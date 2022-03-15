Drone Footage Shows Extensive Damage In Eastern Ukraine's Sumy Region

The small city of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's Sumy region is reported to have suffered extensive damage from shelling by the Russian military. Drone footage released on Telegram by a Ukrainian military unit shows the effects of attacks on residential areas on March 14 that killed at least three people. Sumy regional authorities report that the thermal power plant and power substation in Okhtyrka were completely destroyed and there is no heating or water supply in the city. Electricity and the sewer system have also been stopped.