Explosion Hits U.S. Embassy In Kyiv, Ukraine Police Say

Ukrainian authorities say a device has exploded in the U.S. Embassy compound in central Kyiv, causing no casualties.

The blast hit the embassy located in the Shevchenkovsky district at around midnight, police said on June 8.

"Investigators found that an unknown person threw an explosive device onto the grounds of the diplomatic mission," a statement said, adding that a criminal case had been opened to look into the incident.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. Embassy.

