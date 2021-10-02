Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukraine Charges Former Official In Presidential Office With Spying

The headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.

A former official in the Ukrainian president’s office has been accused of treason for allegedly passing on secret information to a foreign country, Ukraine’s security agency said.

The State Security Agency (SBU) said on October 1 that a counterintelligence investigation found that the former official was recruited by an unnamed foreign intelligence service.

“It was established that he passed secret information about higher authorities to representatives of the foreign secret service,” the SBU said in a statement.

The former official, who was not named, worked in the presidential administration and the Office of the National Security and Defense Council, the statement said.

The suspect has been charged with treason and could face imprisonment of up to 15 years if convicted.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG