Made In Ukraine: Anti-Tank Missiles Take On Russian Armored Units

The Ukrainian-made Stuhna-P anti-tank missile system is proving to be an effective asset in the fight against Russian armor. In video shot by a Ukrainian soldier, a unit hits a Russian target. Afterward, soldiers scramble for cover in case of return fire. On August 8, a commander spoke to RFE/RL about the role of the Stuhna-P in battle, comparing its features to those of U.S.-made Javelin missiles, which reportedly cost three times more to make.