Ukraine

RFE/RL Correspondent's Car Set On Fire In Lviv

The burned-out car of RFE/RL journalist Halyna Tereshchuk in Lviv.

KYIV -- The car of an RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv was set on fire overnight on January 29-30 -- an arson attack which Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko said could have been ordered by someone.

Halyna Tereshchuk, who has been working for RFE/RL since 2000, said she suspected the attack was linked to her professional activities..

"We think the crime was ordered, that somebody hired someone to conduct it," Herashchenko said to RFE/RL, adding that the police were doing "everything to find both the perpetrators and those who ordered the attack."

The National Police department in Lviv said earlier in the day that a probe had been launched into the "deliberate destruction of the journalist's property."

