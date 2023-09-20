News
Ukraine's Allies Make Legal Arguments At Top UN Court In Support Of Kyiv's Case Against Russia
Ukraine’s international allies filed into the United Nations’ top court on September 20 to support Kyiv’s case against Russia that alleges Moscow twisted the genocide convention to manufacture a pretext for its invasion last year. An unprecedented 32 states were making brief legal arguments to the 16-judge panel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is holding hearings into Moscow’s assertions that the World Court does not have jurisdiction and should throw out Ukraine's case. Kyiv filed its case two days after Russia invaded Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
More News
Tajik Sergeant Gets Five Years In Prison For Shaving Letters On Young Recruits' Heads
A military court in Tajikistan has sentenced a sergeant to five years in prison for shaving letters on the heads of nine newly recruited soldiers to spell the word Konibodom -- the name of a city in the country's north. According to official documents obtained by RFE/RL, the military court in the city of Khujand sentenced Muhriddin Islomov on September 18 after finding him guilty of abuse of power. A picture, which appeared on the Internet in June showed Islomov showing the nine conscripts standing with their heads bowed exposing the shaved letters, sparked a public outcry in Tajikistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's Trial Resumes In Tbilisi
TBILISI -- The Tbilisi City Court on September 20 resumed the trial of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili on a charge of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007, which he and his supporters have reject as politically motivated.
An emaciated Saakashvili joined the trial via a videolink from a Tbilisi hospital, greeting "all in Georgia" and saying "I am still weak, but my spirit is high, because it belongs to the entire Georgian people."
Former members of Saakashvili's government, Vano Merabishvili, Zurab Adeishvili, David Kezerashvili, and Gigi Ugulava, are also defendants in the case.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge that he and his supporters say was politically motivated.
He was separately charged with illegally crossing the border in October 2021, when he returned to Georgia from self-imposed exile.
Family members and his lawyers have warned for months that Saakashvili’s health condition has been deteriorating even as he has been receiving medical treatment in a private clinic in Tbilisi since May last year.
Saakashvili's medical team has said his health has worsened since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes to protest against his incarceration.
Saakashvili's legal team has also asserted that he was "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody.
Since the 55-year-old politician’s arrest in 2021, several mass rallies have been held by his supporters and opposition activists, demanding his immediate release.
Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in early July that Russia was killing Saakashvili, using the Georgian authorities as their proxy. He also instructed his country's Foreign Ministry to summon the Georgian ambassador and convey his protest.
The European Union has also expressed concerns over Saakashvili’s deteriorated health.
Russian Military Plane Crashes, Two Pilots Survive After Ejecting
The Russian Defense Ministry said on September 20 one of its Su-34 military planes crashed during a training flight in the Voronezh region bordering with Ukraine. Two pilots of the aircraft survived after they ejected. The ministry cited a possible technical malfunction as the crash's cause. Last week, another Russian military jet, an Su-24, crashed in the Volgograd region that borders western Kazakhstan, killing two pilots. Last month, another crew was killed after am Su-30 military plane crashed in Russia's far western Kaliningrad exclave. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukrainian First Lady's Apartment In Occupied Crimea To Be Sold At Auction
Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea will put an apartment that belongs to Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, up for auction. The price of the apartment in the resort city of Yalta was preliminary assessed at 23.9 million rubles ($247,600). The Russian-imposed speaker of Crimea’s de facto parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said on September 20 that several other pieces of real estate "belonging to foreigners who committed unfriendly actions towards Russia" will be sold as well. The Russian-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said earlier that money obtained from the sales of "Ukrainian businessmen’s properties" will be used to finance Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
UN Experts Warn That Lukashenka Decree Puts Belarusians Abroad At Risk
UN experts warned on September 20 that a presidential decree in Belarus ordering its consulates to stop issuing passports puts hundreds of thousands of Belarusians abroad at risk, especially those living in exile. Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka issued a decree earlier in September saying that Belarusians living abroad can only get a new passport or renew an old one in Belarus. The UN experts warned that emigres would be exposed to the high risk of persecution in Belarus. They said Lukashenka’s decree is part of “a deliberate policy to punish Belarusian exiles,” including human rights defenders, journalists, and members of the opposition.
UN Records Torture And Deaths Of Detainees In Taliban Custody
The United Nations said it had documented hundreds of cases of torture and other "cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment" committed by the Taliban de facto authorities in Afghanistan during the arrest and subsequent detention of individuals.
In a report issued on September 20, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it had documented more than 1,600 cases of human rights violations -- nearly half of which comprised acts of “torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment” -- committed by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan during arrests and detentions, and the deaths of 18 individuals while in custody. The report covers the period from January 2022 until the end of July 2023, with cases found across 29 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
“The personal accounts of beatings, electric shocks, water torture, and numerous other forms of cruel and degrading treatment, along with threats made against individuals and their families, are harrowing. Torture is forbidden in all circumstances,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement issued with the report.
“This report suggests that torture is also used as a tool -- in lieu of effective investigations. I urge all concerned de facto authorities to put in place concrete measures to halt these abuses and hold perpetrators accountable,” he added.
In a response published with the report, the Taliban-led Foreign Ministry questioned UNAMA’s data and said it had taken steps to improve the human rights situation of detainees.
Since ousting the Western-backed Afghan government and taking over the country in August 2021, the hardline Taliban has failed to live up to promises of moderation and has instead severely restricted people's freedoms, waged a harsh crackdown on dissent, and reintroduced the militants' brutal form of justice.
Around one in 10 of the violations were against women, the report said. Journalists and civil society members accounted for nearly a quarter of the victims of the violations.
UNAMA considers the extent of torture and other forms of ill-treatment “widely under-reported” and says that the figures presented in the report represent “only a snapshot” of the full scale of human rights violations across Afghanistan.
The report also said that violations of due process guarantees, including the denial of access to lawyers, “are the norm.”
The Taliban claimed the number of reported violations was not accurate, especially the number of journalists or civil society advocates affected. It added that the authorities have taken steps to improve the human rights situation of detainees, and that Islamic law, or Shari'a, prohibits torture.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Blast Caused By Gas Leak Kills At Least Three In Residential Building In Moscow Region
At least three people were killed after an explosion caused by a gas leak ripped through a nine-story apartment block in the city of Balashikha near Moscow, local officials said on September 20. The explosion destroyed three levels of the building. At least two people remain under the debris. When rescuers tried to free them from under the debris on the third floor, a concrete slab fell from the fifth level and injured three firefighters. Gas explosions occur frequently in Russia due to aging pipes and infrastructure, as well as lax safety standards. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Biden Stresses Central Asian Nations' Integrity After 'Historic' Meeting With Regional Leaders
U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the "territorial integrity" of five Central Asian nations -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan -- after meeting with the countries' leaders in New York late on September 19 amid the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Biden called the meeting "historic" as the leader of the United States met with what has been dubbed the C5+1 -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkment President Serdar Berdymukhammedov, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev.
Biden added that the five former Soviet republics, which Russia considers its backyard, and the United States had a "shared commitment to sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity."
"These principles matter more than ever, in my view...I genuinely believe the world is safer when we stand together," Biden said,
The U.S. president also said that the United States and the five Central Asian nations "are taking our cooperation to new heights," stressing that efforts would include strengthened counterterrorism cooperation and increased U.S. security funding in the region, new business connections with the U.S. private sector, and a C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue to develop Central Asia’s vast mineral wealth and advance the security of critical minerals such as those needed for the high-tech industry.
In his speech to the UNGA delivered earlier in the day, Biden warned that Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February last year could undermine the international principles of the countries' sovereignty.
Ahead of the C5+1 summit, rights watchdogs had urged Biden to use the meeting to emphasize human rights.
All five Central Asian nations have a documented history of credible, serious allegations of human rights abuses, including crackdowns on opposition politicians, independent journalists, civil society, and other democratic institutions.
The White House readout of the meeting said Biden “welcomed his counterparts' views on how our nations can work together to further strengthen the Central Asian nations' sovereignty, resilience, and prosperity while also advancing human rights through our C5+1 partnership.”
"President Biden advocated for continued support of civil society and women’s economic empowerment activities and encouraged a new C5+1 focus on mainstreaming disability rights across all sectors," the readout said.
With reporting by VOA and AP
- By AFP
Iranian Deputies Vote To Toughen Penalties For Women Flouting Dress Code
Iranian lawmakers passed a bill on September 20 to toughen penalties for women who flout the Islamic dress code, with jail terms of up to 10 years, state media reported. The assembly approved "the 'Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity' bill for a trial period of three years," IRNA reported. The bill requires Guardians Council approval. Since mass protests broke out last year, women have been increasingly flouting the strict dress code that requires head coverings and modest clothes. The demonstrations broke out after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly breaching the dress code.
Russia-Iran Ties Have Reached New Level, Says Russian Defense Minister
Relations between Russia and Iran have reached a new level despite opposition from much of the Western world, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on September 20 during a visit to Tehran. "We are aiming at an entire range of planned activities, despite opposition from the United States and its Western allies," the Interfax news agency cited Shoigu as saying. "Sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran shows its futility, while Russian-Iranian interaction is reaching a new level."
Before UN Security Council And Russian Officials, Zelenskiy Seeks Momentum For Counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been slated to follow up on his speech to the United Nations General Assembly warning of the global threat from Russia with an address to a special session of the UN Security Council, where Moscow holds a permanent seat and veto power.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Security Council session on September 20 dealing with Russia's 18-month-old invasion is expected to mark the first time the defiant Ukrainian leader has publicly faced Russian officials in person and comes during a rare U.S. visit that could prove crucial in Kyiv's ongoing efforts to rally international support for its defense against its much larger post-Soviet neighbor.
It is unclear if Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be at the council session himself, after arriving in New York late on September 19.
A day earlier, Zelenskiy accused Russia of “weaponizing” everything from food and energy to abducted children in its unprovoked full-scale invasion, which followed eight years since an occupation of Crimea and lower-grade fighting began with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said "there are no real restrictions on [Russia's] weaponization" plans in an effort to get international recognition for occupied regions of Ukraine.
It is Zelenskiy's first in-person appearance at an annual UN General Assembly since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. His trip comes three months into a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has not advanced as fast or as well as hoped for at first, and has included meetings with foreign leaders. The visit will also take him to Washington for more appeals to U.S. President Joe Biden and leading lawmakers on September 21.
"When hatred is weaponized against one nation, it never stops there, Zelenskiy said. "Each decade Russia starts a new war. Parts of Moldova and Georgia remain occupied. Russia turned Syria into ruins. Russia has almost swallowed Belarus. It's obviously threatening Kazakhstan and Baltic states."
Zelenskiy also said Kyiv was working on preparing a global peace summit.
Speaking to the assembly earlier, Biden urged the leaders to stand by Ukraine against the invasion, saying, "Russia alone has the power to end this war immediately."
Russia will address the General Assembly on September 23, when Lavrov is expected on the rostrum.
Back in Ukraine, that country's military said it had destroyed 17 drones overnight on September 19-20 out of what it estimated to have been 24 Russian drones launched from the north and southeast.
The Ukrainian General Staff also said it was conducting offensives in the areas of Melitopol, in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, and the fiercely contested town of Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily assessment that the reported capture of the villages of Andriyivka and Klilshchiyivka, about eight kilometers from Bakhmut, "brings Ukrainian forces closer to...one of the main supply routes into Bakhmut from the south," although it said Russia still held a "readily defensible" railway line.
Ukraine's military said there had been several strikes on an oil refinery in the central region of Poltava, resulting in a temporary halt to operations.
Acting Governor Dmytro Lunin said there did not appear to be any casualties.
In Russia, the mayor of the Black Sea resort of Sochi said a fire at a fuel tank near an airport there had been put out and "there were no casualties." The mayor, Aleksei Kopaygorodsky, said "the airport and the entire transport system are operating as normal" and the cause of the blaze was under investigation.
Ukraine is thought to have stepped up its drone and other attacks in occupied Crimea and inside Russia in recent months, although it routinely avoids claiming responsibility.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm battlefield accounts by either side in areas of heavy fighting, and strictures on the media make reporting inside Russia difficult.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Cease-Fire Agreed Between Azerbaijan, Ethnic Armenians In Nagorno-Karabakh
The Azerbaijani and ethnic Armenian sides have agreed an immediate cease-fire on the second day of a major flare-up in fighting over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh after the de facto leadership of the mostly ethnic Armenian enclave of Azerbaijan accepted a proposal by the Russian peacekeeping mission there and agreed to talks on the territory's "reintegration" into Azerbaijan.
The expected halt in intense fighting in the decades-old Caucasus hot spot comes as international fears of a widening conflict mounted and as the death toll increased in the deadliest military escalation there in nearly three years.
The apparent concession came hours after Baku had signaled its intention to continue its military operations in the absence of a surrender by ethnic Armenian forces despite appeals from the United Nations, Western powers, and Russia for a halt to the hostilities that have killed dozens in the past 24 hours.
Fighting was to have been suspended by 1 p.m. local time.
The ethnic Armenian leadership of the territory they call Artsakh, which is recognized as part of Azerbaijan but for decades until late 2020 was controlled by Armenians, reported accepting the Russian proposal about an hour earlier.
It also accepted a proposal from Baku on talks to integrate the region into Azerbaijan, a potentially bitter pill to swallow for the government and public in neighboring Armenia, which has made control of Nagorno-Karabakh a nationalist keystone since the breakup of the Soviet Union and where anti-government protests greeted news of the latest Azerbaijani offensive.
Both sides agreed to talks on September 21 in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlax, about 265 kilometers west of Baku.
Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto leadership in Stepanakert said that "issues raised by the Azerbaijani side on reintegration, ensuring the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh...will be discussed at a meeting between representatives of the local Armenian population and the central authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan."
The Azerbaijani Presidency and Defense Ministry confirmed agreeing to the cease-fire.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's office issued a similarly worded statement announcing a meeting that "representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh to discuss reintegration issues based on the constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan" at the Yevlax meeting.
It was a dramatic turn in a fast-moving crisis that sent shockwaves through the region and beyond.
Armenia's embattled prime minister, Nikol Pashinian, who was blamed by nationalists and other critics for losses in the 2020 fighting, noted the cease-fire but immediately distanced his government from its terms.
"Armenia did not participate in drafting the text of the cease-fire declaration in Nagorno-Karabakh under the mediation of Russian peacekeepers," Pashinian told the nation in a televised appearance, according to AFP.
He added in a shot at Baku's justification for its offensive that Yerevan "does not have an army" in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Pashinian also expressed hope that there would be no new military escalation. "Now the most important issue is that the right of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to live in their homes is fully ensured by the Russian Federation," he said, according to RFE/RL's Armenian Service.
A deputy foreign minister in Armenia had been quoted by Reuters as saying a further accumulation of Azerbaijani forces appeared to be readying a "second stage" of the operation.
Hours earlier, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said that what it has described as an "anti-terrorist operation" targeting saboteurs was continuing "successfully."
Aliyev had also issued a statement saying he had told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call "that anti-terrorist measures will be stopped if [forces in Karabakh] lay down their arms."
The UN Security Council, meanwhile, scheduled an emergency meeting for September 21 as the international community sought ways to avoid an intensification of a long-running conflict that has already sparked two intense wars between the post-Soviet Caucasus neighbors, most recently just three years ago.
The de facto human rights ombudsman in the ethnic Armenian-controlled Azerbaijani region said early on September 20 that 32 people had been killed, including seven civilians, two of them children, and more than 200 wounded as a result of shelling, although some death estimates put the death toll considerably higher.
"The secretary-general calls in the strongest terms for an immediate end to the fighting, de-escalation, and stricter observance of the 2020 cease-fire and principles of international humanitarian law," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said.
Blinken spoke by telephone with the leaders of both countries late on September 19.
The U.S. State Department said he urged Aliyev to stop military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, immediately and return to dialogue.
Blinken "noted President Aliyev's expressed readiness to halt military actions and for representatives of Azerbaijan and the population of Nagorno-Karabakh to meet, and he underscored the need for immediate implementation," according to the State Department.
Blinken reportedly told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian that the United States "fully supports Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity."
A U.S. military spokesperson said the outbreak of fighting did not affect the ongoing 10-day joint military exercises with Armenian troops in Armenia, dubbed Eagle Partner 2023, which were scheduled to conclude on September 20.
In an increasingly rare show of agreement with the West, Moscow called on both sides to stop the violence.
It added that Russian peacekeepers were assisting the civilian population in Nagorno-Karabakh, made up mostly of around 120,000 ethnic Armenians, and providing medical and evacuation assistance.
TASS quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying on September 20 that its peacekeepers had evacuated more than 2,000 civilians from Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers are both in New York, where they were said to be holding meetings with colleagues and international officials including separate meetings with Blinken's deputy for European and Eurasian affairs, Yuri Kim, who days ago warned against any military escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
But it was unclear whether Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov planned to meet, whether personally or via mediators.
After weeks of bloody skirmishes and one day after an aid shipment was finally allowed into the area, Azerbaijan launched the major escalation on September 19 with the breakaway region already teetering on the brink of a humanitarian crisis after being essentially blockaded for more than eight months despite international calls for Baku to allow food and other shipments.
The shelling started shortly after Azerbaijan blamed what it called "Armenian sabotage groups" for two separate explosions that killed at least four military personnel and two civilians in areas of Nagorno-Karabakh that are under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
Those peacekeepers are in place since a cease-fire that ended six weeks of fighting in 2020 in which Azerbaijan recaptured much of the territory and seven surrounding districts controlled since the 1990s by ethnic Armenians with Yerevan's support.
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on the first day of intensification that “only legitimate military targets are being destroyed," and its Foreign Ministry said the only path peace in the region is the complete withdrawal of Armenian forces from the territory.
A former top administrator of ethnic-Armenian de facto authorities in the breakaway region, Ruben Vardanian, claimed to Reuters from Nagorno-Karabakh that "hundreds of people have been injured and close to 100 people have been killed."
Ethnic Armenians inside Nagorno-Karabakh quickly took to social media with posts of video and accounts saying the de facto capital, Stepanakert, known as Xankandi in Azeri, was under bombardment.
In the evening, angry crowds gathered outside government buildings in Yerevan, calling for Pashinian to resign, and clashed with police.
Protesters angry by what they saw as Moscow's failure to stop Azerbaijan also gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, chanting anti-Russian slogans, TASS reported.
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, condemned the operation and called on Azerbaijan to stop its military activities in Nagorno-Karabakh, while saying Brussels remains committed to facilitating dialogue to bring a lasting peace to the region.
U.S. and European leaders had long called for Azerbaijan to ease the transit of humanitarian aid to the beleaguered region, which is experiencing shortages of food, energy, and medicine.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
The cease-fire signed at the end of the 2020 conflict was hailed as a triumph in Azerbaijan, but Armenian losses sparked months of massive protests in Yerevan to demand Pashinian's resignation.
Nagorno-Karabakh and seven nearby regions had been controlled by ethnic Armenians since a bitter war began as the Soviet Union crumbled in the late 1980s and then gave way to a three-decade "frozen conflict."
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Iranian President Urges U.S. To Demonstrate It Wants To Return To The 2015 Nuclear Deal
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on September 19 that his country will never give up its right “to have peaceful nuclear energy” and urged the United States “to demonstrate in a verifiable fashion” that it wants to return to the 2015 nuclear deal. Addressing the annual high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly, Raisi said the American withdrawal from the deal trampled on U.S. commitments and was “an inappropriate response” to Iran’s fulfillment of its obligations. Iran has long denied ever seeking nuclear weapons and continues to insist that its program is entirely for peaceful purposes. But UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said in an interview with the Associated Press that the Iranian government’s removal of many cameras and electronic monitoring systems installed by the International Atomic Energy Agency make it impossible to give assurances about the country’s nuclear program. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Zelenskiy Accuses Russia Of 'Weaponizing' Food, Children Against Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of “weaponizing” everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine in an address to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 19.
Zelenskiy said while there are various agreements that restrict arms themselves, “There are no real restrictions on weaponization.”
"It's clear: Russia's attempt to weaponize the food shortage on the global market in exchange for recognition for some, if not all, of the captured territories," Zelenskiy said. "Russia is launching the food prices as weapons. Their impact spans from the Atlantic coast of Africa to the southeast Asia. And this is a threat scale."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy was making his first in-person appearance at the annual UNGA since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. His trip to UN headquarters in New York comes three months into Ukrainian counteroffensive that has not advanced as fast or as well as hoped for at first.
In his speech, Zelenskiy also accused Russia of exploiting European countries that were dependent on its oil and gas.
The "Kremlin weaponized oil and gas to weaken the leaders of other countries," he said, adding that "now, this threat is even greater."
"It is also turning other country's power plants into real dirty bombs. Look, please, what Russia did to our Zaporizhzhya [nuclear] power plant -- shelled it, occupied it and then blackmails others with radiation leaks," Zelenskiy added, referring to the Ukrainian power station that Russian invading forces took control of in March 2022.
Zelenskiy also noted that Ukraine was not the only victim of Russian aggression.
When hatred is weaponized against one nation, it never stops there. Each decade Russia starts a new war. Parts of Moldova and Georgia remain occupied. Russia turned Syria into ruins," he said. "Russia has almost swallowed Belarus. It's obviously threatening Kazakhstan and Baltic states."
Zelenskiy condemned Russia's wartime practice of forcibly taking Ukrainian children to Russia, calling it "genocide."
"We know the names of tens of thousands of children, and have evidence on hundreds of thousands of others kidnapped by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine and later deported," the Ukrainian president said.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
In his address, Zelenskiy also said Kyiv was working on preparing a global peace summit.
"Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after the Russian aggression, no one in the world would dare to attack any nation," Zelenskiy said. "The occupier must return to his own land."
Zelenskiy spoke hours after U.S. President Joe Biden urged the leaders gathered at the UNGA to stand by Ukraine against invading Russia.
"Russia alone bears responsibility for this war," Biden said. "Russia alone has the power to end this war immediately."
Biden’s address comes as Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding to Ukraine.
Biden has sought a package of $13.1 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8.5 billion for humanitarian support. But conservative Republican lawmakers have been pushing for broad federal spending cuts and some of those allied with Trump are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine.
Russia gets its chance to address the UNGA on September 23 when Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected on the rostrum.
Hours before Zelenskiy spoke at the UN, allied defense leaders convened at a U.S. military base in Germany to discuss next steps.
Some nations pledged further money and weapons. But a key sticking point is whether to supply longer-range missiles that Kyiv insists it needs in order to hit Russian troops and facilities from a safe distance -- as far as about 300 kilometers away. Washington is wary of the request, worried that Ukraine could use such weapons to strike deep into Russian territory and provoke Moscow.
Zelenskiy also is due to speak on September 20 at a UN Security Council meeting about Ukraine. Russia is a permanent, veto-wielding member of the council, and Lavrov is expected to make remarks.
Asked whether he would stay in the room to listen, Zelenskiy was quoted by AP as saying, “I don't know how it will be, really.”
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Turkish Citizen Reportedly Abducted In Tajikistan, Brought To Turkey
Turkish media reports say a Turkish citizen who had resided in Tajikistan for 28 years was abducted by unknown individuals in Dushanbe on September 16 and forcibly taken to Turkey, where he is wanted for alleged links with the Gulen movement that is banned in Turkey.
For many years, Vural worked as a teacher in Tajikistan after studying English at Tajik State University in the Tajik capital. He later opened a restaurant, called Ozyurt, in Dushanbe. It was near the eatery that he was kidnapped by several people over the weekend, his relatives say.
Vural's daughters, Sumeyra Nur and Yasemin Nur Vural, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, expressing concern for their father and asking for help to find him.
Earlier in July, another Turkish national, teacher Emsal Koc, who had been living in Tajikistan for 29 years, was abducted and brought to Turkey, where he is also accused of alleged ties with Gulen.
In another Central Asian country, Kyrgyzstan, a Turkish-Kyrgyz educator Orhan Inandi was abducted by Turkish agents in 2021 and brought to Turkey against his will in 2021.
In June this year, Inandi, who is a Kyrgyz-Turkish dual citizen, was handed 21 years in prison on charge of "establishing of an armed terrorist group."
Turkish officials have called Inandi a top Central Asian leader of the Gulen movement, which is led by U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former close friend of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan before falling out of favor and becoming a rival.
Turkey considers the movement, known as Hizmet in Turkish, to be a terrorist organization, though it is mainly involved in educational activities and promoting civil society.
Turkey blames Gulen supporters for an attempted coup in 2016 that killed some 250 people. Turkey arrested tens of thousands of people while purging the civil service and military of people suspected of being loyal to Gulen. It has also had many so-called Gulenists living abroad extradited to face charges in Turkey.
Tajik authorities have yet to comment on the reports about Vural's abduction.
Biden Warns International Community That Russia's 'Naked Aggression' Can't Be Appeased
U.S. President Joe Biden has warned world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that allowing Ukraine "to be carved up" will mean no nation is secure.
"Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence," Biden said in his speech to UNGA. "If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?"
Biden said the United States and its allies would stand with Ukraine as it fights for its freedom.
"Russia alone bears responsibility for this war," Biden said. "Russia alone has the power to end this war immediately."
Biden’s speech to the annual gathering was billed as the highlight of his three-day visit to New York, which will also include meetings with the leaders of five Central Asian nations.
Biden’s address comes as Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding to Ukraine.
Biden has sought a package of $13.1 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8.5 billion for humanitarian support. But conservative Republican lawmakers have been pushing for broad federal spending cuts and some of those allied with Trump are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine.
In his speech, Biden said Russia's February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine and occupation of territory violated the founding UN Charter, a main principle of which is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Earlier in his opening speech, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Russia's invasion "has unleashed a nexus of horror."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who attended and applauded Biden's remarks ahead of his own speech at UNGA later on September 19, was expected to visit Biden at the White House on September 21 and to meet some congressional leaders as well.
In other remarks, Biden said the United States does not seek conflict with China.
“When it comes to China, I want to be clear and consistent," Biden said. "We seek to responsibly manage the competition between our countries so it does not tip into conflict."
Biden also emphasized that Washington does not want to separate the U.S. economy from China: "I've said we are for de-risking, not de-coupling with China."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Iranian Misery Index Hits New High As Unemployment, Inflation Rise
Iran's Misery Index, a calculation that combines unemployment and inflation rates, has risen to 60.4 percent, its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago.
The index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center and released on September 18, shows how the average citizen is faring economically.
The latest data, the center said, showed a 1.2 percentage point rise at the end of the first quarter, and in some provinces, such as Lorestan, the index reached almost 70 percent.
The index shows the depths to which Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program.
In 2018, when then U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of a global deal on Iran's nuclear program and reintroduced sanctions on Tehran, the Misery Index stood at 38.9 percent.
In response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support, Iranians have taken to the streets to protest living conditions and demand government action.
In Lorestan, the province's annual inflation rate was reported at 57.1 percent for the month of June, making it one of the highest among Iran's 31 provinces. Meanwhile, Lorestan's unemployment rate was 12.4 percent, the second-highest nationally.
The Misery Index showed provinces such as Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari -- both of which had readings in the high 60s -- aren't lagging far behind. Sistan-Baluchistan, which has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 12.8 percent, was also hard hit, the index shows.
The Tehran-based Donya-e-Eqtesad newspaper cited experts who underscored the importance of the Misery Index in gauging stagflation within an economy.
The index is also seen as a barometer for societal issues, with a direct link to crime rates and even instances of suicide. The publication highlighted that in the past year, 22 of Iran's 31 provinces have reported a Misery Index surpassing the national average.
The death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has added fuel to the unrest, as Iranians demonstrate against a lack of freedoms and women's rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow Court Declines To Hear U.S. Reporter Gershkovich's New Appeal Against Detention
The Moscow City Court on September 19 declined to hear U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's latest appeal against his pretrial detention on spying charges, sending it back to the Lefortovo district court citing procedural violations. Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was arrested on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison. No date has been set for his trial, and last month his detention in Moscow's Lefortovo prison was extended by three months to November 30. To read the original story by RIA Novosti, click here.
Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office Launches Probe Of Nazarbaev's Nephew
ASTANA -- The Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office said on September 19 that it had launched a probe against former President Nursultan Nazarbaev's nephew Samat Abish on a charge of abuse of office while serving as the First Deputy Chairman of the Committee of National Security (KNB), the post he was dismissed from in January 2022 after mass anti-government protests turned violent, leaving at least 238 people dead.
Following the protests, Abish's boss, one of Nazarbaev's closest associates, KNB Chairman Karim Masimov, and his three other deputies were arrested on high-treason charges.
In April, Masimov was sentenced to 18 years in prison over his role in the deadly events that followed the unprecedented antigovernment protests. His former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison, respectively, at the same trial.
Nazarbaev, 83, and his inner circle lost power and influence after the January 2022 protests.
Nazarbaev resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor.
But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying the powers as "elbasy," the leader of the nation. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
The protests in January started over a fuel-price hike and spread across Kazakhstan amid widespread discontent over the cronyism that has long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Timur Kulibaev, Nazarbaev's billionaire son-in-law, also resigned as chairman of the oil-rich country's main business-lobby group.
Since then, several other relatives and those close to the family have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In September 2022, a court in Astana sentenced Samat Abish's older brother Qairat Satybaldy to six years in prison on corruption charges.
Former Belarusian Security Force Member Confesses In Swiss Court To Kidnapping Opposition Figures
Yury Harauski, a former member of Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s special security forces, has confessed in court to taking part in the kidnapping of three opposition figures who ended up dead.
Harauski offered his apologies to the relatives of former Interior Minister Yury Zakharanka, former Deputy Prime Minister Viktar Hanchar, and businessman Anatol Krasouski, who had gone missing in 1999, as his trial started on September 19 in a Swiss court.
Harauski confessed to taking part in the abduction of the three men but added that he was not aware of why they were kidnapped and said he did not take part in their killings.
During his testimony, Harauski said Zakharanka was kidnapped in Minsk on May 7, 1999, driven to a military base outside the Belarusian capital, and then shot by his superior, Dzmitry Paulichenka, a lieutenant colonel who had headed the special unit.
He added that Hanchar and Krasouski were abducted in September 1999 while they were leaving a sauna in Minsk and later shot execution style by Paulichenka.
According to Harauski, the two men's bodies were buried sometime later and their clothes and belongings were burned.
Harauski first declared in 2019 his involvement in the unit that orchestrated the disappearances of opposition politicians. Paulichenka has rejected Harauski's comments on what happened, saying his comments were “nonsense” and alleging that Harauski was thrown out of the unit for criminal activity.
Lukashenka, in power since 1996, has denied any official role in the disappearances.
Harauski in 2018 applied for asylum in Switzerland, settling in the northern city of St. Gallen, where the trial is being held.
The Associated Press said earlier that an extract of the court filing, obtained by its reporters, indicated that prosecutors planned to seek a three-year prison sentence -- of which two would be suspended -- for Harauski.
With reporting by Novy Chas, AP, and dpa
Kazakhstan Declassifies Files Of 2.4 Million People Repressed By Soviets
Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement late on September 18 that the Central Asian nation's authorities had declassified documents for 2.4 million cases of individuals repressed by Soviet authorities between 1929-1956 on politically motivated charges. According to the statement, the declassified cases include documents related to 516,000 persons who were deported from other parts of the Soviet Union in the 1940s, of whom 311,000 have been already exonerated. The State Commission to Exonerate Victims of Political Repressions was established in 2020. Rights groups have warned about political repression in modern Kazakhstan, a charge officials reject. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ukraine Tells UN's Top Court Russia Using 'False' Genocide Allegations As Pretext For War
Ukraine accused Russia at the UN's highest court of using "false allegations of genocide" to justify its full-scale invasion in February 2022, saying Moscow has invoked the Geneva Convention "to destroy."
Ukraine presented its case at the second day of preliminary hearings at The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) on September after Moscow opened the court a day earlier saying the case was "hopelessly flawed" and should be dismissed. The hearings, set to run until September 27, will focus on legal arguments about the jurisdiction of the ICJ.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Kyiv argues Moscow is abusing international law by saying the invasion was justified to prevent an alleged genocide in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv says there was no risk of genocide in the area, where it had been fighting Russian-backed forces since 2014, and that the Genocide Convention does not allow an invasion to stop an alleged genocide.
Kyiv also accuses Russia of “planning acts of genocide in Ukraine” and of “intentionally killing and inflicting serious injury on members of the Ukrainian nationality,” and is thus committing genocide itself.
“Russia is waging war against my country in the name of this terrible lie that Ukraine is committing genocide against its own people,” Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych told the judges on September 19.
He called on the ICJ to decide that it has jurisdiction to hear the case fully and eventually rule that Russia must pay reparations for invading Ukraine under a false pretext.
“Can a state use false allegations of genocide as a pretext to destroy cities, bomb civilians, and deport children from their homes? When the Genocide Convention is so cynically abused, is this court powerless? The answer to these questions must be ‘no,’” Korynevych said.
Russian officials continue to accuse Ukraine of committing genocide without providing evidence of such alleged crimes. Moscow says Ukraine is using the case before the UN’s top court as a roundabout way to get a ruling on the overall legality of Russia's military actions.
WATCH: International monitoring organizations estimate thousands of Ukrainians have been illegally held prisoner and deported by Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale attack on Ukraine in February 2022.
On September 18 Russia urged the ICJ to dismiss the case, claiming Kyiv's legal arguments were “hopelessly flawed.”
In March 2022, the ICJ sided with Ukraine, ordering Russia to “immediately suspend” its military action.
Russia has so far ignored the court’s order to stop the invasion.
Earlier in 2023 the court admitted requests by 32 of Ukraine's allies to join the case on Kyiv’s side. Those include all European Union member states except Hungary, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and other allies of Ukraine, but not the United States.
The ICJ is expected to hear from Ukraine’s allies on September 20.
The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide defines genocide as crimes committed “with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such.”
The Hague-based ICJ was created after World War II to resolve legal complaints submitted by states over alleged breaches of international law. It is the supreme judicial institution of the United Nations. The rulings of the ICJ are binding but it has no direct means of enforcing them.
Experts quoted by Reuters said a ruling in Kyiv's favor would not stop the war but could impact future reparation payments.
With reporting by AP, AFP and Reuters
U.S. Reporter Gershkovich Returns To Moscow Court In New Appeal Against Detention
U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich returned to a Moscow court on September 19 to appeal against the latest extension of his pretrial detention on spying charges, which he denies. Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, was arrested on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison. No date has been set for his trial, and last month his detention in Moscow's Lefortovo prison was extended by three months to November 30. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
NYT Says 'Evidence Suggests' Ukrainian Missile Misfire To Blame For Market Tragedy
The New York Times has published a report suggesting a deadly bombing at an outdoor market in eastern Ukraine earlier this month was likely caused by an errant missile fired by Ukraine's armed forces.
Kyiv rejected the September 19 report by the U.S. daily, again stating that the September 6 blast in Kostyantynivka that killed at least 15 people and injured 30 more was caused by a Russian missile.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The report cites "evidence collected and analyzed by The New York Times, including missile fragments, satellite imagery, witness accounts and social media posts, strongly suggests the catastrophic strike was the result of an errant Ukrainian air defense missile fired by a Buk launch system."
It shares security footage appearing to show a missile flying at the market "from the direction of Ukrainian-held territory, not from behind Russian lines," and images of scarring on the ground near the impact.
Asked about the report, the press service of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said that according to an investigation still under way, the Russians were responsible for the strike, which it said had involved a Russian S-300 missile system.
"This is evidenced, in particular, by the identified missile fragments recovered at the scene of the tragedy," it said, adding that the investigation was also examining other materials that pointed to Russian involvement in the shelling.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said the circumstances were being studied by law enforcement agencies and that "the legal truth will be established."
Zelenskiy initially blamed Russian forces for the "attack by Russian terrorists" in Kostyantynivka, adding, "This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible."
Moscow, which has denied targeting civilian targets despite months of bombardments and drone attacks on Ukrainian population centers, quickly seized on The New York Times' findings to suggest they supported Kremlin talking points since the unprovoked full-scale invasion began 18 months ago.
"Even if it was done unintentionally, it is obvious to everyone: the complete demilitarization of the Kyiv regime is not just a requirement, but a vital necessity," Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on September 19.
Without providing evidence, she alleged that Ukraine had fired a 9M38 missile from a Buk surface-to-air missile system that hit the market.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy initially blamed Russian forces for the "attack by Russian terrorists" in Kostyantynivka, adding, "This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible."
The NYT report quoted experts saying that air-defense missiles can go off-course for many reasons that include possible electronic malfunction or damage to guidance systems.
With reporting by Reuters
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'The Wiliest Is The Winner': Ukrainian Marine Infantry Gradually Breaks Through Russian Defenses2
Russia's Navy Has A Dry Dock Problem. Again.3
Video Appears To Show Smiling Chechen Strongman Kadyrov Amid Rumors Of Failing Health4
The Romanian Ghost Village Where Air-Raid Shelters Are Being Built After Russian Strikes On Ukraine5
Kyiv Presses Offensive In South, East As Zelenskiy Thanks Allies Latest 'Support Packages'6
Azerbaijan Launches Offensive In Breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh, Children Among Casualties7
Romanian Farmers Ask Government To Continue Ban On Ukrainian Grain Products8
Ukrainian Government Dismisses All Six Deputy Defense Ministers9
Pakistani Taliban Attempts Land Grab To Boost Insurgency Against Islamabad10
A New Mobilization? It's The Last Thing The Kremlin Wants Ahead Of Next Year's Presidential Election
Subscribe