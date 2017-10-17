Ukraine Says Two Soldiers Killed In East

Ukraine's military says that two of its soldiers were killed amid multiple cease-fire violations by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine on October 16.

One soldier was killed by gunfire from a separatist-controlled district, while the other died after stepping on an explosive device, the military said in a statement on October 17.

It said both deaths occurred in the Donetsk region.

Separatists forces violated the cease-fire 36 times in the previous 24 hours, and Ukrainian forces returning fire 28 times, it said.

There were no statements from the separatists on cease-fire violations.

Fighting between Kyiv's forces and the Russia-backed separatists who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014.

Several cease-fire deals announced as part of the Minsk accords -- September 2014 and February 2015 pacts aimed at resolving the conflict -- have failed to hold.

The latest cease-fire was agreed on August 22 in a phone call between the leaders of Germany, France, Russia, and Ukraine.