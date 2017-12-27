Kyiv, Russia-Backed Separatists Exchange Captives In Eastern Ukraine

Ukraine's government and Russia-backed separatists have completed a long-awaited exchange of prisoners near the town of Horlivka in eastern Ukraine. Hundreds of former captives crossing the line between government-controlled and separatist-held territory on December 27. Officials said that 238 people held by the Ukrainian government had been handed over to the separatist-controlled regions of Luhansk and Dontesk. Another 74 captured soldiers and civilians were released by the separatists into government hands. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service)