Trump Noncommittal On Ukraine's Tomahawk Request As He Meets Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump says he hopes Russia’s war against Ukraine will be resolved before Ukraine needs Tomahawk missiles, as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on October 17.



"Hopefully they won't need it. Hopefully we'll be able to get the war over with without thinking about Tomahawks," Trump told reporters before the two leaders were due to hold talks over lunch. He also added that the United States might need such missiles for its own use.

"Tomahawks are a big deal. But one thing I have to say, we want Tomahawks also. We don’t want to be giving away things that we need to protect our country," he said.

Zelenskyy, for his part, mentioned a potential deal, in which Ukraine would provide US military production with drone technologies in return for its long-range missiles.

The Ukrainian president added that his country has "thousands" of drones, but "doesn't have Tomahawks."

"[It] is another, technological, war. You don't just use Tomahawks. If you want to target a military goal, you need thousand of drones. It goes together," he said.

When asked if the United States was interested in Ukrainian drones, Trump responded: "We are." He then suggested that Ukraine makes "a very good drone."

On the eve of Zelenskyy’s third visit to the White House this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held a phone call on October 16 at the Kremlin's request, setting the stage for a possible Budapest summit between the two leaders.

Speaking opposite Zelenskyy the next day, Trump said Putin "wants to end the war," as the Ukrainian president called for more pressure to be put on the Kremlin to bring it to the negotiating table.

However, asked if he was concerned that the Russian president could be trying to buy more time for Moscow's war efforts, Trump said, "Yeah, I am."

"I’ve been played all my life by the best of them, and I came out really well. So it's possible, yeah, a little time, it's all right," Trump said. "But I think he wants to make a deal."

The surprise conversation between US and Russian presidents caught the Ukrainian delegation in Washington off guard, as it was seeking the sale of US-made missiles and air-defense systems amid Russia’s relentless attacks on the country’s civilian and energy infrastructure.

Moscow has previously warned Washington not to provide Ukraine with Tomahawks, with Putin saying that such deliveries would represent a "completely new stage of escalation" between the United States and Russia.

Trump has also said Ukraine's strikes deep into Russia would be an "escalation," but said he would discuss it with Zelenskyy.

On October 17, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- one of Putin’s only allies in the EU -- also spoke with the Russian leader, pledging full cooperation to host any possible summit in Budapest.

"Preparations are going full steam ahead!" he said in a Facebook post, appearing to signal that Hungary would not seek to arrest Putin under the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant.

European Commission spokesman Olof Gill told reporters in Brussels that the bloc welcomes "any meeting that moves forward the process of achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

Trump added that the meeting will "most likely" be a bilateral one between him and Putin, but he will keep the Ukrainian president "in touch."

Trump, who took office pledging to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours, has been repeatedly frustrated by the lack of progress in reaching even a cease-fire, let alone a lasting peace treaty.

In addition to his first summit with Putin in Alaska in August, the two have spoken by phone at least eight times, while White House envoy Steve Witkoff has met with Putin in Moscow at least five times.

Trump’s position toward Putin -- and toward Moscow’s war overall -- has shifted perceptibly in recent months as Russia continues to grind forward on the battlefield and batter Ukrainian cities and towns, including their electricity grid and natural gas infrastructure.