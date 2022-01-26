Kyiv Embassy Warns U.S. Citizens To Consider Departing Country 'Now'

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has issued an alert urging Americans in Ukraine to considering leaving the country given the "unpredictable" situation amid heightened tensions with Russia over its troop buildup near the border, surrounding Ukraine from the north, east, and south.

"The security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable due to the increased threat of Russian military action and can deteriorate with little notice," the embassy said in a statement on January 26.

"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," it added.

Russia has repeatedly denied it is preparing to invade its neighbor, but has amassed more than 100,000 troops, according to Western intelligence, near the border with Ukraine and has been holding a series of land and sea military exercises, sparking concern it may be preparing for a further incursion into the country after illegally annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.