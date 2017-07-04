U.S. Top Diplomat To Visit Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to visit Ukraine on July 9 for talks with President Petro Poroshenko, the Ukrainian president's office says.



Poroshenko’s office said on July 4 that he will discuss with Tillerson ways to strengthen relations between Kyiv and Washington and further coordinate efforts to counter Russia's actions against Ukraine.



On June 21 in Washington, Poroshenko said that representatives from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration agreed to visit Kyiv "in the near future" and will sign "very important" defense agreements.



Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and has been backing separatists in the country's east in a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014.



Tillerson's expected visit to Kyiv will come after a planned meeting between the U.S. and Russian presidents on July 7 in Germany, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit.

