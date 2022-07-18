News
Kyiv Says Six Civilians Killed In Russian Strike On Eastern Ukrainian Town Of Toretsk
Six people have been killed after Russia’s military shelled a building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Toretsk, Ukrainian emergency service officials said on July 18.
"Early in the morning, the town of Toretsk was shelled. A two-story building with people inside was destroyed," the Ukrainian State Service for Emergency Situations said in a statement on social media.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Rescuers found and recovered the bodies of five dead people in total. Three people were rescued from the rubble and one of them died in hospital," the statement said.
The service posted photographs on social media of rescue workers digging through rubble and what was left of the devastated building, and said the search for survivors had ended.
Toretsk, a town with an estimated population of 30,000 people, is located some 50 kilometers south of Kramatorsk, one of the last Ukrainian-controlled towns in the industrial east.
On July 17, a Ukrainian military official said Russia was preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine following orders from Moscow to step up military operations. He said Moscow's main goal was to fully capture the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces in the east -- which make up the Donbas -- but with attacks occurring in central, northeastern, and southern Ukraine as well.
"It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," said Vadym Skibitskiy, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence. "We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters.
"There is indeed a certain activation of the enemy along the entire front line...Clearly preparations are now under way for the next stage of the offensive.”
Kyiv has said in recent days that its forces are themselves preparing for a massive counteroffensive to reclaim land previously lost, especially in the south.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
All Of The Latest News
Russian University Official Charged With Drug Dealing Found Dead In Police Custody
Zalim Kerefov, the deputy rector of the Russian Customs Academy who had been arrested on charges of alleged drug dealing, has been found dead in police custody.
Olga Vrady, a spokeswoman for the powerful Investigative Committee, did not disclose that it had been Kerefov, only saying on July 18 that a person charged with dealing drugs in large amounts had been found dead "with bodily harm" two days earlier in a cell at a detention center in the city of Noginsk, near Moscow.
Vrady added that a probe had been launched against guards at the facility for negligence.
Kerefov’s lawyer Aleksei Tsyganov confirmed to the state-run TASS news agency that it was his client who had been found dead at the detention center. He also cast doubt on some reports suggesting Kerefov may have died by suicide.
"He had plans for the future and little children. He is not a person who could [commit suicide]," Tsyganov said.
Kerefov was arrested on July 5 and charged with selling two kilograms of an unspecified drug via a darknet site.
Tsyganov said earlier that Kerefov had pleaded guilty.
The Russian Customs Academy is based in Moscow and has branches across Russia. It is run by the Federal Custom Service to train custom officers not only from Russia but elsewhere, mostly former Soviet republics.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Hundreds of Millions Of U.S. Dollars Illegally Obtained By Nazarbaev's Allies Recovered
NUR-SULTAN -- A special commission in Kazakhstan created last month to track down and repatriate funds allegedly stolen by former President Nursultan Nazarbaev's relatives and associates announced it recovered some 230 billion tenges ($478 million).
The commission said on July 18 that the Prosecutor-General's Office would be taking control of some of its most high-profile investigations.
Those include probes launched against Nazarbaev's arrested nephew Qairat Satybaldy and his ex-wife Gulmira Satybaldy; the former father-in-law of Nazarbaev's granddaughter, Qairat Boranbaev; and leaders of the Operator ROP company linked to Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Aliya Nazarbaeva, as well as the former chief of the Central Asian nation's Committee of National Security Karim Masimov and his three former deputies.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said on June 5, when Kazakhstan held a referendum on constitutional amendments to formally remove Nazarbaev and his associates from the political scene, that he created the commission to "return cash illegally taken out of Kazakhstan" by "a narrow circle of people who had illegally taken over the larger portion of the country’s wealth."
Nazarbaev resigned as president in 2019 after ruling the oil-rich nation with an iron fist for almost three decades. He picked longtime ally Toqaev as his successor but retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying the powers as elbasy, or leader of the nation. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
Toqaev started distancing himself from Nazarbaev after nationwide protests in early January turned violent and left 232 people dead. The protests started over a fuel price hike and spread across Kazakhstan amid widespread discontent over the cronyism that has long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Timur Kulibaev, Nazarbaev's billionaire son-in-law, also resigned as chairman of the oil-rich nation's main business lobby group, while in late February, Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha Nazarbaeva, said that she was giving up her parliamentary seat.
Since then, several other relatives and those close to the family have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
Swedish Fashion H&M Retailer Quits Russia
The Swedish clothing retailer H&M is the latest business to announce it will cease operations in Russia amid the Kremlin’s unprovoked full invasion of Ukraine.
"After careful consideration, we see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia," H&M Group CEO Helena Helmersson said in a statement on July 18.
H&M had suspended sales in Russia in March.
Since Russia launched the invasion in February, several other multinational companies from fast-food pioneer McDonalds to home furnishings giant Ikea have exited Russia after announcing moves to sell their assets and sever partnerships with local businesses.
According to a count by Yale University in the United States, more than 1,000 foreign companies have quit Russia.
Russia Using Private Contractor Vagner To Beef Up Forces In Ukraine, Says British Defense Ministry
Russia is using the private military contractor Vagner to beef up its frontline forces in its invasion of Ukraine, British military intelligence said on July 18.
In its daily intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry said Vagner is lowering its recruitment standards and hiring convicts and formerly blacklisted individuals, potentially impacting Russian military effectiveness.
Vagner is believed to be controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The report comes a day after the head of Britain’s armed forces, Admiral Tony Radakin, said Russia has lost some 50,000 killed or wounded soldiers in its invasion of Ukraine and nearly 1,700 tanks have been destroyed.
Facing heavy casualties in a war whose end may be months or years away, Putin’s government and the military have taken numerous steps to bolster recruitment without, at least for now, ordering a general mobilization that could be politically risky.
Ukrainian authorities have claimed Russia has lost more than 38,450 soldiers and officers since it launched the large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The Russian Defense Ministry last released casualty figures in late March, saying that 1,351 of its personnel had died.
With reporting by Reuters
European Commission's Von Der Leyen Visits Azerbaijan To Seek Deal On Natural Gas
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is traveling to Baku on July 18 as Europe seeks to increase natural-gas supplies from Azerbaijan in its efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy.
"Amid Russia's continued weaponisation of its energy supplies, diversification of our energy imports is a priority for the EU," the commission said on Twitter.
"President von der Leyen and [Energy] Commissioner Kadri Simson will be [...] in Azerbaijan to further strengthen the cooperation."
Reuters reported that a draft document by the commission has proposed that EU countries strike a deal with Azerbaijan to increase imports of natural gas and to support the expansion of a pipeline to help facilitate deliveries.
EU governments have already agreed on a gradual oil embargo on Russia and many European nations have expressed fears of shortages of fuel, especially later in the year when colder weather sets in.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian TV Journalist Who Protested War On-Air Arrested
MOSCOW -- Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, known for her live on-air antiwar protest, has been detained by police near her house in the Moscow region, she and her lawyer said on July 17.
Ovsyannikova published a post on Instagram saying she was taken to the police station in the capital's Krasnoselsky district.
She later wrote she had been charged with "discrediting the actions of the army of Russia" during an interview she gave near the Basmanny Court of Moscow in support of opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who is being held in pretrial detention for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian military.
Ovsyannikova last week staged a single picket against the backdrop of the Kremlin, unfurling a poster with the inscription "Putin is a murderer, his soldiers are fascists" and photos of children killed in Ukraine. She was not detained at the time.
Ovsyannikova on March 14 burst onto the set of the Vremya news program on Russia's Channel One holding a poster reading in part “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you” in Russian. She also shouted in Russian "Stop the war. No to war."
Ovsyannikova, who was a producer with Channel One at the time of her protest, on April 11 published her first opinion piece in Die Welt's online edition. Titled The Russians Are Afraid, the piece discussed the consequences of her protest.
She was later detained and fined 30,000 rubles (about $500) by a court for calling for illegal protests.
Ovsyannikova resigned from Channel One and spent several months abroad, including in Ukraine, repeatedly expressing her condemnation of the war.
For three months she trained at the German edition of Die Welt. In early July, the journalist announced her return to Russia.
Russia has stepped up detentions and prosecution of journalists, activists, and others who challenge the Kremlin line on its invasion of Ukraine. The government calls it a “special operation” and not a war.
Yashin, 39, is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians still in Russia after a wave of repression against supporters of jailed opposition figure Aleksei Navalny and people who have spoken against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Yashin has been fined four times in recent weeks on charges of discrediting the Russian military over his open opposition to the war in Ukraine.
He said last month after his arrest on the disobedience charge that he did not exclude that a criminal case may be launched against him after he serves his jail term.
Yashin also said that the authorities are trying to force him to leave Russia, which he refuses to do.
In Major Shake-Up, Ukrainian Officials Suspended Pending Investigations Of Treason
A Ukrainian official has clarified that two senior officials have been suspended pending investigations but have not been formally dismissed as had previously been reported.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on July 17 that Ivan Bakanov had been removed as head of the Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, and Iryna Venediktova had been removed as prosecutor general, citing dozens of cases of collaboration with Russia by officials in their agencies.
Andriy Smyrnov, deputy head of the presidential office, told Ukrainian television that Venediktova had been suspended and Bakanov had been "temporarily removed from fulfilling his duties" while "checks and investigations" are carried out.
Asked whether the two officials could return to their jobs if the investigations exonerate them, he said: "We live in a law-abiding country, and of course I can conceive of (the possibility of) this."
In a statement on July 17, Zelenskiy said, without mentioning Venediktova or Bakanov by name, that "the specific actions and any inaction of each official in the security sector and in law-enforcement agencies will be evaluated."
He said that, "as of today, 651 criminal proceedings have been registered regarding treason and collaboration activities of employees of the prosecutor's office, pre-trial investigation bodies, and other law-enforcement agencies."
"In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor's office and the SBU remained in the occupied territory and are working against our state," he said.
With reporting by Reuters
Germany's Scholz Says EU Can No Longer Afford National Vetoes
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the European Union can no longer afford to allow individual member states to have veto power over the bloc's actions if it wants to maintain a leading role in the determination of global policy.
Scholz said in an article published on July 17 by the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper that Russia's war in Ukraine made European unity more urgent and raised the need for an end to "selfish blockades" of European decisions by individual states.
"We simply can no longer afford national vetoes, for example in foreign policy, if we want to continue to be heard in a world of competing great powers," he added.
"Permanent disunity, permanent dissent between member states weakens us," Scholz warned.
"That is why Europe's most important response to the change of times is: Unity. We absolutely must maintain it and we must deepen it."
Policy decisions within the European Union must be approved unanimously by all 27 members.
Scholz has faced criticism from Kyiv, Western allies, and some national figures that claim Germany has not taken a political leadership position in regard to the Ukraine war, assertions Scholz has denied.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Three Dead In Helicopter Crash In Russia's Far East
Russian authorities report that three people have died in a helicopter crash on Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East.
The burned wreckage of the helicopter was found near the Uson volcano on July 17, authorities said.
The family of biathlon junior world champion Igor Malinovsky said he was among those killed on the aircraft.
Local reports said the helicopter belonged to a private company owned by Malinovsky's father, Vladimir.
The helicopter had been reported missing on July 16 in bad weather.
Helicopter tours are popular with nature lovers in Kamchatka, filled with volcanoes, geysers, and thermal springs. It wasn’t immediately clear if the aircraft was part of a tour.
Sudden weather changes in the region often lead to helicopter accidents in the region.
Based on reporting by dpa, TASS, and EuroWeeklyNews
Senior Iranian Official Claims Tehran Capable Of Making Nukes But No Decision Made Yet
A senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the country is capable of making a nuclear weapon but a decision whether to do so has not yet been made.
Kamal Kharrazi's comments to Al-Jazeera TV on July 17 came after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed on a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia that Washington would prevent Iran from "acquiring a nuclear weapon."
Iran has long denied it is attempting to acquire or develop nuclear weapons and claims its program is strictly for civilian purposes, although it has continued to test-fire military-style missiles.
Kharrazi's comments were a rare mention that Tehran could have an interest in such arms.
"In a few days we were able to enrich uranium up to 60 percent and we can easily produce 90 percent enriched uranium.... Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb but there has been no decision by Iran to build one," Kharrazi said.
Iran is enriching to up to 60 percent, far above a cap of 3.67 percent under the terms of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers. Uranium enriched to 90 percent is suitable for a nuclear bomb.
U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2018 pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal, which provided Tehran with sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
Following Trump's move and the reimposition of crippling sanctions, Iran began violating the pact's enriching restrictions.
On June 8, the International Atomic Energy Agency's governing council overwhelmingly passed a resolution against Iran, criticizing Tehran's lack of cooperation with the body.
On-and-off negotiations are being conducted by Iran and Western powers with an aim of reviving the 2015 pact, but an agreement has not yet been reached.
Bitter rival Israel has threatened to attack Iran's nuclear sites if Tehran's nuclear program is not contained through diplomacy.
"Any targeting of our security from neighboring countries will be met with direct response to these countries and Israel," he said.
With reporting by AFP and Al-Jazeera
EU Ministers To Consider Tightening Russia Sanctions, Including Gold
Amid continued Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, European Union foreign ministers are set to meet on July 18 to discuss tightening sanctions against Moscow.
Among the measures being considered -- and likely to be approved -- is a ban on gold purchases from Russia, a move already put in place by international partners.
The EU could also act to impose sanctions on additional Russian individuals.
"Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on July 15 in presenting the proposals that foreign ministers will consider on July 18.
A senior EU official told AFP the EU was likely to discuss new sanctions at the meeting but would not make an immediate decision.
The commission's proposals would slap a ban on Russia's gold exports as part of efforts to align EU sanctions with the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized countries and other international partners.
The G7 in June announced a ban on imports of Russian gold, a move aimed at Russian oligarchs and President Vladimir Putin's war machine. The British government said at the time that exports of Russian gold last year totaled more than $15 billion.
Six previous rounds of EU sanctions have targeted Russia's economy, financial system, central bank, top government officials, as well as Putin and his inner circle. The last one passed in June imposed a ban on most Russian oil imports.
The new measures come as "Russia's brutal war against Ukraine continues unabated," Von der Leyen said in a statement.
Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, Reuters, and The Washington Post
Russia Has Lost 50,000 Soldiers In Ukraine, U.K. Military Chief Says
Russia has lost some 50,000 killed or wounded soldiers in its invasion of Ukraine and nearly 1,700 tanks have been destroyed, the head of Britain's armed forces says.
But Admiral Tony Radakin told the BBC in an interview broadcast on July 17 that any speculation the losses could bring down the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin was just "wishful thinking."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"I think some of the comments that he's not well or that actually surely somebody's going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they're wishful thinking," he said of Putin.
"As military professionals, we see a relatively stable regime in Russia. President Putin has been able to quash any opposition. We see a hierarchy that is invested in President Putin and so nobody at the top has got the motivation to challenge President Putin," Radakin added.
"And that is bleak."
The British military chief said that, with the setbacks in Ukraine, Russia's land forces may now pose less of a threat than they did before the war.
Along with the losses in personnel and tanks, Russia has seen some 4,000 of its armored fighting vehicles destroyed since its February 24 invasion, according to his estimates.
"But Russia continues to be a nuclear power. It's got cyber-capabilities, it's got space capabilities, and it's got particular programs underwater, so it can threaten the underwater cables that allow the world's information to transit around the whole globe."
Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and the BBC
North Macedonia Signs Protocol With Bulgaria, Looks To Take Next Step To EU
SOFIA -- The foreign ministers of North Macedonia and Bulgaria have formally signed a bilateral protocol to ease their disputes and move Skopje on to what it hopes will be eventual European Union membership.
The formal signing in Sofia on July 17 by Bulgaria's Teodora Genchovska and North Macedonia's Bujar Osmani came a day after North Macedonia's parliament approved a French-proposed compromise to lift Bulgaria's veto of Skopje's EU accession bid.
Bulgaria, which has been an EU member since 2007, had insisted that North Macedonia formally recognize that its language had Bulgarian roots, acknowledge in its constitution a Bulgarian minority, and renounce what it said was "hate speech" against Bulgaria.
The compromise envisages an effort to amend North Macedonia's constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority but leaves other previous sticking points to be worked out between Skopje and Sofia. It reportedly leaves open Bulgarian recognition of the Macedonian language.
Nationalists in both countries had opposed the compromise, claiming that their government had conceded too much to the other side.
The dispute between the two countries had underscored regional resentments and risked a further erosion of Balkan faith in the European Union.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Osmani said North Macedonia was now counting on Bulgaria to support its EU drive and expressed hope that a new chapter in relations between the two countries was opening up.
"It is a historic opportunity for us that after 17 years with the status of candidate country, the Republic of North Macedonia has the opportunity to start negotiations as early as tomorrow with the EU, because the last phase of our accession to the EU begins," he said.
After the parliament's acceptance of the compromise, North Macedonia's prime minister, Dimitar Kovachevski, said the country will begin EU accession talks on July 19.
"Finally, after 17 years, we begin the accession negotiation process," he said on Twitter.
Croatia, Serbia In Diplomatic Dispute After Vucic Barred From World War II Site
A diplomatic flare-up has ignited after the Croatian government blocked a private trip by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to lay flowers at the site of a World War II concentration camp where tens of thousands of Serbs and others were killed by pro-Nazi authorities in Croatia.
Croatian authorities on July 17 said they only learned of Vucic's planned trip to the site of the former Jasenovac concentration camp through unofficial channels and that such a visit should be "part of arrangements between the two sides."
Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman told reporters that "the president of a country is a protected person. Such an arrival requires the involvement of the Croatian authorities."
"We always announce our arrival, but that hasn't happened here. You can't just cross the border."
Serbian authorities immediately reacted by putting restrictions on Croatian officials traveling through its territory.
"From today, all officials of the Croatian state, all holders of official or diplomatic passports, will have to specifically announce and explain their visit or passage through Serbia and will be placed on a special regime of control," Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Vucic had wanted to visit Jasenovac privately, but that he postponed the trip "for the sake of good relations" between Serbia and Croatia.
"I don't know if he is banned from visiting Croatia or Jasenovac. So he can go anywhere, but not to Jasenovac? Which I think is an incredible precedent," Brnabic said, adding that it was "a brutal trampling on freedom of movement."
Brnabic said Serbia will now request an official visit, "so let's see about these 'European values.'"
Vucic -- a former ultranationalist who solidified his grip on power by reinventing himself as a reformer committed to Serbia's drive toward European Union membership -- has scheduled a July 18 news conference.
On Instagram, Vucic posted a photo of the Jasenovac monument and wrote, "The Serbian people will live and they will never forget!"
During World War II, tens of thousands of Serbs, Jews, Roma, and anti-fascist Croats were killed at the Jasenovac camp -- known as "Croatia's Auschwitz." The camp was run by Croatia's Nazi-allied Ustase regime.
Relations between Serbia and Croatia have been strained since Croatia's declaration of independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, which set off a four-year conflict with rebel ethnic Serbs supported by Belgrade.
Many Serbian nationalists have accused Croatia's government of not facing up to the actions carried out on its territory during World War II.
The Croatian government, meanwhile, has accused Belgrade of using the issue for its own internal political reasons and for not dealing with its role in the Balkan wars of 1992-95.
At Least 16 Arrested At Protests At Drying Lake In Iran
Iranian police have arrested at least 16 people after they protested over the drying up of Lake Urmia in northwest Iran on July 16.
Lake Urmia began shrinking in 1995 due to a combination of prolonged drought and the extraction of water for farming and dams, according to the UN Environment Program.
Urmia, one of the largest "hypersaline" -- or super-salty -- lakes in the world, is located between the cities of Tabriz and Urmia, with more than 6 million people dependent on agriculture around its shores.
Rahim Jahanbakhsh, the police chief of Iran's West Azerbaijan Province, said on July 17 that several people had been arrested for disturbing security.
He described the suspects as "many evil and hostile elements, who had no other objective than to destroy public property and disturb the security of the population," according to the official government news agency IRNA.
Activists published the names of 16 individuals who had been detained. Reports said dozens had been summoned by the authorities.
On July 16, the Fars news agency reported that "dozens of people in the cities of Naghadeh and Urmia had protested against the authorities' lack of attention to the drying-up of Lake Urmia."
Fars said protesters had shouted slogans in the provincial capital of Urmia, warning the lake was shrinking.
"Lake Urmia is dying, parliament orders its killing", some shouted, Fars reported, with others calling out that "Lake Urmia is thirsty."
Amateur videos posted online showed protesters calling security forces "shameless."
Largely arid Iran, like other nearby countries, has suffered chronic dry spells and heat waves for years, which are expected to worsen with the impacts of climate change.
In the last few months, thousands of people have demonstrated against the drying-up of rivers, particularly in central and southwestern Iran.
Lake Urmia is an important ecosystem, a key stopping point for migratory birds, and home to an endemic shrimp as well as other underwater species.
With reporting by AFP
Russia Reinforces Positions In South In Preparation For Ukrainian Counteroffensive
Russian troops have begun to reinforce their positions in key cities and regions in the south of Ukraine as they prepare for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, even as the Kremlin's forces press their onslaught in the Donbas region in the east.
The British Defense Ministry said on July 17 that Russia was moving troops and equipment between Kherson, Mariupol, Melitopol, and Zaporizhzhya, where Russia occupies Europe's largest nuclear plant.
“Given the pressures on Russian manpower, the reinforcement of the south whilst the fight for the Donbas continues indicates the seriousness with which Russian commanders view the threat,” the British statement said.
The comments come the same day that Britain's top military commander, Admiral Tony Radakin, told the BBC in an interview that Russia had lost some 50,000 killed or wounded soldiers in its invasion and that nearly 1,700 tanks have been destroyed.
He cautioned, though, that any speculation the setbacks would lead to the quick downfall of Russian President Vladimir Putin was "wishful thinking."
A Ukrainian military official, meanwhile, said Russia was preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine following orders from Moscow to step up military operations, with a main goal of fully capturing the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east, known as the Donbas, but with attacks occurring in the central, northeast, and south of Ukraine as well.
"It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," said Vadym Skibitskiy, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence. "We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"There is indeed a certain activation of the enemy along the entire front line.... Clearly preparations are now under way for the next stage of the offensive."
Kyiv has said in recent days that its forces are themselves preparing for a massive counteroffensive to reclaim land previously lost, especially in the south.
Claims and counterclaims on both sides in the conflict are difficult to immediately verify.
On July 17, Russian missiles hit industrial and infrastructure facilities in and near the strategic southern city of Mykolayiv.
The mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych, said the missiles struck a key shipbuilding center in the estuary of the Southern Bug River. There was no immediate word on casualties.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said on July 17 that Ukrainian troops thwarted Russian attempts to advance toward Slovyansk, the key Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern region of Donetsk, and other attacks elsewhere in the region.
Moscow announced on July 16 that it would step up its military operations in Ukraine.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave "instructions to further intensify the actions of units in all operational areas, in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in Donbas and other regions," the Defense Ministry said.
Ukraine says at least 40 people have been killed in Russian shelling of urban areas in the last three days.
Russian missiles hit an industrial and infrastructure facility in the city of Mykolayiv in southern Ukraine, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said on July 17. There was no immediate information about casualties.
Also on July 17, relatives and local residents attended the funeral of 4-year-old Liza Dmytriyeva in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsya.
Liza, who had Down syndrome, was killed in a missile strike on central Vinnytsia on July 14 that killed 24 people, according to Ukrainian authorities.
More than 200 others were wounded, including Liza's mother, who remains in an intensive-care unit in grave condition.
Three people were killed in a Russian strike in the northeastern town of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on July 16.
Speaking in his July 16 evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged that his country would "endure."
Zelenskiy said Ukraine had "withstood Russia's brutal blows" and managed to take back some of the territory it lost since the start of the war, and will eventually recapture more occupied land.
A Ukrainian official suggested that Crimea, which most of the world still recognizes as part of Ukraine but was annexed by Russia in 2014, could be a target for U.S.-made HIMARS missiles, recently recently received and deployed by Kyiv.
"If any other state, be it Ukraine or NATO countries, believes that Crimea is not Russian, then this is a systemic threat for us," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on July 17. Any outside attack on the region will prompt a "Judgment Day" response, he said.
On the diplomatic front, the European Union was set to discuss a tightening of sanctions against Russia on July 18.
Brussels is expected to hold initial sanctions discussions, but not make a same-day decision, a senior EU official was quoted as saying by AFP.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Indonesia Says 'Many' Countries Condemned Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine At G20 Talks
Many countries in the Group of 20 (G20) major economies condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for it to end the war during ministerial talks in Indonesia, the host said in its closing statement.
Thee official G20 finance ministers summit ended on July 16 without a final communique, as differences on how to characterize and respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine prevented unanimity within the group.
But Western countries pressed Russia over the military assault, accusing Moscow of sending a shock wave through the global economy and its technocrats of complicity in alleged war crimes committed during the invasion.
"Many members agreed that the recovery of the global economy has slowed and is facing a major setback as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, which was strongly condemned, and called for an end to the war," Indonesia said in the declaration on July 17.
Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said G20 finance chiefs had productive talks in Indonesia about a proposal to cap the prices countries would pay for Russian oil.
Instead of a formal communique, a 14-paragraph statement would be issued by Indonesia, according to Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, the host of the formal event.
She said there was consensus on most of the document but that two paragraphs would focus on members' differences regarding the war's impacts and the next steps to take.
Yellen, meanwhile, said progress was made on a potential cap on Russian oil prices in talks on the sidelines of the summit.
"On energy costs, I had productive bilateral meetings with over a half-dozen of my counterparts where we discussed the merits of a price cap and how it can help us achieve our goals of denying [Russian President Vladimir] Putin revenue for his war machine, while dampening energy costs," Yellen told reporters.
A price cap would be "our most powerful tools to address the high prices people are facing in America and around the world," she said.
Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov attended the talks in person. A week earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a G20 meeting over Western criticism of the invasion.
Maksimov was in the room as Western officials expressed their condemnation, a source at the event told AFP.
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko participated virtually in the meeting.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Serbia Says Crashed Plane Was Carrying Serbian Weapons To Bangladesh
An Antonov cargo plane that crashed late on July 16 in northern Greece, was transporting 11.5 tons of Serbian weapons to Bangladesh, Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic has said.
All eight crew members on board the Antonov An-12 operated by a Ukrainian airline died in the accident near the city of Kavala, Greek state broadcaster ERT reported.
Stefanovic confirmed that the owner of the plane is a Ukrainian company, and that the weapons were being sent by private Serbian arms manufacturer Valir. He said the plane was carrying illuminating mortar bombs and mines, adding that the weapons shipment had been agreed with the Bangldeshi Defense Ministry "in accordance with international rules."
"Unfortunately some media have speculated that that the plane was carrying weapons destined for Ukraine but that is completely untrue," he said.
He also confirmed that all crew members had died in the crash.
"I think the crew were Ukrainian but I don't have any information about that. They were not Serbian," Stefanovic told reporters.
Denys Bohdanovytch, general director of Meridian, the Ukrainian cargo airline operating the plane, told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle the crew were all Ukrainian. He gave no information about the cargo.
The Ukrainian consul in Thessaloniki, Vadim Sabluk, visited the area on July 17.
Athens News Agency said he had given the authorities the identities of the eight crew members and said the plane had been flying to Bangladesh.
Earlier, the mayor of the affected community of Pangeo, Filippos Anastasiadis, said that the plane had been carrying "dangerous material," likely munitions.
State media reported poisonous fumes were in the air from 12 tons of "toxic material" on board.
According to media reports, the cargo aircraft was travelling from Serbia to Jordan on July 16 and had requested clearance to make an emergency landing at nearby Kavala airport, but did not manage to reach it.
Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.
The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft, was operated by cargo carrier Meridian, according to state broadcaster ERT.
According to state-run TV, the army, explosives experts, and Greek Atomic Energy Commission staff will approach the area after it is deemed safe, as fears about the toxicity of the unknown cargo were forcing them to stay away.
As a precaution because of a strong smell emanating from the crash site, authorities told inhabitants of the two localities closest to the crash site to keep their windows shut all night, to not leave their homes, and to wear masks.
ERT reported that army and explosive experts were en route to the site.
The debris was said to be scattered across a radius of hundreds meters, and the area was cordoned off.
A large deployment of firefighters, ambulances, and police initially went to the area before retreating and ordering journalists and spectators to leave immediately.
A firefighter told ERT that they were waiting for special forces and that two colleagues had been taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.
With reporting by AP, AFP and dpa
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Meet In Georgia Over Nagorno-Karabakh
The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan held their first bilateral talks since the 2020 war over the status of the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The three-hour talks were held in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, officials said on July 16, although few details of specific issues were released.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoian and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ceyhun Bayramov, "discussed a wide range of issues related to normalizing relations between the two countries."
“In this regard, the parties have discussed the progress of fulfilling previous commitments and have exchanged views on possible future steps."
The statement said that Mirzoian reiterated the position of the Armenian side that a political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was important to bringing about a stable and sustainable peace in the region.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Bayramov demanded "the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan," a reference to the portions of Nagorno-Karabakh that are still under Armenian control.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 15 had expressed hope that "the first bilateral meeting between the ministers...will bring in a result."
The foreign ministers had held a three-way meeting in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, in May with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Georgian Foreign Minister Elijah Darchiashvili welcomed the meeting of the two nations’ envoys in Tbilisi and said that he was “confident that our joint efforts to promote peace and stability in the region will yield results."
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars -- in 2020 and in the 1990s -- over Nagorno-Karabakh.
The region, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Fighting in 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire pact.
Under the deal, Armenia ceded swathes of territory it had controlled for decades, and Russia deployed 2,000 peacekeepers to oversee the tense truce.
Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Aliyev held EU-brokered bilateral talks in Brussels in May to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh.
Pashinian has faced protests at home over opponents’ allegations that he was preparing to make what they saw as unacceptable concessions to Azerbaijan.
With reporting by AFP
Biden Vows To Remain Engaged In Middle East, Assails Iran As Tour Ends
U.S. President Joe Biden wrapped up his Middle East trip vowing to remain engaged in the region and to help countries there resist the drives for influence by Iran, Russia, and China.
Iran was among the main targets of Biden’s criticism as he left Saudi Arabia on July 16 for the flight back to Washington.
"Let me say clearly that the United States is going to remain an active engaged partner in the Middle East," Biden said at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
"We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia, or Iran," Biden said.
Biden said the United States wants to help step up protection of international shipping in the Middle East, seen as a clear reference to Iran.
"The United States will not allow foreign or regional powers to jeopardize freedom of navigation through the Middle East," he said.
He also restated that Washington will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, echoing comments he made in Israel at the start of his first Middle East trip since taking office.
Iran on July 17 reacted by accusing Washington of provoking tensions in the Middle East.
Washington "has once again resorted to the failed policy of Iran-phobia, trying to create tensions and crises in the region," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.
Sunni-Muslim majority Saudi Arabia is a bitter rival of Shi'ite-led Iran, both of home are battling for influence in the region.
Among the leading items of Biden’s agenda on his stop in Saudi Arabia was to seek a commitment by Riyadh and members of OPEC and OPEC+ to boost output at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had disrupted supplies, raised prices, and led to global concerns of a new energy crisis.
Saudi Arabia said it is willing to increase its daily oil production capacity by 1 million barrels, though the country’s leaders said that does not necessarily mean more actual oil production.
The vow to hike capacity came on July 16 from Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman following his meetings with Biden.
The prince said Saudi Arabia would raise its production capacity to 13 million barrels a day by 2027 from 12 million now and "after that the kingdom will not have any more capability to increase production."
Biden avoided appearing to embrace the crown prince implicated by U.S. intelligence in the brutal 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a photo of Biden and the crown prince fist bumping circulated worldwide.
Saudi authorities deny charges that the crown prince was involved in or ordered the murder.
Biden said he confronted the prince over the killing, but that he remained defiant, telling Biden the United States had also made mistakes.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa, and the BBC
Iran Places Sanctions On 61 Americans For Support Of Exiled Dissident Group
Iran's Foreign Ministry has imposed sanctions on 61 additional U.S. citizens, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for backing an exiled Iranian dissident group.
The ministry on July 16 said former President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and former White House national-security adviser John Bolton had also been sanctioned for voicing support for the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a political-militant group that has advocated for the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime.
The sanctions -- issued previously against dozens of Americans for various reasons -- would allow Iranian authorities to seize any assets they hold in Iran.
The likely absence of such assets makes the action mainly symbolic.
Giuliani, Pompeo, and Bolton have been reported to have participated in MKO events and voiced support for the group.
The list also included several members of the U.S. Congress, both Democrats and Republicans.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Yellen Touts Progress On Russian Oil Price Cap, But Summit Of G20 Finance Chiefs Ends Without Communique
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Group of 20 finance chiefs had productive talks in Indonesia about a proposal to cap the prices countries would pay for Russian oil.
However, the official G20 finance ministers summit ended on July 16 without a final communique as differences on how to characterize and respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prevented unanimity within the group.
Instead of a formal communique, a 14-paragraph statement would be issued by Indonesia, according to Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, the host of the formal event.
She said there was consensus on most of the document but that two paragraphs would focus on members' differences regarding the war's impacts and the next steps to take.
Yellen, meanwhile, said progress was made on a potential cap on Russian oil prices in talks on the sidelines of the summit.
"On energy costs, I had productive bilateral meetings with over a half-dozen of my counterparts where we discussed the merits of a price cap and how it can help us achieve our goals of denying [Russian President Vladimir] Putin revenue for his war machine, while dampening energy costs," Yellen told reporters.
A price cap would be "our most powerful tools to address the high prices people are facing in America and around the world," she said.
Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov attended the talks in person. A week earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a G20 meeting over Western criticism of the invasion.
Maksimov was in the room as Western officials expressed their condemnation, a source at the event told AFP.
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko participated virtually in the meeting.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
EU Marks Anniversary Of Downing Of MH17 Over Eastern Ukraine In 2014
The EU's top diplomat has issued a statement expressing sympathy ahead of the day nearly eight years ago that local separatists working with a missile system deployed by Russian intelligence officials are accused of having shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine.
"The European Union reiterates its full support for all efforts to establish the truth, achieving justice for the 298 victims of the downing of Flight MH17 and their next of kin and holding those responsible to account, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2166," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in the statement.
The July 17, 2014, tragedy killed all 298 passengers and crew from 10 nations aboard MH17 and prompted a tightening of Western resolve to punish Moscow and support Kyiv's defense against an annexation and creeping threat from Russia.
A low-grade conflict continued until President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops to invade Ukraine in late February.
"Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is a painful reminder of what happened eight years ago to the 298 people on board Flight MH17 and it strengthens the need to establish accountability," Borrell said.
Prosecutors in the Netherlands have requested life sentences for four Russian and Ukrainian men on charges connected to the downing of the jet with a Russian-made Buk missile.
Russian suspect Oleg Pulatov, a former officer of the Russian Army, in 2014 headed a unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate in a region of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists.
Pulatov was involved in the transport and protection of a Buk antiaircraft missile system that investigators say fired the missile that brought down the passenger jet. The evidence includes intercepts of telephone conversations of Russian-backed separatists, according to prosecutors.
Pulatov pleaded not guilty in June in a trial of all four in absentia in which a verdict isn't expected until at least November.
The other three defendants are Russians Sergei Dubinsky and Igor Girkin and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.
Moscow has denied involvement and mostly floated improbable or refutable alternative scenarios for the tragedy.
U.S. Claims Intelligence Shows Russians Shopping For Iranian Military Drones Ahead Of Putin Visit
The White House has released what it says is intelligence showing that Russian officials have recently visited an airfield in Iran to see unmanned, weaponized drones it wants to acquire to use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has tightened relations with Tehran of late and is scheduled to visit Iran this week to meet with the Iranian and Turkish presidents.
Tehran has recently dismissed suggestions it is ready to provide such weapons-carrying drones to Russia.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that the administration has “information that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred unmanned UAVs," or unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Biden administration said Iranian officials displayed the drones to Russian officials at Kashan Airfield, in central Iran, on June 8 and July 15.
The White House released satellite imagery purporting to show Iranian Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones in flight and on show at the airfield with a Russian transport plane nearby.
“This suggests ongoing Russian interest in acquiring Iranian attack-capable UAVs," Sullivan said.
Drones have played an important role in the 4-month-old conflict in Ukraine, which has killed tens of thousands and forced more than 10 million Ukrainians to flee as ground battles and long-distance bombardments by Russian forces continue.
The United States and its NATO allies have provided or earmarked billions in weapons supplies to help Ukraine defend itself since the all-out invasion began in February, following eight years of lower-scale conflict between Kyiv and Russia-backed separatists.
Washington has previously accused Tehran of readying for a supply of drones to Russia "on an expedited timeline."
On July 15, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, by phone that reports of Iranian drones bound for Russia are "baseless."
Amir-Abdollahian called the reports politically motivated to coincide with U.S. President Joe Biden's current Middle East tour.
"We oppose any move that could lead to continuation and intensifying conflicts," he said.
Biden is currently on a Middle East tour that includes efforts to shore up regional responses to the perceived threat from Iran and Putin's war on Ukraine.
Biden and other world powers' efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran have largely stalemated, undermined in part by Moscow's insistence on new conditions, exacerbating already antagonistic relations between Tehran and Washington.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Liza: The Treasured Child Killed By A Russian Missile2
Russia Has Lost 50,000 Soldiers In Ukraine, U.K. Military Chief Says3
'China Invades Russia': Anti-War Cartoon Satire Goes Viral4
Serbia Says Crashed Plane Was Carrying Serbian Weapons To Bangladesh5
Russia Orders Troops To Intensify Attacks As Missiles, Shelling Blast Ukrainian Cities6
The Week In Russia: Civilian Deaths And 'A New, Dark Page Of Repression'7
Russia Reinforces Positions In South In Preparation For Ukrainian Counteroffensive8
North Macedonia Backs Compromise To Clear EU Path; Accession Talks Set For July 199
In Major Shake-Up, Ukrainian Officials Suspended Pending Investigations Of Treason10
Croatia, Serbia In Diplomatic Dispute After Vucic Barred From World War II Site
Subscribe