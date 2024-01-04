News
Ukraine Says No 'Plan B' To Unblocking U.S. Funding
Ukraine is considering no alternative to securing stalled U.S. military assistance for its war against Russia and is confident that the U.S. Congress will give its approval to release the aid, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on January 3. "We don't have a plan B. We are confident in plan A," Kuleba told CNN in an interview. He said "Ukraine will always fight with the resources given to it. And...what is given to Ukraine is not charity. It's an investment in the protection of NATO and in the protection of the prosperity of the American people."
More News
Ukraine's Mobile Air Defenses Have Ammo To Withstand A 'Few More Attacks,' Says Commander
Kyiv's mobile air defenses have enough ammunition to withstand a few more powerful attacks but then will need more Western aid, Serhiy Nayev, the commander of Ukraine's joint forces, said on January 3. Late last year, Russia launched its largest missile and drone attacks since the early days of the invasion. It then bombarded the capital and Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, on January 2, killing five and injuring dozens. "The current situation with man-portable air defense systems for mobile air-defense groups is that there is enough ammunition to withstand the next few powerful attacks," Nayev told the AFP news agency.
Atomic Watchdog Says Experts Blocked From Some Reactor Halls At Zaporizhzhya Plant
The UN's nuclear watchdog said on January 3 that its experts had recently been blocked for the first time from inspecting the reactor halls of three units of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya power plant. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts "for the past two weeks...have not been allowed to access the reactor halls of units 1, 2 and 6," IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a statement. The nuclear plant was captured by Russian forces in 2022, and both sides have accused each other of compromising its safety.
Norway To Send Two F-16s To Denmark For Ukrainian Pilot Training
Norway's government said on January 3 that it would send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to help train Ukrainian pilots in the use of the planes, which are highly anticipated by Kyiv. Last year, Norway, along with countries such as Denmark and the Netherlands, said it would donate F-16s that had been retired to Ukraine. "Allied partners and states will work day and night with the goal of establishing a lasting and modern air force for Ukraine," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in a statement. The Scandinavian country is already supplying training personnel.
Polish Farmers To Resume Blockade Of Ukraine Border Crossing
Polish farmers will resume their blockade of the Medyka border crossing with Ukraine from January 4, protest leaders told the state-run news agency PAP, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk attempted to defuse the dispute. The farmers suspended their protest, which aims to secure government subsidies for corn and prevent tax hikes, on December 24. Polish truck drivers have been blocking border crossings with Ukraine since November. A leader of the protest in Medyka, Roman Kondrow, said that, although Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski had provided a note telling farmers their demands would be met, the prime minister had not signed a declaration. Polish truck drivers have also been blocking border crossings with Ukraine since November.
Full Results Give Serbia's Ruling Party Election Win
Full election results on January 3 handed Serbia's ruling party a major victory in the parliamentary and local votes held on December 17, amid demonstrations that triggered thousands to protest alleged fraud. President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won 46.75 percent of ballots, while the main opposition Serbia Against Violence (SPN) secured 23.66 percent, according to the country's electoral commission. Opposition groups have contested the results, and SPN has demanded an international independent investigation by the European Union. Among other alleged irregularities, they claimed that ethnic Serb voters from neighboring Bosnia were bused in to cast ballots illegally.
'Go Away, Don't Beg!': Kazakh President Has Message For Predecessor, Makes Claims About Origins Of 'Bloody January'
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has given a lengthy interview in which he discusses what he sees as the origins of the "Bloody January" protests of 2022 as well as the threat of dual power systems.
Speaking to the state-run Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper, which published the interview on January 3, Toqaev said the protests that began in the southwestern town Zhanaozen on January 2, 2022, following a sharp rise in fuel prices and which quickly spread to other cities, including Almaty, were instigated by an unidentified "rogue group."
Toqaev's shoot-to-kill order to quell the unrest led to the deaths of more than 230 protesters, and the Kazakh president has been criticized for not living up to his promise to the public to answer questions about the incident.
The Kazakh authorities have prosecuted several high-ranking officials on charges that they attempted to seize power during the protests, with some removed from office or sentenced to prison, and others acquitted.
Many were seen to be allies of Toqaev's predecessor, long-serving Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbaev.
When asked what caused the unrest, Toqaev initially cited "socio-economic problems accumulated over the years," which had led to stagnation and undermined faith in the government.
However, Toqaev then suggested that "some influential people" did not like the changes to the country's political scene after he was appointed as acting president by Nazarbaev in 2019 and later that year elected as president.
Toqaev said the unknown people perceived the change "as a threat" to the power structure after decades of rule by Nazarbaev, and then "decided to turn back the face of reform and destroy everything in order to return to the old situation that was convenient for them."
"This group of high-ranking officials had a huge influence on the power structures and the criminal world," Toqaev alleged. "That's why they decided to seize power by force."
Toqaev, citing investigations by the Prosecutor-General's Office, said the unidentified group began "preparations" about six months before the nationwide demonstrations in January 2022, when the government made what he called "an ill-conceived, illegal decision to sharply increase the price of liquefied gas."
From there, Toqaev alleged, "extremists, criminal groups, and religious extremists" worked together to stage a coup. When the protests broke out in January 2022, Toqaev claimed that 20,000 "terrorists" had entered the country.
Experts have widely dismissed suggestions of foreign involvement in the mass protests.
Aside from about 10 members of the fundamentalist Islamic group Yakyn Inkar -- which is considered a banned extremist group in Kazakhstan -- who were arrested in connection with the protests, no religious groups have been singled out for alleged involvement in the protests.
The goal of the alleged coup plotters, Toqaev said, was to set up a dual power structure that would compete with the government.
"I openly told Nazarbaev that the political arrogance of his close associates almost destroyed the country," Toqaev said, without expounding on who the associates might be.
Toqaev had not previously mentioned speaking with Nazarbaev about the mass protests.
Toqaev also suggested that Kazakhstan, which has come under criticism for its imprisonment of journalists and civil and political activists, does not have any political prisoners.
When asked about political prisoners, Toqaev said only that "our legislation does not contain a single decree, a single law, a single regulatory document that provides a basis for prosecuting citizens for their political views."
For there to be political persecution, according to Toqaev, there would need to be "censorship, special laws, and punitive bodies" in place.
Toqaev also appeared to subtly criticize Nazarbaev, who became head of Soviet Kazakhstan in 1990 and became Kazakhstan's first president after the country became independent in 1991.
Nazarbaev served as president until he resigned in 2019, although he held the title of "Leader of the Nation" from 2010 to 2020 and also served as chairman of the Security Council from 1991 to 2022. Nazarbaev has since been stripped of those roles and titles.
While discussing Nazarbaev, Toqaev said that "everyone knows his contribution to the formation of an independent state of Kazakhstan. He is a person who deserves a fair historical evaluation."
But the current Kazakh president also said that "there should be no senior or junior president in the country."
"Go away, don't beg!" Toqaev said. "Citizens who will be in charge of the country in the future should learn from this situation and stay away from such things and think only about the interests of the state and the prosperity of society."
Iran Vows Response After Explosions Kill Nearly 100 During Ceremony For Slain General
At least 95 people died and more than 200 others were injured in two explosions set off during commemorations of the fourth anniversary of the death of Qasem Soleimani, a former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force killed in January 2020 in an air strike by U.S. forces near Baghdad.
The death toll from the blasts was revised downward after officials realized that some names had been repeated on a list of victims, Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi told state TV. Many of the wounded are in critical condition, however, so the death toll could rise.
The Mizan news agency, which is close to Iran's judicial system, reported on January 3 that the blasts occurred in the city of Kerman, near Soleimani's grave site. Soleimani was from the city.
The Fars news agency first reported that a "terrible explosion" was heard in one of the roads leading to Kerman's Martyrs' Gulzar, while the Mehr news agency reported that a "second explosion" also was heard.
Video from the area showed the blasts occurred about 15 minutes apart.
The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, said the first explosion was 700 meters from a shrine for Soleimani. The second explosion was 1 kilometer away from the shrine and was outside the pilgrims' path and inspection gates, it added.
One local official called the blasts, which come at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East over the ongoing war between Israel and Iran-supported Hamas, a "terroristic" attack, but gave no evidence to back up the claim. Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said most of the victims died in the second explosion and that authorities would react "quickly and forcefully" to the bombings.
"Our police forces are vigilant and will bring those who committed this crime to justice," he said on state television.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the blasts.
"Undoubtedly, the perpetrators...of this cowardly act will soon be identified and punished for their heinous act by the capable security and law enforcement forces," said Raisi in a statement.
"The enemies of the nation should know that such actions can never disrupt the solid determination of the Iranian nation."
The United States rejected suggestions that either Israel or Washington was behind the blasts.
"The United States was not involved in any way, and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. "We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion," he added.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the twin blasts, while the U.S. deputy special envoy for Iran told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the United States is closely following developments.
"And while information is still coming in, as we would anywhere, we mourn any loss of civilian life. We’ll continue to closely monitor the situation," the envoy, Abram Paley, said.
Commemorations of Soleimani's death have previously drawn large crowds.
During his funeral in 2020, a stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a procession of thousands of Iranians.
Considered at the time one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region, Soleimani was killed in a drone strike while traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport early on January 3, 2020.
The U.S. military said it carried out the "defensive" strike to prevent Soleimani from orchestrating further attacks against U.S. interests in the region.
The assassination of Soleimani was a significant blow to the clerical regime, which was already reeling from biting U.S. sanctions, a free-falling economy, and anti-government protests.
The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of Iran's IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Trial Of 14 Suspects In The Murder Of Tajik Banker Begins Behind Closed Doors
The trial of 14 people accused in the murder of Shohrat Ismattuloev, deputy chairman of Tajikistan’s Orienbank, has started. According to information obtained by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, the trial is taking place in a temporary detention center behind closed doors. Ismattuloev’s body was found on August 15, two months after his abduction from Dushanbe. Security video showed the 49-year-old banker was forced into a car in early June by unidentified people. Two former top-ranked police officers are among the accused. Orienbank is one of Tajikistan's leading banks and has links to the family of President Emomali Rahmon. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
EU Sanctions Russia's Largest Diamond Producer
The European Union on January 3 imposed sanctions on Russia's state-run diamond giant Alrosa and its CEO as part of a ban on imports of the precious stones over the Ukraine war. The EU in December agreed to prohibit diamonds exported from Russia as it tightens sanctions to further sap the Kremlin's coffers. The 27-nation bloc added Alrosa, the world's largest diamond-mining company, and its chief executive, Pavel Marinychev, to a blacklist subject to a visa ban and asset freeze in the EU. Alrosa accounts for 90 percent of Russia's diamond production, which totaled around $4 billion in 2022.
Ukraine, Russia Swap Hundreds Of POWs In U.A.E.-Mediated Deal
Amid the trading of heavy aerial attacks, Russia and Ukraine have completed an exchange of hundreds of prisoners of war under a deal sponsored by the United Arab Emirates.
Authorities in Kyiv said on January 3 that 230 Ukrainian nationals were returned from Russian captivity, while Russia's Defense Ministry said 248 Russians were freed by Ukraine. The ministry said the return of Russians "became possible thanks to the humanitarian mediation participation of the United Arab Emirates."
The U.A.E. Foreign Ministry acknowledged its role, saying in a statement that the swap was made possible by its "strong friendly relations" with both Moscow and Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was "grateful to everyone who achieved this result" but did not mention the U.A.E. or any other countries involved in the negotiations.
A video he issued showed the prisoners being greeted by fellow soldiers and loved ones as they stepped off a bus. Some of them wrapped themselves in the Ukrainian flag.
"Initially, there was no information about some of them being held captive. They were considered missing in action. It is critical to keep hope alive," Zelenskiy said.
He said that, while prisoner swaps have been on hold for a long time, "negotiations have not ceased for a single moment."
News of the swap came as Poland called for the West to respond to Russia after it launched two massive waves of deadly air attacks on Ukraine. Kyiv, meanwhile, responded with its own strikes on Russian border regions and in Russia-occupied Crimea on January 3.
At least five people were killed and dozens wounded in Russian drone and missiles strikes in and around Kyiv as well as Kharkiv on January 2 that Ukraine’s military said were similar in scale to a massive Russian attack just days earlier.
Those attacks came after an attack on the Ukrainian capital on December 29 that killed 30. The Kyiv City Military Administration announced the new, higher death toll on January 3, adding that 29 were injured. Russia fired 158 drones and missiles across Ukraine in the attack. The attacks killed 10 others across the country and injured scores.
As crews continued to clear widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure on January 3, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the West needs to respond to the attacks "in a language that [President Vladimir] Putin understands: tightening sanctions so that he cannot make new weapons with smuggled components and by giving Kyiv long-range missiles that will enable it to take out launch sites and command centers."
Putin has said in recent days his country would “intensify” its attacks on its neighbor, prompting Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to accuse Moscow of seeking to "annihilate" Ukraine.
Germany will "stand by the people in Ukraine for as long as they need us," she wrote on January 2 in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The increase in deadly attacks, many of which hit residential areas, prompted French UN Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere to say he is pessimistic about the course of events in Ukraine.
“The situation in Ukraine remains extremely dire,” he told a news conference as France assumed the UN Security Council’s rotating presidency. “I think it's not improving, I think it's deteriorating.”
Zelenskiy has vowed that Russia “will answer for every life [that it has] taken away.”
Early on January 3, Ukrainian drones attacked Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and two Russian regions neighboring Ukraine.
According to the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the situation in the region remains “tense,” while the governor of the Kursk region just north of Belgorod said power cuts had been caused by Ukrainian aerial attacks.
No casualties from the January 3 attacks were reported by Russian authorities. Last weekend, Belgorod officials said 25 people were killed by Ukrainian attacks.
Ukraine has been calling on its Western allies to accelerate supplies of air-defense systems, long-range missiles, and combat drones given the scope and intensity of Russia’s latest air attacks.
Zelenskiy has said a major focus of Ukrainian counterattacks going forward would be to diminish Russian forces' strength in Crimea, even as his military is struggling to defend cities in the east.
With reporting by Reuters
Death Toll Rises To 30 In Russia's Deadliest Attack On Kyiv
KYIV -- The death toll has risen from the deadliest missile attack on Kyiv since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The number of people killed in Russia's December 29 attack on the Ukrainian capital has risen to 30, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram on January 3.
"One person died in the hospital from injuries received as a result of shelling," the military administration said, adding that 29 were injured.
Russia fired 158 drones and missiles across Ukraine in the attack on December 29, killing more than 40 people and injuring more than 150.
Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia's Belgorod, the governor of the region bordering Ukraine said on January 3, adding that several drones were destroyed on approach to the city of Belgorod, the administrative center of the region.
The Russian Defense Ministry later said on Telegram that Russia's air-defense systems destroyed a total of 12 Ukraine-launched launched missiles over the Belgorod region.
Presumed Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod on December 30 was reported to have killed more than two dozen people.
With reporting by Reuters
UN Human Rights Chief Urges De-Escalation Of Fighting Between Russia, Ukraine
UN human rights chief Volker Turk called on January 2 for an immediate de-escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine0 as his office voiced alarm at the intensification of attacks. "Alarming escalation of hostilities, dozens of civilians killed in Ukraine and Russia. International humanitarian law prohibits indiscriminate attacks and attacks against civilian objects," the UN Human Rights Office said on X, formerly Twitter. "Volker Turk urges immediate steps to de-escalate, ensure protection of civilians & respect [international] law."
Sunak Tells Zelenskiy U.K. Will 'Stand Steadfastly By Ukraine'
In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed on January 2 that the U.K. would "continue to stand steadfastly by Ukraine as they fight aggression and occupation." "The prime minister set out ongoing U.K. work to provide military and diplomatic support to Ukraine, including through further deliveries of lethal aid," a Downing Street spokesperson said. It comes as Moscow escalates its aerial attacks on Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin pledging to intensify the strikes following what is believed to have been unprecedented Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod.
Vucic Rejects Calls To Annul Disputed Serbian Elections Amid Demonstrations
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has rejected calls for an international probe into alleged voting irregularities during recent parliamentary and municipal elections that sparked weeks of opposition-led protests demanding the vote be annulled.
Protesters have taken to the streets of Belgrade and other cities and towns in Serbia since the disputed December 17 elections that were won by the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), according to preliminary results.
The Serbia Against Violence coalition, which placed second in the general election, has accused the SNS of widespread vote fraud, which the authorities deny.
An international monitoring mission that followed the balloting said the SNS had gained an unfair advantage through media bias, the improper influence of Vucic, and voting irregularities such as vote-buying.
Serbian authorities rejected the allegations.
In ruling out any outside probe, Vucic said on January 2 that elections in Serbia are “a matter for [Serbian] state institutions.”
Vucic suggested that Serbia Against Violence, which has led the protests, objects to the results, particularly in the vote for Belgrade city authorities, because the party did not poll as well as it had expected.
Serbia Against Violence came second in the election with 23.56 percent of the parliamentary vote. The Socialist Party of Serbia was third with 6.56 percent.
Final results are expected to be published sometime this month.
Thousands rallied in Belgrade on December 30 in what was described as the biggest protest to date, with demonstrators chanting, “Thieves!”
That rally in the Serbian capital was organized by an independent civic initiative, ProGlas(Pro-Vote) that had campaigned for high turnout ahead of the ballot.
The crowd at the rally on December 30 roared in approval at the appearance of Marinika Tepic, a leading opposition politician who had been on a hunger strike since the ballot.
Tepic and two other opposition leaders, Jelena Milosevic and Branko Miljus, ended their hunger strikes on December 31 after about 12 days.
The opposition has urged an international probe of the vote after representatives of several global watchdogs reported multiple irregularities, including cases of vote-buying and ballot-stuffing.
Local election monitors also alleged that voters from across Serbia and neighboring countries were registered and bused in to cast ballots in Belgrade.
Iran Reportedly Executes Kurdish Prisoner Of Conscience
Dawood Abdullahi, a Kurdish prisoner of conscience, has been executed in Iran's Qazalhasar prison, local media reports said, after spending more than 14 years in prison.
The Ha-Ngao and Kurdpa news outlets reported on January 2 that Abdullahi was executed at the prison in Karaj and that his body has been handed over to family members.
News of the execution came just days after Abdullahi's family said they met with him before he was transferred to solitary confinement, often a step indicating a prisoner's death sentence is about to be carried out, according to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network.
Abdullahi and six other Kurds were arrested in November 2009 for allegedly murdering their teacher, Abdul Rahim Tina. Human rights organizations have repeatedly said the accused were "severely tortured" into giving forced confessions.
They were convicted of taking "action" against national security interests, propaganda against the regime, and "corruption on Earth."
The Supreme Court overturned their death sentences in 2015, but after a retrial in 2017, they were again put on death row. The Supreme Court confirmed the sentences in 2018.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Iran Human Rights said that, as of December 2023, more than 700 people have been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executed more people than any other country in the world other than China in 2023.
Official Iranian state news outlets have reported that nine people convicted of drug trafficking have been executed in recent days.
Amnesty has accused Iranian authorities of turning prisons into "killing fields" on the back of a sharp increase in drug-trafficking convictions.
"The shameless rate at which the authorities are carrying out drug-related executions, in violation of international law, exposes their lack of humanity and flagrant disregard for the right to life," Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a report in June.
Russian News Outlet Says Data Shows Putin Signed Record Number Of Secret Decrees In 2023
Almost one-half of the presidential decrees signed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin last year were done in secret, a local media outlet said, more than any other year on record.
Mediazona said in a report on January 2 that according to its research based on data from Russia's official publications website, 49.5 percent of the 997 decrees Putin signed were done in secret. The previous highest rate was by Putin in 2001, during the Second Chechen War, when 47 percent of all decrees were secret. The number of decrees signed in 2022, the first year of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was 996, 45 percent of which were signed in secret.
The independent news outlet said that secret decrees are often used to reward the military and pardon convicts who were promised to be freed from prison if they served a six-month term with the military in the war against Ukraine.
In 2022 and 2023, data showed at least 17 people who committed murders were pardoned - all of them fought against Ukraine and then returned to Russia where they were granted their freedom.
On June 13, Putin confirmed he signed a decree absolving convicts of their crimes, saying, "the state must do everything to fulfill its obligations" to those who agreed to serve at the front.
Mediazona said it calculated the figures by looking at the registration numbers of the presidential decrees. Since they are done sequentially, the news outlet said that by totaling up the missing registration numbers, one could ascertain how many secret decrees were signed but never published.
The Kremlin has not commented on the report.
The return of convicts from the war -- dead or alive -- is causing controversy across Russia as the government recognizes them as heroes while victims and families suffering as a result of their preinvasion crimes stew in anger.
There have been several cases of Russian families expressing outrage that the convicted killer of a loved one has been released and amnestied because they completed a tour of duty in Ukraine, and some neighborhoods live in fear of violent returnees. Some families are also irate over the state honors bestowed upon former inmates who don't survive their stint in the war.
Ex-Member Of Military In Belarus Sentenced To 19 Years For 'Treason'
A court in Minsk has convicted and sentenced a former member of the military to 19 years in prison for “treason against the state,” RFE/RL’s Belarus Service reports. Paval Kuchynski was reported to have been a member of BYPOL, a group that unites former law enforcement officers who support opposition politicians. It was founded in 2020 in the wake of unprecedented mass protests questioning official presidential election results giving a victory and sixth term to authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka. In August 2022, BYPOL was designated a terrorist organization by the Supreme Court of Belarus. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Russia Admits To Accidentally Bombing Its Own Village
Moscow said its military accidentally bombed a village in the southern Voronezh region on January 2 during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said six buildings had been damaged but there were no casualties in Petropavlovka, some 150 kilometers east of the border with Ukraine. It came on the same day that Russia’s military launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Ukraine, with four killed and nearly 100 injured in Kyiv and Kharkiv, the two cities targeted in the Russian attacks. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Poland Says Threat Level From Russian Strikes Reduced, Planes Return To Base
Poland said on January 2 that planes protecting its airspace had returned to base after the threat level related to Russian strikes on Ukraine had reduced. Earlier, Poland had deployed two pairs of F-16 fighters and an allied tanker in the face of Russian attacks on Ukraine. "Due to the reduced level of threat, the operations of Polish and allied aircraft on duty in our airspace have been ended. The resources returned to their bases and standard operating activities," the Polish Army's operational command said on X, formerly Twitter.
About 3,000 Migrants Detained In St. Petersburg On New Year's Eve
Around 3,000 migrants were detained in St. Petersburg on New Year's Eve as part of a series of mass detentions across Russia, local media reported on January 2. The Fontanka news outlet said more than 100 of those arrested in St. Petersburg are going to be deported. The SOTA news website reported similar mass detentions in Moscow, though it said the number of migrants held was not known. Russian officials have reportedly used such raids on migrants in recent months to find those with Russian citizenship. Those people are then forced into military service. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistan Election Subject To 'Pre-Poll Rigging,' Says Rights Watchdog
Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party is being targeted by "systematic dismemberment" and "pre-poll rigging", a rights watchdog said on January 2, casting doubt on the fairness of upcoming elections. Nomination papers for Khan and the majority of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party candidates have been rejected by the electoral commission, according to PTI, shutting them out of the February 8 ballot. "The nature of the rejections seems systematic," Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) official Farhatullah Babar told the AFP news agency.
- By AP
Gunmen Kill 6 Barbers In A Former Stronghold Of The Pakistani Taliban Near The Afghan Border
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed six barbers before dawn on January 2 in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country's northwest near the Afghanistan border, police said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killings in Mir Ali, a town in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, said Jamal Khan, a local police chief. The incident shocked residents, who said the slain men all worked at various barbershops.
At Least Five Killed, Dozens Wounded In Russian Air Attacks On Kyiv, Kharkiv
At least five people were killed and dozens wounded in Russian drone and missiles strikes in and around Kyiv as well as Kharkiv on January 2 that Ukraine’s military said were similar in scale to a massive Russian attack just days earlier.
In Kyiv and nearby, three people were reported killed in an attack that caused widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure, triggering fires in several spots. In Kharkiv, one person was reported killed and 20 wounded in a major Russian strike on that city.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The attacks came a day after Russia launched a record 90 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine during the early hours of the new year. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would “intensify” its attacks on its neighbor.
Putin's warning on January 1 came after shelling of the Russian border city of Belgorod was reported to have killed more than two dozen people and wounded more than 100 others. Russia blamed Ukraine for that attack on December 30.
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter, that since December 29th, "Russia has used about 300 missiles and over 200 'Shahed' drones against Ukraine," praising Ukraine's air defense for shooting down many of the projectiles and asking the country's Western partners to send more air defense systems.
"Each additional air defense system and missile saves more lives. It is here, in Ukraine, and with our air defense, that we must demonstrate that democracies are capable of protecting lives from all types of terrorism," he said.
In another social media post, Zelenskiy said "Russia will answer for every life [that it has] taken away.”
The Ukrainian Air Force commander said Russia’s air strike on January 2 was a repeat of its major attack on December 29 in terms of the number and type of missiles.
On December 29, Russia bombarded Ukraine with about 158 missiles and drones.
The Ukrainian military's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said Ukrainian air defenses, strengthened with supplies by Kyiv’s allies, had downed 10 out of 10 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles in the January 2 attacks as well as 59 of the 70 cruise missiles and all three Kalibr cruise missiles.
Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on January 2 that the city of 1.4 million had been targeted by "at least four strikes," which damaged multistory buildings and civilian infrastructure in the center.
Synyehubov later said a 91-year-old woman had been killed in a missile attack that left a meters-deep crater near damaged residential buildings. He also said that 45 people had been wounded in the attack in Kharkiv.
Kyiv was rocked by explosions early on January 2, with Ukraine’s military saying air-defense systems had repelled a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital hours after Russian military drones were reported to have targeted the city.
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said 10 people were wounded by debris from destroyed missiles that had fallen in several districts, including on residential buildings.
"Explosions in the capital," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, urging people to stay safe.
Klitschko later reported that one person had died on the way to the hospital.
Klitschko also said that gas pipelines were damaged in Kyiv's Pecherskiy district and electricity was cut off in several buildings in the capital on January 2.
A married couple was killed and 11 people were hurt in the area outside Kyiv, the regional administration said. A dozen residential buildings and at least 60 cars were also damaged, it said, according to Reuters.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had destroyed all 35 attack drones that Russia launched after midnight that targeted several cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Kyiv's Western allies to accelerate supplies of air-defense systems, long-range missiles, and combat drones.
"We expect all states to strongly condemn the attack and take resolute action," Kuleba said on X, formerly Twitter, listing five steps that allies can take "right now."
"The terrorist regime in Moscow must realize that the international community will not turn a blind eye to the murder of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Kuleba said.
In an interview with The Economist, Zelenskiy said that any indication that Putin is seeking peace talks is just a reflection of the fact that he is running out of troops and armaments.
Zelenskiy said a major focus of Ukrainian counterattacks going forward would be to diminish Russian forces' strength in Crimea, even as his military defends under-pressure cities in the east, where civilians increasingly are becoming victims of Russian drone and missile attacks.
"I see only the steps of a terrorist country," he said in the interview.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol, said late on January 2 that Russia's air-defense systems had destroyed a Ukraine-launched missile over the Crimean port city. Razvozhayev said on Telegram there was no damage or casualties as a result of the attack.
In comments made on January 1 at a military hospital in the Moscow region, Putin called the shelling of Belgorod, which reportedly killed 25 people, a “terrorist attack” and vowed to intensify attacks against Ukraine.
He accused Ukraine of attacking civilian areas, while claiming that Moscow targets only military sites, despite Russian missile and drone strikes hitting residential and civilian areas in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat rejected Putin's comments about responding to the shelling of Belgorod. Ihnat said Putin only tries to show Russians that their country's forces avenge everything.
"They take the most brutal pictures...and show that this is a great retribution," Ihnat said, speaking on a program of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service. He asked what reaction there had been to the recent downing of Russian planes and the sinking of a Russian warship.
"Are these all reactions, or how should it be perceived?" he asked. "And the war against Ukraine in general is a reaction to what?"
