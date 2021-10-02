Ukraine Charges Former Official In Presidential Office With Spying

A former official in the Ukrainian president’s office has been accused of treason for allegedly passing on secret information to a foreign country, Ukraine’s security agency said.



The State Security Agency (SBU) said on October 1 that a counterintelligence investigation found that the former official was recruited by an unnamed foreign intelligence service.



“It was established that he passed secret information about higher authorities to representatives of the foreign secret service,” the SBU said in a statement.



The former official, who was not named, worked in the presidential administration and the Office of the National Security and Defense Council, the statement said.



The suspect has been charged with treason and could face imprisonment of up to 15 years if convicted.