airport the authorities stopped her and others from boarding the flight.
In recent months, the Taliban-led government has intensified restrictions against Afghan women and girls. Many public activities of women have been banned by the Taliban, including the right to continue education after primary school and employment in government offices and nongovernmental organizations.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's chief spokesman, said the ban on education for Afghan girls above the sixth grade remains in force.
The Taliban also banned women from entering universities and access to many public spaces, including parks, public baths, and sports clubs.
In July, the Taliban's Public Affairs Ministry ordered Afghanistan's beauty salons and hairdressing salons to close.
International and human rights organizations are calling on the Taliban to stop restrictions against women.
Prosecutors Seek Three-Year Sentence For Siberian Woman Accused Of Assaulting Officers
Prosecutors asked a court on August 24 in Russia's Siberian region of Buryatia to sentence 61-year-old Natalya Filonova to three years in prison on a charge of assaulting police. Filonova is accused of attacking four police officers when they dispersed a rally in September against the military mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin. Filonova and her supporters reject the charge as politically motivated. In June, an ambulance was called to the courtroom to assist Filonova. Physicians said then that Filonova was unable to take part in the trial as she had an extremely high blood pressure and needed immediate hospitalization. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Memorial Rights Group In Yekaterinburg Fined For Failure To Properly Report Activities
A court in Russia's Urals city of Yekaterinburg on August 24 fined the local branch of the Memorial human rights group 350,000 rubles ($3,700) for "failure to properly report its activities as a foreign agent." Memorial branch chief Aleksei Mosin said at the hearing the group filed all papers with the Justice Ministry, but ministry officials said the monthly report did not comply with newly adopted regulations. Mosin said his group was not informed of new regulations. In early August, another court fined Mosin's group 300,000 rubles for allegedly discrediting Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow-launched war in Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Noted Activist In Russia's Bashkortostan, Ramila Saitova, Goes On Trial Over Anti-War Video
A court in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, on August 24 began the trial of noted activist Ramila Saitova, who was arrested in May over her online posts against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Saitova was charged with "public calls for actions aimed against the country's security." The charge stemmed from her online video address to males mobilized for the war in Ukraine from Bashkortostan, calling on them "to be brave and openly say 'I do not want to kill.'" If convicted, Saitova faces up to six years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Almaty Police Briefly Detain Two Activists Of Unregistered Democratic Party
Almaty police detained, without explanation, two activists of the unregistered opposition Democratic Party who came to a meeting with city Mayor Erbolat Dosaev on August 24. The activists, Aruzhan Duisebaeva and Meiirkhan Zholaev, were released hours later after their lawyer intervened. Duisebaeva recently asked Dosaev to comment on a petition by Almaty residents demanding his resignation. The Democratic Party's leader, Zhanbolat Mamai, was handed a suspended six-year prison term in April on charges of organizing mass unrest, spreading false information, and insulting a government representative. Mamai calls the case against him politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
One Patient Dies, Five Injured In Fire At Kosovo's University Clinic In Pristina
One patient died and five were injured in a fire that broke out in one of the emergency and intensive psychiatric ward rooms at the University Clinical Center Kosovo in Pristina on August 23. A patient is suspected of having started the fire at night. Two doctors, two nurses, and one patient were being treated for smoke inhalation. The clinic was evacuated and the fire extinguished. Kosovar police are now investigating the fire. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service click here.
Satellite Images Show Wagner Camp In Belarus Being Dismantled
Images obtained by RFE/RL show that a suspected tent camp thought to be occupied by troops from Russia's Wagner mercenary group near the Belarusian village of Tsel is being dismantled.
The images, taken by Planet Labs on August 23, show that of 273 specialized military tents -- each of which houses up to 20 people -- for personnel, 101 had been dismantled. That would mean space for just over 2,000 Wagner fighters would have been eliminated. Some 5,000 troops were thought to have been settled at the site.
It was not immediately clear where the tents and the Wagner fighters are being moved to.
Images from Planet Labs appear to show that the process of dismantling the camp most likely started on August 1. The changes appear to affect only housing, with only an insignificant decrease in military equipment at the site, the images showed.
Telegram channels linked to Wagner say some of the group's fighters in Belarus left for Russia on vacation, while some were transferred to operations in Africa.
However, it could be also possible that some Wagner fighters were relocated to other sites within Belarus as Planet Labs' previous images showed apparent trenches being dug out on the territory of the Repishcha military exercise field, located 15 kilometers from Tsel.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in late July that up to 100 Wagner fighters might have been transferred to western Belarus, close to the Polish town of Suwalki, which sits on what is known as the Suwalki Corridor -- an 80-kilometer-long stretch that is NATO's only land connection with its Baltic members Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
The authoritarian leader of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, denied Morawiecki's accusation.
The latest images from Planet Labs came the same day as Russian aviation officials said Wagner's founder and leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was on a passenger list of a plane that crashed in Russia's western Tver region, some 270 kilometers north of Moscow.
Officials have yet to confirm Prigozhin's death in the crash, even though the bodies of all 10 people onboard the plane are said to have been recovered.
Wagner troops moved to Belarus after Prigozhin led a mutiny against Russia's top military officials two months ago in what was the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 23 years in power.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helping take main parts of the city of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting.
Ebrahim Golestan, Prominent Iranian Writer And Filmmaker, Dies At 100
Ebrahim Golestan, a prominent Iranian writer and filmmaker, died at the age of 100 in Britain on August 22, his daughter said. Golestan’s literary career started with translating stories by Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner. He established the Golestan Films studio in 1957 and produced documentaries for the National Iranian Oil Company. His landmark The House Is Black short film in 1963 explores the emotional effects of chronic illness. Golestan left Iran and moved to Britain in 1975, four years before the Islamic Revolution. He never returned to Iran but kept in contact with Iranian cultural figures. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda click here.
Six Ukrainians Caught For Days In Neutral Zone Between Russia And Georgia
Six Ukrainians who were forcibly removed from Kherson by the Russian military and taken to Russia are trapped in a buffer zone between Russia and Georgia. Border guards refused to let the group into Georgia late on August 16, citing "other reasons," even though they requested political asylum. Russian security forces, meanwhile, are said to have attempted to force the Ukrainians back onto Russian territory. Human rights activists said the Ukrainians have not been provided with food and other necessities. One of them is a patient with HIV who has run out of medicine. Officials from Georgia and Ukraine haven’t commented. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Caucasus.Realities, click here.
St. Petersburg Police Detain Woman Who Fled Chechnya Over Domestic Violence
Police in the Russian city of St. Petersburg have detained and reportedly sent back a woman who had fled her native North Caucasus region of Chechnya because of fears for her safety, the SK SOS human rights group said on August 24, adding that Seda Suleimanova may face an "honor killing" upon her return.
Suleimanova's partner, Sergei Kudryavtsev, told SK SOS that police visited their apartment in St. Petersburg late on August 23 and took them to police station No. 54, where Suleimanova was informed that she is suspected of stealing jewelry, a charge she rejected.
Kudryavtsev said police officers took Suleimanova to the airport and that he is not sure of her current location, though he fears she may have been transferred to Chechnya.
Officers at police station No. 54 reportedly told the SOTA Telegram channel that Suleimanova had been transferred to Chechnya.
In October last year, Suleimanova turned to the SK SOS for help leaving Chechnya, saying that her relatives may kill her for being "insufficiently religious."
Human right defenders say relatives in the North Caucasus often file complaints accusing fugitive women of crimes, usually theft, to legalize their detainment and return to their relatives. Once back, the women face violent abuse.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including "honor killings," if they are forced to return.
Usually, local authorities take the side of the accused abusers.
Last October, four sisters from another North Caucasus region, Daghestan, managed to flee to Georgia with the help of human rights organizations after they faced domestic violence.
In August 2022, another woman from Daghestan, Patimat Idrisova, managed to leave Russia and change her identity after she faced domestic violence.
With reporting by SOTA
Norway To Reportedly Donate F-16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine
Norway has decided to donate F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported opn August 24, citing unnamed sources. It did not say how many jets Norway would provide. Earlier on August 24, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on a visit to Kyiv that Norway would send antiaircraft missiles and mine-clearing equipment to Ukraine and help the war-torn country secure its gas and power supply. The Netherlands and Denmark have said they will give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once certain “conditions” have been met. To read the original story Reuters, click here.
Self-Exiled Russian Opposition Activist Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison
A Moscow court on August 23 sentenced in absentia Maksim Kats, a self-exiled opposition activist, to eight years in prison on a charge of distributing "fake news" about Russia's armed forces. The charge stems from a video Kats published on YouTube in April last year about alleged atrocities committed by occupying Russian armed forces against civilians in the town of Bucha near Kyiv. Hundreds of local residents were found dead after the town was liberated by Ukrainian troops. Kats has admitted he published the footage but denied any wrongdoing. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Journalist Oljobay Shakir Detained For 48 Hours
Well-known Kyrgyz opposition writer and journalist Oljobay Shakir was summoned by the State Committee for National Security on August 23. After nearly eight hours of questioning, he was detained for 48 hours on charges of "organizing mass unrest" and "attempting to seize power." The Pervomaisky District of Bishkek court will review Shakir's case on August 24. Collaborating with the investigative Temirov Live journalist team, the 52-year-old had criticized the government and opposed the transfer of four Kyrgyz resorts in the Issyk-Kul region to Uzbekistan. Officials have not commented on the arrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, click here.
BRICS Invites Iran, Five Others To Join Developing World Bloc
Iran has been invited to join the BRICS group of developing nations along with Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates, in a move aimed at growing the clout of a bloc that has pledged to champion the "Global South." Expansion could also pave the way for dozens of interested countries seeking admission to BRICS -- currently Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- at a time when geopolitical polarization is spurring efforts by Beijing and Moscow to forge it into a viable counterweight to the West. The new candidates become members on January 1, 2024. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of U.S. Reporter By Three Months
The pretrial detention of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage -- a charge he, his employer, The Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. government reject -- has been extended by a Moscow court for another three months.
The Lefortovo district court ruled on August 24 that the 32-year-old journalist must stay in custody until at least November 30. The hearing was held behind closed doors as the case materials have been deemed classified.
The Wall Street Journal issued a statement shortly after the decision that once again called Gershkovich's detention "improper" and the charges against him "baseless."
"We are deeply disappointed he continues to be arbitrarily and wrongfully detained for doing his job as a journalist. The baseless accusations against him are categorically false, and we continue to push for his immediate release," the newspaper said.
Gershkovich was detained in late March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time of the arrest that it had opened an espionage case against Gershkovich for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen based in Moscow, had been in Yekaterinburg reporting about the attitude of Russians toward the Kremlin's war against Ukraine and on the Wagner mercenary group.
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
Since his arrest, Gershkovich has been held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, a notorious institution dating back to tsarist times. Seen as a symbol of Soviet repression, Lefortovo is where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.
The White House and The Wall Street Journal have said Gershkovich was working and is a properly accredited journalist in Russia.
The U.S. State Department has designated Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia and called for his immediate release. U.S. President Joe Biden, along with international journalist organizations, have also called on Russia to release Gershkovich.
Hired by the newspaper shortly before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest.
Gershkovich, a fluent Russian speaker, is the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
With reporting by Kommersant
Zelenskiy Reaffirms Ukraine's Statehood On Independence Day Amid Russian Strikes
Russia launched more strikes on Ukrainian regions on Independence Day as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the contribution of his compatriots in defending the country's freedom in the face of Moscow's full-scale invasion.
In an address to the nation, Zelenskiy said that 32 years after Ukraine gained its sovereignty, Independence Day on August 24 has become "the holiday of free people, the holiday of strong people."
He commended all Ukrainians for their resilience and highlighted the cohesion of the Ukrainian society in the face of Russia's aggression.
"Everyone is needed, everyone is important -- people, actions, and words. Because we all made it so that when one says, 'Glory to Ukraine,' the whole world responds, 'Glory to the heroes,'" Zelenskiy said.
Ten people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on the southern city of Dnipro early on August 24, Dnipropetrovsk regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.
"Powerful explosions in the middle of the night in Dnipro," Lysak said, adding that a transport facility was destroyed.
Lysak said that three men and four women were wounded in the strike. "Six were hospitalized in a moderate condition," he said.
More than a dozen civilian facilities were damaged, including a bank, a gas station, a hotel, an agricultural firm, a furniture factory, an administrative building, and two residential buildings.
In Kherson, Russian shelling of the city center on August 24 wounded three people, including a 7-year-old girl, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported.
Russian forces have been shelling the liberated part of the southern region of Kherson on an almost daily basis since November.
Ukraine's Air Force spokesman, Yuriy Ihnat, said in a statement that Russia struck overnight with S-300, Iskander-K, and Iskander-M ballistic missiles, adding that one Iskander-K missile was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses. He did not give further details.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Ukrainians on their Independence Day, saying that "August 24 is a testament to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and democracy and a day of pride in Ukraine’s strength and resilience."
Blinken reiterated that America stands together with Ukraine as it defends its existence.
"We stand by you in the fight for your beloved country," Blinken said in a statement.
WATCH: Svitlana Orikhova has learned not to sleep by day -- too many curious passersby look into her tent. The Kharkiv resident's apartment is still badly damaged from Russian shelling and she worries the ceiling may fall in, so she sleeps in a tent outside. Building repairs are ongoing but take time, she says, and new attacks can hit the city any day.
Separately, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported that Norway has decided to donate F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine. TV2, citing unnamed sources, did not say how many jets Norway would give Ukraine.
If confirmed, the announcement will make Norway the third European country, after the Netherlands and Denmark, that has pledged F-16s to Ukraine.
Kyiv has long been calling on its allies to supply the U.S.-made warplanes to beef up its air power during its counteroffensive.
Ukrainian forces repelled Russian counterattacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv and in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff reported on August 24.
Ukrainian forces continued their advance toward Melitopol, the military said. Melitopol, known as the "gateway to Crimea," was captured by Russian troops in March last year after several days of heavy fighting.
Meanwhile, the intelligence department of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said it conducted a joint raid in occupied Crimea with naval forces early on August 24.
"Special units on watercraft landed on the shore in the area of Olenivka and Mayak settlements [on the westernmost tip of Crimea]. During the execution of the operation, Ukrainian forces engaged units of the [Russian] occupier. As a result, the enemy suffered losses in personnel and equipment," the department said in a statement, which was accompanied by a video purportedly showing footage from the operation.
During the raid, the statement said the Ukrainian flag flew again in Crimea.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
In First Remarks Since Plane Crash, Putin Offers Condolences To Wagner Chief Prigozhin's Family
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his first remarks since the crash of a plane thought to be carrying the founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, expressed his condolences to the family of the leader of the mercenary group.
"He [Prigozhin] was a talented man," Putin said on August 24, calling the crash a day earlier just north of Moscow a "tragedy."
"My sincere condolences to the families of all those perished. It looks like, there were officers of Wagner company [aboard]," he added.
Investigators continued to sift through wreckage of a private jet belonging to the Wagner group on August 24 after it crashed en route to St. Petersburg from Moscow, leaving no survivors among a passenger list said to include Prigozhin, who exactly two months earlier led a brief mutiny against Russia's top army brass.
The Flightradar24 online tracker showed a Brazilian-built Embraer 600 jet registered to the Wagner group dropping off radar screens early in the evening on August 23. Soon after, video on social media appeared to show a plane falling from the sky in an area about 300 kilometers north of Moscow that coincided with the location of the aircraft's disappearance.
The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia (Rosaviatsiya) said that "according to the passenger list, first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included" on the flight manifest.
WATCH: Reuters shared footage of a falling aircraft and a photograph of debris on fire in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow.
Emergency services officials quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti said that the bodies of eight people had been found in the wreckage so far but there was no word on whether any of the bodies had been identified and there has been no confirmation that Prigozhin was onboard.
Wagner commander and co-founder Dmitry Utkin was also listed among the seven passengers on the jet, the aviation authority said, quoting the airline. Two pilots and a flight attendant also were onboard the plane, the aviation authority said, adding that an investigation into the incident has been launched.
A Telegram channel linked to Wagner, Grey Zone, declared Prigozhin a hero and a patriot who it said had died at the hands of unidentified people it called "traitors to Russia."
Grey Zone also reported that another private jet owned by Prigozhin landed safely in the Moscow region. The information could not be independently verified immediately.
A St. Petersburg building where Wagner offices are located lit up windows at night to form a giant cross while some people stopped near the building to leave flowers and light candles.
"The Commission of the Federal Air Transport Agency is starting initial actions at the scene and has also begun collecting factual materials on the training of the crew, the technical condition of the aircraft, the meteorological situation on the flight route, the work of dispatch services and ground radio equipment," the aviation authority said in a statement early on August 24.
Brazilian airplane maker Embraer said it was compliant with all international sanctions imposed on Russia.
A onetime close ally of President Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny on June 24 that saw Wagner fighters seize the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and march to within 200 kilometers of Moscow. A Russian military aircraft was shot down during the mutiny, and altogether 13 Russian Air Force personnel were killed. It was the most serious challenge to Putin in his more than two decades in power.
Prigozhin was not arrested or detained at the time, but Putin denounced the insurrection as a "stab in the back" and vowed to punish all "traitors" involved.
"All those who consciously chose the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed mutiny, who chose the path of blackmail and terrorism, will suffer an inevitable punishment," Putin said.
"It is unlikely that anyone thinks this is a coincidence. It just so happens that political opponents whom Vladimir Putin considers a threat to his power do not die naturally," said Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.
In an attempt to head off conspiracy theories that Kyiv was involved, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had "nothing to do with [the crash]."
"Everybody knows who has something to do with it," he added in a thinly veiled suggestion that Putin ordered the downing of the plane.
If Prigozhin is found to have died on the flight, it would be a severe blow to the Wagner group, which was key in Russia's battle to take the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut earlier this year.
Wagner soldiers have also been deployed to Syria, where Russia supports President Bashar Assad’s government in a civil war, and in Libya, where they fought alongside forces of commander Khalifa Hifter. The group has also operated in the Central African Republic and Mali.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that the Wagner group may become more of a concern for Europe's security if Prigozhin indeed is found to have died in the crash.
"The Wagner group comes under Putin's leadership. Let everyone answer the question for themselves: Will the threat be bigger or smaller? For me, that's a rhetorical question," he told a news conference in Warsaw.
The Wagner chief’s whereabouts have been largely a mystery since the mutiny. He appeared in his first video since the mutiny earlier this week. In footage possibly shot in Africa and published on August 21 on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group, Prigozhin is seen standing in a desert area in camouflage and with a rifle in his hands.
Earlier, he was believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus, where Wagner troops have been setting up camps to train Belarusian armed forces as part of a deal negotiated that helped end the mutiny.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "not surprised" at news that Prigozhin might have died in the plane crash.
"I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised," Biden said, adding, "There's not much that happens in Russia that Putin's not behind. But I don't know enough to know the answer."
The Wagner insurrection came on the heels of months of intense public infighting with Russia’s military leadership over the war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.
The head of the U.S. CIA, William Burns, said last month that Putin would likely seek retribution against Prigozhin.
"Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback,” he said, speaking on July 20 at the Aspen Security Forum.
He said he would be surprised if Prigozhin escaped further retribution.
“So in that sense, Biden is right. If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn't fire my food taster," Burns added, referring to a quip by Biden earlier that week that if he were Prigozhin, "I'd be careful what I ate."
Earlier on August 23, RIA Novosti and other media outlets reported that General Sergei Surovikin, a top Russian officer who has ties to Prigzohin, had been relieved of his command of Russia’s Aerospace Forces.
The reports indicated that Surovikin had not been fired nor demoted, nor even imprisoned, as some observers had expected in the wake of the June rebellion.
Surovikin is being replaced temporarily as commander of the Aerospace Forces by General Viktor Aflazov, according RIA Novosti. Aflazov oversaw the forces last year when Surovikin was briefly put in charge of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS
Prigozhin Presumed Dead After Wagner Plane Crashes With No Survivors North Of Moscow
A private jet belonging to the Wagner mercenary group has crashed en route to St. Petersburg from Moscow, with officials saying the company's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was one of 10 people on the passenger list.
"An Embraer Legacy private jet has crashed outside the Kuzhenkino populated locality in the Tver region. Ten people, including three crew members, were on board. According to preliminary reports, everyone on board was killed," the Emergency Ministry's press service said in a statement on August 23.
The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia (Rosaviatsiya) added that "according to the passenger list, first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included." However, there has been no confirmation that Prigozhin was actually onboard.
Prigozhin and Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin were listed among seven passengers on the jet, the aviation authority said, quoting the airline. Two pilots and a flight attendant also were onboard the plane, the aviation authority said.
Rosaviatsiya said an investigation into the incident has been launched.
"The Commission of the Federal Air Transport Agency is starting initial actions at the scene and has also begun collecting factual materials on the training of the crew, the technical condition of the aircraft, the meteorological situation on the flight route, the work of dispatch services and ground radio equipment," the aviation authority's statement said.
There has been no official confirmation from the Kremlin or the Defense Ministry that Prigozhin and Utkin died, but a Telegram channel linked to Wagner pronounced Prigozhin dead.
The channel, Grey Zone, declared Prigozhin a hero and a patriot who it said had died at the hands of unidentified people it called "traitors to Russia."
WATCH: Reuters shared footage of a falling aircraft and a photograph of debris on fire in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "not surprised" at news that Prigozhin might have died in the plane crash.
"I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised," Biden said, adding "there's not much that happens in Russia that [President Vladimir] Putin's not behind. But I don't know enough to know the answer."
Emergency services officials quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti said that the bodies of eight people have been found in the wreckage. The agency did not say whether any of the bodies had been identified.
Officials did not comment on any possible reason for the crash.
A onetime close ally of Putin, Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny on June 24 that saw Wagner fighters seize the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and march to within 200 kilometers of Moscow. A Russian military aircraft was shot down during the mutiny and altogether 13 Russian Air Force personnel were killed. It was the most serious challenge to Putin in his more than two decades in power.
Prigozhin was not arrested or detained at the time, but Putin denounced the insurrection as a “stab in the back” and vowed to punish all "traitors" involved.
"All those who consciously chose the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed mutiny, who chose the path of blackmail and terrorism, will suffer an inevitable punishment," Putin said.
The Wagner chief’s whereabouts have been largely a mystery since the mutiny.
He appeared in his first video since the mutiny earlier this week. In footage possibly shot in Africa and published on August 21 on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group, Prigozhin is seen standing in a desert area in camouflage and with a rifle in his hands.
Earlier, he was believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus, where Wagner troops have been setting up camps to train Belarusian armed forces as part of a deal negotiated to help end the mutiny.
The leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said Prigozhin won't be missed in Belarus.
"He was a murderer & should be remembered as such," she said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
She also speculated that his death might dismantle Wagner's presence in Belarus and reduced the threat to the country's neighbors.
The Wagner insurrection came on the heels of months of intense public infighting with Russia’s military leadership over the war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.
The head of the U.S. CIA, William Burns, said last month that Putin would likely seek retribution against Prigozhin.
"Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback,” he said, speaking on July 20 at the Aspen Security Forum.
He said he would be surprised if Prigozhin escaped further retribution.
“So in that sense, [President Joe] Biden is right. If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn't fire my food taster," Burns added, referring to a quip by Biden earlier that week that if he were Prigozhin, "I'd be careful what I ate."
Earlier on August 23, RIA Novosti and other media outlets reported that General Sergei Surovikin, a top Russian officer who has ties to Prigzohin, had been relieved of his command of Russia’s Aerospace Forces.
The reports indicated that Surovikin had not been fired nor demoted, nor even imprisoned, as some observers had expected in the wake of the June rebellion.
Surovikin is being replaced temporarily as commander of the Aerospace Forces by General Viktor Aflazov, according RIA Novosti. Aflazov oversaw the forces last year when Surovikin was briefly put in charge of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS
