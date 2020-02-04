Turkish President Shouts Ukrainian Slogan That Rankles Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, met on February 3 in Kyiv for talks mainly focused on trade. Turkey has been strengthening ties with Russia, but adamantly opposes Moscow's annexation of Crimea. During ceremonies in Kyiv, Erdogan used a slogan -- "Glory to Ukraine!" -- that has been increasingly embraced in Ukraine amid the ongoing war against Russia-backed separatists in the country's east but which raises hackles in Moscow.