Ukraine’s Svitolina Wins WTA Tennis Tournament In Toronto

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina won the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto by defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

Svitolina’s 6-4 6-0 victory on August 13 marked her fifth WTA title of the season.

Svitolina, the fifth seed in the tournament, defeated Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza and defending champion Simona Halep before facing Wozniacki in the final.

Svitolina, 22, beat Wozniacki in just 77 minutes, scoring four aces in winning the final eight games of the match.

The Ukrainian star won $502,000 for the victory.

Svitolina will rise to No. 4 in the world rankings on August 14.

