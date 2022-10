As of September 28, UNESCO had confirmed that Russia's invasion of its neighboring country had damaged 82 religious sites in Ukraine. The Holy Mountains Lavra of the Holy Dormition, a significant Orthodox Christian monastery near the recently freed town of Svyatohirsk, is one of those locations. Also known as the Svyatohirsk Monastery of the Caves, the large complex of onion-domed churches is considered one of the five holiest sites in the Russian Orthodox Church.