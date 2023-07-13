Ukrainian Tennis Star Invites Daughter Of Frontline Soldier To Wimbledon Match

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina invited a young fan to her match at Wimbledon after learning the girl was struggling to get tickets. Ten-year-old Anna, whose father is fighting on the front line in Ukraine, spent two days in line unable to get tickets to see her tennis hero. When her mother, Maryana, made a Telegram video, Svitolina offered them two tickets to her July 9 match against Belarusian rival Victoria Azarenka.