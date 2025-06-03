Accessibility links

Ukraine

Ukrainian Border Troops See Rise In Russian Attacks On Foot

Gunners in a Ukrainian artillery crew in the Sumy region that borders Russia say they are seeing daily infantry attacks by Russian forces -- but they're mainly on foot, not in armored vehicles. The unit says it is targeting Russian troops and their supply lines as Moscow builds up forces for an expected summer offensive. The soldiers believe their work will not be ending any time soon, despite ongoing peace talks between representatives of Ukraine and Russia.

