News
UN Appeals For $5.6 Billion For Aid To Ukraine In 2023
The United Nations said on February 15 that $5.6 billion was needed to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and to the millions who have fled the war-ravaged country. Nearly a year after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UN estimated that 21.8 million Ukrainians were now in need of humanitarian assistance. "The war continues to cause death, destruction and displacement daily, and on a staggering scale," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement.
More News
EU Chief Calls For Sanctions On Iranian Entities Linked To Ukraine War
The head of the European Union's executive body has said the bloc will for the first time propose sanctions targeting Iranian entities involved in Russia's war on Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told lawmakers on February 15 that the proposed measures would target those linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. She said the sanctions would include new trade bans and technology export controls, including on drones, missiles, and helicopters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Reportedly Wants To Give Seized Iranian Weapons To Ukraine
The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. officials are considering a plan to send a shipment of Iranian-supplied weapons seized by the U.S. Navy to Ukraine. Unnamed U.S. and European officials told the newspaper on February 14 that the weapons seized from smugglers off the Yemen coast in recent months included more than 5,000 assault rifles, 1.6 million rounds of small-arms ammunition, and small number of antitank missiles. Ukraine is appealing for more Western weaponry as the Russian invasion nears its first anniversary. To read the original article by The Wall Street Journal, click here.
Russian Journalist Jailed For Six Years For Posting 'Fakes' About Ukraine Invasion
A Russian court has sentenced journalist Maria Ponomarenko to six years in prison for discrediting Russia's armed forces with "fake" social-media posts about the war in Ukraine. Defense lawyer Dmitry Shitov said the Barnaul court also barred Ponomarenko from working as a reporter and from any online activities for five years. Ponomarenko was arrested in April 2022 for her online posts about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukraine Urges Speeding Up Weapon Deliveries As Western Defense Ministers Meet
Ukraine has asked its Western allies to speed up the supply of weapons and equipment as NATO defense ministers prepared to meet for a second day and Russia further intensified its monthslong effort to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut.
The appeal, by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials, comes as Russia's new offensive gains steam in the eastern Donbas region. Ukraine's General Staff said on February 15 that fighting was focused around not only Bakhmut, but also Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Kupyansk.
Zelenskiy warned that Russia was trying to lock in battlefield gains before more Western weaponry could arrive.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"I can say with confidence that the basic trends remain unchanged. Together, Ukraine and its partners are doing everything to ensure that the terrorist state loses. And for it to happen faster," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on February 14.
On the first day of a two-day meeting in Belgium, NATO defense ministers on February 14 again expressed reluctance to send fighter jets -- something Ukrainian officials have repeatedly asked for.
The number of countries that have pledged to send tanks to Ukraine has grown to 11, General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a news conference after the Brussels meetings; 22 countries have pledged to send infantry fighting vehicles, 16 are sending artillery and ammunition, and nine are sending air-defense systems.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged additional aid and weaponry but he said there would be no announcement on jets. And German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said jets were not the focus of Western deliberations for now.
"When the skies over Ukraine remain safe in the next three to four months, then you can talk about all other further steps," Pistorius said on German television.
The most intense fighting at present is in the Donbas, around the city of Bakhmut, as well as to the north, near Kreminna, and to the south, near Vuhledar.
Russian forces have spent months trying to capture Bakhmut, which sits astride several major highways but whose strategic significance has been questioned by military analysts.
In recent weeks, Russian troops, including soldiers from the Wagner mercenary group, have made slow, incremental progress around Bakhmut; over the weekend, Wagner's owner, St. Petersburg businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed his troops had captured a small, important village on Bakhmut's northern outskirts.
"Bakhmut will not be taken tomorrow, because there is heavy resistance and grinding, the meat grinder is working," Prigozhin said in a statement released by his press service earlier. He described "fierce" fighting unfolding on "every street, every house, every stairwell.”
The worst fighting continues to be near Bakhmut, Milley said.
"I would describe it as a war of attrition. The Russians are suffering huge losses," he said.
Milley also highlighted the fact that many of the Russian soldiers fighting in the Donbas are former prison inmates, recruited by Wagner to fight in exchange for early release from their sentences.
Russia is sending conscripts and prisoners "to imminent death" while losing "strategically, operationally, and tactically," he said.
Russian forces also appear to have suffered major losses of men and equipment around Vuhledar, a town 150 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut, according to Ukrainian and Western officials and open-source reporting.
Meanwhile, researchers at Yale University in the United States said that Russia had relocated thousands of Ukrainian children to a network of sites in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and in Russia.
The main goal of the effort is to "reeducate" the children to make them pro-Russian, the researchers said in the report released February 14.
U.S. Awards $522 Million In Contracts For Artillery Shells For Ukraine
The U.S. Army has announced the award of contracts worth $522 million to two companies to manufacture artillery ammunition for Ukraine. The orders went to Northrop Grumman Systems and Global Military Products and come amid worries that Ukraine was fast depleting its stockpiles of artillery shells. Deliveries of the new ammunition are scheduled to begin in March, the army said in a statement on February 14. The contracts are funded by the Pentagon's Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
Russia Placed Thousands Of Ukrainian Children In Camps For Reeducation, Report Says
U.S. researchers say that Russia has relocated thousands of Ukrainian children to a network of sites in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and in Russia whose main goal is to "reeducate" the children to make them pro-Russian.
The researchers said in a report published on February 14 that they had identified 43 camps and other facilities where at least 6,000 Ukrainian children have been held.
"The primary purpose of the camp facilities we've identified appears to be political reeducation," Nathaniel Raymond, one of the researchers, said in a briefing to reporters.
The report also provides evidence of the Russian government's efforts to sever communication between the children and their relatives in Ukraine and to prevent the children's return to Ukraine. Some of the camps are thousands of kilometers away from the children's homes.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The children included orphans and others who were in the care of Ukrainian state institutions before Russia launched its full-scale invasion nearly a year ago. They also included children with parents or clear familial guardianship and children whose custody was unclear or uncertain due to the war.
The report says some of the children taken from Ukraine were placed for adoption by Russian families or moved into foster care in Russia.
The report was produced by the Yale University School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab as part of a State Department-backed project that has examined human rights violations and war crimes allegedly committed by Russia.
"The fact that these are transfers and deportations of children is unconscionable by any standard," the State Department said in a news release.
The State Department said the unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons was a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and constitutes a war crime.
It demanded that Russia immediately halt forced transfers and deportations and return the children to their families or legal guardians. It also demanded that Russia provide registration lists of relocated and deported children and grant access for outside independent observers to the facilities.
The youngest child identified in the Russian program was just 4 months old, and some camps gave military training to children as young as 14, Raymond said. Researchers did not find evidence that those children were deployed in combat, he added.
Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians and has pushed back against previous claims that it had forcibly moved Ukrainians.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian, Azerbaijani Presidents Discuss Regional Security In Call
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the importance of ensuring stability and security in the South Caucasus region during a phone call on February 14. Aliyev's press service said the prospects of commercial cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in energy and transport, were discussed. The two leaders also noted the importance of taking consistent measures to ensure stability and security on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. "In this context, the importance of the unconditional fulfillment of relevant agreements reached between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia at a high level was emphasized," the press service said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
- By AP
Russian Businessman Found Guilty In Hacking, Insider-Trading Scheme
A Russian millionaire with ties to the Kremlin was convicted on February 14 of participating in an elaborate $90 million insider-trading scheme using secret earnings information from companies such as Microsoft that was stolen from U.S. computer networks. Vladislav Klyushin, 42, who ran a Moscow-based information technology company associated with the Russian government, was found guilty on all charges against him, including wire fraud and securities fraud, after a two-week trial in federal court in Boston. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kremlin-Linked Leader Of Wagner Mercenary Group Acknowledges Ownership Of 'Troll Factory'
The leader and co-founder of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is known to have close ties to President Vladimir Putin, has acknowledged for the first time that he owns the Internet Research Agency -- a so-called "troll factory" in St. Petersburg specialized in creating fake social-media accounts and spreading disinformation and propaganda.
In February 2018, the Justice Department indicted the Internet Research Agency and two other companies controlled by Prigozhin -- Concord Management and Concord Catering -- as well as Prigozhin himself and 15 other Russian individuals for alleged fraud "for the purpose of interfering with the U.S. political and electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016."
In a written response to a group of Western journalists' questions, Prigozhin said on February 14 that "I planned it, I created it, and I used to direct it for a long time," adding that the agency was created "to defend Russian information space from the blatantly aggressive propaganda of anti-Russia slogans of [the] West."
Prigozhin also acknowledged that he provided premises for another troll factory, Cyberfront Z, that was created right after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Answering a question about his possibly being the owner of the Lobaye Invest company that operates gold and diamond mines in the Central African Republic, Prigozhin said the company was liquidated three years ago, but added that it was led by Dmitry Syty and had been involved in geological research in Africa, not mining.
Prigozhin noted that Syty, who is officially the head of the Russian House culture center in the Central African Republic, had spent some time in hospital in December after a parcel he received by mail exploded.
Prigozhin called on the Western journalists to offer apologies to Syty for "the terrorist activities of the Western countries."
Prigozhin is known for his vocal condemnation of the West over sanctions imposed on Russia over its full-scale aggression against Ukraine and for accusing the United States and European Union of supporting what he called the "neo-Nazi" government of Ukraine.
Iran's National Library Suspends Some Female Members For 'Improperly' Wearing Hijab
Several female members of Iran's National Library have reportedly received a text message informing them that their membership was suspended due to their improperly wearing a head scarf, which amounts to a violation of the compulsory hijab law.
In response, members of the National Library protested on February 13, saying that the suspension of the membership of several women amounted to "an organized step by public institutions to expand the gender apartheid of the Islamic republic."
The suspended members are Iranian researchers and academics who use the unique resources of the National Library for research purposes.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
In recent weeks, numerous reports have been published detailing moves by the authorities to shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and, in some cases, even pharmacies because owners or managers failed to observe Islamic laws and mandatory hijab rules.
The reports come after the months of public anger that erupted after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in September in custody after being detained by the morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
Iranians have since flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pakistani Lawmaker Freed After Being Detained For More Than Two Years
Pakistani lawmaker Ali Wazir, known for his criticism of the country's powerful military and intelligence establishment, has been released from jail after being detained for more than two years. Wazir had initially been detained in 2016, but was released before being jailed again in 2020. He faced numerous charges, including sedition and inciting hatred against the state. Wazir denies the charges. Wazir, who is also the leader of the rights group Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, says he campaigns for the rights of his fellow ethnic Pashtuns. After being released on February 14, Wazir said he will continue his activities. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Serbia, Montenegro Request Clarification After Moldova Warns Of Possible Russian Provocation
Serbia and Montenegro have asked Moldova for a clarification of statements made by Moldovan President Maia Sandu about information she said she received from Ukraine regarding Russian plans to carry out destabilizing actions with the participation of citizens of Serbia and Montenegro.
Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic on February 14 denied that any Serbian citizens would take part in subversive actions aimed at destabilizing Moldova and ordered Serbia's ambassador to Moldova to request clarification of Sandu's statement.
"We request the Moldovan side to provide us with all the information it has in this regard. Until now, the Republic of Moldova has not communicated such messages to us," Dacic said.
Montenegro also asked Moldova for clarification of Sandu's statement and said it had not yet received a response.
The demands came the same day that Moldova closed its airspace for one hour to ensure the safety and security of civil aviation, the country's Civilian Aeronautic Authority said in a statement. No further details were given.
Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu said that the information that Sandu shared was obtained from the Ukrainian intelligence service and that it was being checked.
In a phone call with Dacic, Popescu added that so far there had been no examples of involvement of Serbian citizens and all information would be exchanged by the security services, according to the Serbian Foreign Ministry.
Sandu said on February 13 that she had received documents from Ukrainian intelligence that showed Moscow was planning actions against her country and that instructions were discovered for citizens from Serbia, Russia, Belarus, and Montenegro to enter Moldova to carry out the plan.
The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations, calling them "completely unfounded and unsubstantiated." It said in a statement that such claims were an attempt to raise tensions between Moscow and Chisinau and draw Moldova "into a tough confrontation with Russia."
Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said he had no information that individuals from Montenegro were planning to destabilize Moldova.
"We will try to get in touch with their cabinet for additional information. If necessary, our security services will carry out additional checks. If they have any more information, we are ready to hear it," Abazovic said.
He also said that such statements should not be linked to the policies of the Montenegrin government, which he said was 100 percent in compliance with EU sanctions against Russia and had helped Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.
Moldovan authorities further angered Serbia on February 13 by barring 12 Serbian soccer fans who were planning to attend a match in Tiraspol, the capital of the separatist Transdniester region, from entering the country.
Moldovan border police said the 12 Serbs were denied entry because they did not have the necessary documents and could not justify the purpose of their trip.
Russia maintains troops in the breakaway region of Transdniester, where Sheriff Tiraspol is based.
Andrian Cheptonar, a member of parliament representing Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), said on Moldovan television that saboteurs could have arrived in Chisinau this week under the guise of Serbian soccer fans.
He said initially Serbian fans were to be allowed into Moldova, but now the game will be played without fans in the stadium, thanks to efforts of the Moldovan Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) that began long before the information from Ukraine.
The Moldovan Football Federation announced that the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Partizan Belgrade will take place in Chisinau on February 16 without spectators. The federation apologized to fans for the inconvenience and said in a statement it would allow refunds for tickets purchased.
Partizan said in a statement to RFE/RL it was informing fans that entering Moldova and attending the match is not possible and asked them not to travel. It added that the fans who were denied entry personally organized the trip.
With reporting by Reuters and NewsMaker.md
Jailed Belarusian Activist Syarhey Tsikhanouski Begins New Trial, Faces Longer Prison Term
A new trial has begun for imprisoned Belarusian video blogger and opposition activist Syarhey Tsikhanouski on charges of "blatantly violating a penitentiary’s inner regulations."
Judge Ivan Hrynkevich opened the trial inside the penitentiary in the city of Zhodzin near Minsk on February 14. If convicted, Tsikhanouski's current 18-year prison term could be extended by several years.
Tsikhanouski was sentenced in December 2021 along with five other men -- RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik, former presidential candidate Mikalay Statkevich, and opposition activists Uladzimer Tsyhanovich, Artsyom Sakau, and Dzmitry Papou -- all of whom were also handed lengthy prison terms.
The charges against the men included fomenting mass disorder, inciting social hatred, impeding the activities of the Central Election Commission, and organizing activities that disrupt social order, which the defendants and their supporters rejected as politically motivated.
In August, Tsikhanouski, who had been held in solitary confinement-type conditions in a prison colony since before he was sentenced, was transferred to a regular prison for three years for unspecified violations.
Tsikhanouski is the husband of Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
A popular video blogger, Tsikhanouski announced his presidential candidacy in 2020, challenging Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who was running for reelection. Tsikhanouski was disqualified and arrested before the vote.
Following Tsikhanouski's arrest, his wife announced her own presidential candidacy, mobilizing the opposition. Lukashenka's landslide victory has not been recognized by the opposition and Western countries, who say he had the results rigged in his favor and that the real winner was Tsikhanouskaya.
A wave of protests followed Lukashenka's victory claim, and tens of thousands of people were detained and several killed.
Independent media, human rights organizations, and opposition groups have been targeted as well.
Tsikhanouskaya has been living in Lithuania since leaving Belarus due to concerns about her safety and that of the couple's two children.
Labor Activist On Hunger Strike To Protest Iran's 'Anti-Human Behavior'
Iranian labor rights activist Narges Mansuri says she has been on a hunger strike since January 29 to protest the "anti-human behavior of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
In a voice message sent from Tehran's notorious Evin prison, Mansuri said she started her hunger strike, despite suffering from chronic illnesses, because she was banned from meeting her child, was threatened with execution, and was subjected to the harsh behavior of interrogators whose actions "drive political prisoners to insanity."
Mansuri, who has been working for the Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company for more than 20 years and is a well-known labor rights activist, was detained in May amid a wave of arrests of labor and political activists in Iran.
The official IRNA news agency claimed that Mansuri was arrested by security agents while trying to leave the country.
She has been arrested, interrogated, and tried many times in recent years.
Mansuri is one of 14 women activists in Iran who have publicly called for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to resign.
She and the other women also called for a fresh political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Mansuri says that since signing the statement calling for Khamenei's resignation, the Iranian authorities have issued four court orders against her and threatened her many times.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in the Islamic republic, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise amid declining living standards and unpaid wages. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Authorities have cracked down on the protests, arresting many of those taking part.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Current Time
South Korea Grants Asylum To Two Of Five Russian Men Who Fled Mobilization
A South Korean court has allowed entrance into the country to two of five Russian men stranded at an airport near Seoul, according to South Korean media reports. The five fled Russia following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial military mobilization in September. The media reported on February 14 that the court rejected one man's asylum request, while decisions on two other Russian nationals are pending. The five men have been living at the airport while waiting for the court rulings on their appeals. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Ruble Dips To 10-Month Low Versus Dollar
The Russian ruble struck its weakest mark since late April on February 14, hurt by lower foreign currency revenue inflows from hydrocarbon exports and a continued recovery in imports as companies build new supply chains. The ruble was 0.1 percent weaker against the dollar at 73.93, having hit 73.9850 during the session, its lowest point since April 25. The Russian currency lost 0.6 percent to trade at 79.52 versus the euro and shed 0.3 percent against the Chinese yuan to 10.83. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's Gymnastics, Wrestling Federations Invited To Asian Games
Russia's gymnastics and wrestling federations said on February 14 that they had been invited to take part in this year's Asian Games, a move that could potentially pave the way for their athletes to qualify for next year's Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced last month that athletes from Russia and Belarus, barred from competing in European qualifiers due to the invasion of Ukraine, might be allowed to earn slots for the 2024 Olympics through Asian qualifying. Ukraine has called for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from the 2024 Paris Olympics, a move that has gathered support from dozens of countries. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Former Kyrgyz President Atambaev Released From Prison To Receive Medical Treatment Abroad
BISHKEK -- Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev, who was serving an 11-year sentence for his role in the release from prison of notorious crime boss Aziz Batukaev, has been released from prison and allowed to receive medical treatment abroad.
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek pronounced the ruling on February 14, a day after the Central Asian nation's Supreme Court decided to send Atambaev's case for retrial due to "new circumstances revealed in the case."
Batukaev, who was convicted of several high-profile crimes including the murders of a Kyrgyz lawmaker and an Interior Ministry official, was granted early release in 2013 after being diagnosed with leukemia. The diagnosis was later found to have been falsified.
After his release, Batukaev immediately left Kyrgyzstan for his native Chechnya in Russia’s North Caucasus region.
Atambaev and about 20 other former top Kyrgyz officials were charged with involvement in Batukaev’s release. In 2020, Atambaev was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Atambaev maintained his innocence, insisting the case was politically motivated.
Atambaev's lawyers say he has multiple health problems, including a herniated disc in his spine, and needs medical treatment.
Atambaev, 66, is currently on trial in another case related to the August 2019 clashes between his supporters and security forces at his residential compound near Bishkek.
A two-day standoff between security forces and Atambaev’s supporters resulted in the death of a top security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
Atambaev and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting representatives of the authorities, hostage-taking, and the forcible seizure of power.
Atambaev and his supporters call that case politically motivated as well.
Putin Using Special Train, Secret Railway Network, Investigative Reports Say
Investigative reports say Russian President Vladimir Putin has been using a specially built armored train for his official travel, while a secret railway network has been built near his residences.
According to a report by the Proyekt (Project) investigative outlet, one such secret railway station and several railway lines were built on the territory of Valdai national park in the country's northwestern Novgorod region, close to a presidential residence there.
Proyekt says the station, discovered by its correspondents last autumn, has a helipad and is heavily guarded. According to the outlet, the secret railway station and lines were built in 2019.
The report, which includes satellite photos, says another railway station was built in 2015 in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow, some 400 meters from Putin's residence.
Another special railway platform and a railway line separated from other railway tracks by a high fence was built near Putin's Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in 2017, the investigative report said.
On February 13, another investigative group, Dosye (Dossier), also issued a report saying that Putin prefers to travel on a train specially made for him in 2015.
The train is armored, the report says, adding that Putin started using it in the second half of 2021 as Russian forces were preparing to invade Ukraine.
According to Dosye, Putin started using trains instead of planes to avoid the possible tracking of his flights, as it is much harder to monitor train movements.
Also on February 13, the SOTA news site said it had obtained information about the renovation of a disused train station in Moscow to serve Putin's needs and those of other top officials.
SOTA's report said the train station was renovated weeks before Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022.
Kyrgyzstan To Host Drills By Russia-Led Defense Bloc
Kyrgyzstan will host a Russia-led security bloc's peacekeeping drills this year instead of Armenia, which last month declined to host the exercises, the bloc's chief of staff said on February 14. Anatoly Sidorov said on February 14 that Kyrgyzstan has volunteered to host the drills, called Indestructible Brotherhood. Armenia, engaged in a dispute with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, said last month it would be unreasonable for it to host the drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the near future. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
NATO Ministers Pledge More Military Equipment For Ukraine As Russian Attacks Intensify
Russian forces bombarded Ukrainian towns along the front lines in the eastern Donetsk region on February 14 as Ukraine's Western allies met at NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss sending more arms to Ukraine.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the countries that had sent arms to Ukraine will continue to do so to make sure Ukraine has "what it needs, when it needs it" to defend itself against the Russian invasion.
"Ukraine has urgent requirements to help it meet this crucial moment in the course of the war," Austin said at the meeting of Ukraine's allies.
Austin announced additional aid that countries backing Ukraine pledged to provide, including tanks, ammunition, and air-defense systems, along with plans to integrate systems and train Ukrainian troops.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
But Austin said he had no announcement on fighter jets, which Ukraine has requested from its allies.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in the debate over military aid for Ukraine that delivering fighter jets was not the focus at the moment but is sure to continue to be discussed in Brussels. Pistorius said securing Ukraine's airspace is the priority now.
"When the skies over Ukraine remain safe in the next three to four months, then you can talk about all other further steps," Pistorius said on German television.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that "strong decisions" were made during the meeting in Brussels, but not all of them can be made public.
"More air-defense systems have been confirmed by partners. More tanks confirmed. More artillery and shells confirmed. More training of our military has been confirmed," Zelenskiy said in his evening address.
"I can say with confidence that the basic trends remain unchanged. Together, Ukraine and its partners are doing everything to ensure that the terrorist state loses. And for it to happen faster," he said.
Austin said there were currently no signs Russia is massing aircraft for a potential larger air attack but noted that Russia has a substantial number of aircraft in its inventory and that is why Western allies have emphasized the need to send as much air-defense capability as possible.
Austin also said that Ukraine was expected to conduct an offensive sometime in the spring.
Both Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted that the first anniversary of the launch of Russia's unprovoked invasion is next week.
Milley said Russia was sending conscripts and prisoners "to imminent death" on the battlefield while losing "strategically, operationally, and tactically." At the same time, he said, Russia had become a "global pariah," while the world remains "inspired by Ukrainian bravery and resilience."
He said the number of countries that have now pledged to send tanks to Ukraine has grown to 11, while 22 countries have pledged to send infantry fighting vehicles, 16 are sending artillery and ammunition, and nine are sending air-defense systems.
Milley said the worst fighting continues to be taking place near Bakhmut, and Ukrainian forces continue to repel attacks. "I would describe it as a war of attrition. The Russians are suffering huge losses," he said.
The Russians are using a lot of artillery, he said, and the battles may last several weeks or until the Russians are exhausted.
With the first anniversary of the invasion nearing, the Kremlin has intensified operations across southern and eastern Ukraine as it prepares for an anticipated big new offensive.
Ukrainian officials said earlier on February 14 that Russian artillery was hitting targets all along the front lines in Donetsk, including the contested city of Bakhmut, a key target for Russia's forces.
"There is not a single square meter in Bakhmut that is safe or that is not in range of enemy fire or drones," regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian media.
British intelligence said in its daily report on February 14 that the Russian mercenary group Wagner had “made further small gains” around the northern outskirts of Bakhmut, including into the village of Krasna Hora,” in the last three days.
Capturing Bakhmut would give Russian forces a new bridgehead in the Donetsk region.
"Russia likely aims to reverse some of the gains Ukrainian forces made over September-November 2022: there is a realistic possibility that their immediate goal is to advance west to the Zherberets River," Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin.
The Ukrainian military earlier said it had repelled Russian attacks in a dozen settlements in the country's east and northeast over the past day, inflicting "significant loses" on Russian troops.
Ukrainian troops have been "taking additional measures to strengthen defense," Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement on February 14.
Russia launched 32 air strikes and two missile attacks over the past day, according to the statement.
WATCH: A flash drive left behind by fleeing Russian forces in Ukraine contains hundreds of documents, including citations for medals, which identify key officials involved in handling civilians who allegedly hold anti-Russian views in occupied areas.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening address on February 13 that he had met during the day with military commanders to discuss the defense of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as the south of Ukraine, including Odesa.
"Constant attention is paid to the supply of weapons, ammunition, and everything that adds strength and stability to our soldiers," he said, but provided no further details.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iranian President Begins Visit To China
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in China on February 14 for a three-day visit, flanked by a large delegation that includes his central bank chief and ministers for trade, the economy, and oil. Raisi will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the capital Beijing, with the pair expected to sign a number of "cooperation documents," Tehran has said. Both presidents met for the first time last September in Uzbekistan at a summit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where the Iranian president called for expanded ties. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Visits Minsk Ahead Of EU Consideration Of Further Sanctions
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on February 13 became the first senior official from a European Union country to visit Belarus since the beginning of a crackdown on the opposition in 2020.
Szijjarto made the visit to keep communication channels open, according to official statements. He met with Belarusian Foreign Minister Syarhey Aleynyk.
Several experts contacted by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service said the visit was a demonstration of support for the authorities of Belarus and indirectly for Russia.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Ryhor Nizhnikov of the Finnish Institute of International Relations said Szijjarto was not representing the European Union on the visit.
"This is a visit that goes against the policy of the European Union both in relation to Belarus and in relation to Russia and the Russian-Ukrainian war," Nizhnikov told RFE/RL.
"Hungary is testing the limits of what is allowed. It will be watching to see now Brussels will react to the visit," he added.
He noted that the European Union once had intentions to normalize relations with Belarus, but the war canceled everything.
Szijjarto's trip comes as the EU is expected to consider a new package of sanctions against Belarus.
The EU has already slapped sanctions on the country for the crackdown, which followed mass protests against the August 2020 presidential election, and for allowing Russian troops to traverse Belarusian territory in support of the war in Ukraine.
Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and nonstate media outlets and human rights bodies in the wake of mass protests that erupted after the 2020 presidential election that the opposition said was rigged. The United States, the European Union, and several other countries did not recognize the election.
Authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka unleashed the crackdown, detaining thousands, and there have been credible reports of the torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition leader that the Belarusian opposition and Western countries say was the actual winner of the election, condemned Szijjarto's vist.
"The illegitimate regime in Minsk is guilty of terrible crimes against Belarusians & complicity in Russia's war. How can the Hungarian FM possibly be friends with the usurper in Minsk? This may lead to more crimes & impunity. The EU must stay united & keep the regime isolated," she said on Twitter.
With reporting by AP
Russia Postpones Flight To Bring Crew Back From ISS Until Early March
The launch of a Soyuz spacecraft to bring Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed from February 20 until early March, said Yury Borisov, chief of Russia's Roskosmos space agency. Borisov said on February 13 that the exact date of the launch will be clear after a coolant leak registered over the weekend on the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft, currently docked at the ISS, is located and its cause is determined.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Wagner Claims To Occupy Ukrainian Village Near Bakhmut Amid Reports Of Massive Russian Casualties2
Russia's New Offensive Grinds Into Action As Ukraine Punches Back Hard3
Russia Strikes Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure, As Kyiv Claims Heavy Russian Battlefield Losses4
Two Former Wagner Fighters Recall Slaughter, Fear Amid Fierce Ukrainian Resistance5
Former British Air Commander Makes The Case For Sending Fighter Jets To Ukraine6
'They Bury Them Day And Night': Cemeteries For Wagner Mercenaries Grow Across Russia7
Russian Officer Who Brandished Alleged Ukrainian Skull Dies Of Gunshot Wound8
NATO Defense Ministers To Meet As Fighting In Eastern Ukraine Indicates Start Of Russian Offensive9
United States Tells Citizens To Leave Russia Immediately10
Hundreds Of Russians Reportedly Fighting For Ukraine Around Bakhmut
Subscribe