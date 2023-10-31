News
Top Biden Administration Officials Urge Congress To Approve Aid For Both Ukraine And Israel
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have urged Congress to send aid to Israel and Ukraine immediately, arguing that broad support from U.S. lawmakers for the assistance would signal strength to adversaries worldwide.
Austin and Blinken testified on October 31 before the Senate Appropriations Committee as Congress considers President Joe Biden’s request for $105 billion in emergency aid to fund ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel, and U.S. border security.
Blinken and Austin warned members of the committee that the consequences of failing to help Ukraine in its war with Russia and Israel as it strikes back against Hamas would be dire.
"I can guarantee that without our support [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will be successful," Austin said, adding that if the United States fails to lead, the cost and the threats to the United States will only grow.
“We must not give our friends, our rivals, or our foes any reason to doubt America’s resolve," Austin said.
Blinken agreed that inaction would threaten the security of the United States and the rest of the world.
“Our adversaries and competitors alike recognize that our strategies are working and they continue to do everything they can to disrupt us," Blinken said. "We now stand at a moment where many are again making the bet that the United States is too divided or distracted at home to stay the course.”
Biden has requested $14.3 billion for Israel and $61.4 billion to support Ukraine. The remaining money would go to humanitarian efforts in Gaza and elsewhere, the Indo-Pacific, and to protect the U.S. border.
While there is bipartisan support in the Senate, Biden’s request faces problems in the House of Representatives, where Republicans are trying to focus on funding for Israel alone.
Blinken and Austin argued that the aid should be tied together because the conflicts are interconnected. Blinken said that assisting Ukraine and Israel also will strengthen the U.S. position against Iran, a financial backer of Hamas.
“Since we cut off Russia’s traditional means of supplying its military, it has turned more and more to Iran for assistance,” Blinken said. “In return, Moscow has supplied Iran with increasingly advanced military technology, which poses a threat to Israel’s security. Allowing Russia to prevail with Iran’s support will embolden both Moscow and Tehran.”
Austin said the money would help Israel and Ukraine defend themselves against aggression -- and replenish U.S. stockpiles. About half the $61.4 billion for Ukraine would be spent in the United States to backfill weapons stocks drained by previous support for Kyiv.
“In both Israel and Ukraine, democracies are fighting ruthless foes bent on their annihilation,” Austin said. “We will not let Hamas or Putin win. Today’s battles against aggression and terrorism will define global security for years to come.”
Blinken and Austin were repeatedly interrupted by protesters who called for Israel to end its bombardment of the Gaza Strip and called for an immediate cease-fire.
Blinken told the committee after the protesters were escorted out of the hearing room that he heard “the passions expressed in this room and outside this room” about aid to Israel.
The United States is committed to protecting civilian life, he said, “but all of us know the imperative of standing up with our allies and partners when their security, when their democracies, are threatened.”
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Winter Will Amplify Humanitarian Needs In Ukraine, UN Official Tells Security Council
With the war between Israel and Hamas raging, a UN humanitarian official urged the Security Council on October 31 to "not lose focus" on Ukraine, especially with winter approaching. "While much international attention is rightly concentrated on the grave events in the Middle East, it is important that we do not lose focus on other crises," said Ramesh Rajasingham, director of coordination for the UN's humanitarian office. Rajasingham told the Security Council that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine remains dire amid the Russian invasion and in the face of "relentless attacks on civilians."
Three Russians Arrested In New York For Shipping Arms Components
Three Russians have been arrested in New York for shipping electronic components to Russia in violation of U.S. sanctions, American officials said on October 31. Nikolai Golstev, 37, and his wife, Kristina Puzyreva, 32 -- both Russian-Canadian citizens -- were arrested along with their alleged partner Salimdzhon Nariddinov, 52, who has Russian-Tajik citizenship. The trio are accused of sending more than 300 shipments of restricted items valued at about $10 million to Russia, Ivan Arvelo, a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement.
Kadyrov Critic Jailed In Kyrgyzstan Says He Has Been Tortured In Bishkek Detention Center
BISHKEK -- Russian citizen Mansur Movlayev, an outspoken critic of the authoritarian ruler of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov who was sentenced in Kyrgyzstan earlier in October to six months in prison for illegal border-crossing, says he has been tortured in a detention center in Bishkek.
"Your Honor, I am being tortured in the detention center. They are forcing me to withdraw my appeal," Movlayev said on October 31 at the Bishkek City Court that started a hearing into his appeal against his sentence.
The judge interrupted Movlayev and adjourned the hearing until November 16, saying the appeal had not been officially handed to the court yet.
Movlayev's lawyer, Bakyt Avtandil, told reporters afterwards that he plans to turn to the Prosecutor-General's Office and the National Center to Prevent Torture regarding his client’s complaint.
Movlayev, a native of Chechnya, is wanted in Russia on extremism charges that he rejects as politically motivated.
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said in August that its officers detained Movlayev in a counterterrorist operation, stressing that the 28-year-old Chechen activist is "a follower of radical Islam" with links to terrorist groups in the Middle East.
In 2020, Movlayev was sentenced in Chechnya to three years in prison on illegal drugs charges that he vehemently rejected as politically motivated, calling the case against him a retaliation by Chechen officials for his criticism of Kadyrov and his government.
In 2022, Movlayev was granted an early release, but was detained again.
Noted Chechen opposition bloggers Ibragim and Baisangur Yangulbayev said at the time that Movlayev managed to escape and fled Russia for Kyrgyzstan in 2022, where he planned to get assistance from international rights groups to travel to the European Union for safety reasons.
Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya since 2007 with a cult of personality around him, is frequently accused by Russian and international human rights groups of overseeing grave human rights abuses including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and targeting the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Russian Court Rejects RFE/RL Journalist's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention
KAZAN, Russia -- The Supreme Court of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has denied the appeal filed by RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva against her pretrial detention on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent, which she rejects.
The hearing on October 31 was held behind closed doors with Kurmasheva participating via video link from a detention center in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan. Kurmahseva's lawyer requested pretrial restrictions for his client other than placement in pretrial detention. A week earlier, Kazan's Soviet district court had placed Kurmasheva in pretrial detention until at least December 5.
Kurmasheva, a Prague-based journalist with RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, traveled to Russia for a family emergency in May.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at Kazan airport, where both of her passports were confiscated. She has not been able to leave Russia since as she awaited the return of her travel documents.
Authorities on October 11 fined Kurmasheva 10,000 rubles ($103) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities, according to local media reports based on court documents they've seen.
Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The Investigative Committee announced that Kurmasheva has been charged under a section of the Criminal Code that refers to the registration of foreign agents who carry out the “purposeful collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of Russia,” which, if received by foreign sources, “can be used against the security of the country."
It gave no further details.
The Investigative Committee said its investigation found that, while the Russian Justice Ministry did not add her to the list of foreign agents, she failed to provide documents to be included on the registry.
Kurmasheva denies the charge.
RFE/RL acting President Jeffrey Gedmin has rejected the charges against Kurmasheva saying she is being persecuted for her professional work.
“Journalism is not a crime. She must be released to her family immediately,” he said.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. journalist to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians, saying the move signals a new level of wartime censorship.
Russia has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny -- in March.
Since 2012, Russia has used its so-called foreign agent laws to label and punish critics of government policies. It also has been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Amnesty International, the UN Human Rights Office, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the chairman of the U.S. House of Representative's Foreign Affairs Committee have called for the immediate release of Kurmasheva.
The foreign agent law allows authorities to label nonprofit organizations as “foreign agents” if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
RFE/RL says the law amounts to political censorship meant to prevent journalists from performing their professional duties and is challenging the authorities' moves in Russian courts and at the European Court of Human Rights.
More than 30 RFE/RL employees have been listed as "foreign agents" by the Russian Justice Ministry in their personal capacity.
In March, a Moscow court declared the bankruptcy of RFE/RL's operations in Russia following the company's refusal to pay multiple fines totaling more than 1 billion rubles ($14 million) for noncompliance with the law.
Imprisoned Iranian Nobel Laureate Says She Was Denied Hospital Access Over Head Scarf
Iranian human rights activist and political detainee Narges Mohammadi has been denied medical treatment for a second time due to her refusal to wear an Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate's official Instagram page reported on October 30 that she was called to the Evin prison office for a potential transfer to undergo crucial medical examinations, including lung and heart tests. However, authorities then forbade her from leaving.
Reports have emerged that Mohammadi, along with fellow inmates, staged a protest on the prison premises, demanding that she receive medical attention immediately.
On October 14, prison administrators also obstructed Mohammadi from accessing hospital care, citing her noncompliance with the mandatory hijab rule.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6. For years she has consistently voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes for her work on campaigns for freedom of expression and women's rights.
Her Instagram post on October 30 highlighted: "The prosecutor has explicitly instructed that she should not be dispatched to any medical facility without adhering to the head-scarf mandate."
Drawing parallels to the tragic cases of Mahsa Amini and Armita Garavand, both of whom died after incidents with morality police over alleged hijab infractions, Mohammadi emphasized her unwillingness to conform, placing the onus of her well-being squarely on the "misogynistic religious authoritarian regime."
Mohammadi is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran's Evin prison amounting to about 12 years' imprisonment -- she has not seen her family in more than eight years -- on charges that include spreading propaganda against the state.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kadyrov Authorizes Chechen Police To Fatally Shoot Rioters
The Kremlin-installed strongman leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has authorized police to shoot to kill any rioters or demonstrators in the wake of a spate of anti-Semitic outbursts across the North Caucasus in recent days, particularly the October 29 mob assault on an airport in Daghestan. In a post on Telegram on October 31, Kadyrov wrote that he had ordered police “to fire three warning shots in the air and after that, if the person doesn’t obey, fire a fourth shot in their forehead.” Kadyrov, like Russian President Vladimir Putin, has accused Ukraine and Western countries of “inspiring” anti-Semitic riots. Neither have presented evidence to back up their claims. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Russia's FSB Detains Suspect In Assassination Attempt On Pro-Moscow Ukrainian Politician
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on October 31 it apprehended a man suspected of coordinating an assassination attempt in Russian-occupied Crimea of former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleh Tsaryov, a pro-Moscow public figure who was reported to have been lined up by the Kremlin to lead a puppet administration in Kyiv after Russia's invasion. According to the FSB, the suspect confessed to the charge while Tsaryov's condition has improved and his life is out of danger. Russian-installed officials in Ukraine's Crimea region said last week that Tsaryov was in intensive care after being shot. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
UN Agency: 'Reasonable Grounds' Russia Responsible For Attack On Ukraine's Hroza
A United Nations agency says it has found "reasonable grounds" to believe that a missile that killed 59 civilians at a cafe in the Ukrainian village of Hroza earlier this month was launched by Russian forces and that there was "no indication" of military personnel or "any other legitimate military targets" at the time of the attack.
The United Nations human rights office (OHCHR) said in a report on October 31 that, based on information collected and verified by the UN's Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, "the Russian armed forces either failed to do everything feasible to verify that the target was a military objective, or deliberately targeted civilians or civilian objects."
"The 59 people killed were civilians, not participating in hostilities, making the attack one of the deadliest individual incidents for civilians since February 24, 2022. OHCHR also has reasonable grounds to believe that the reception was the intended target of an attack by the Russian armed forces, using a precision weapon, likely an Iskander missile," the report added.
The October 5 attack ripped through a cafe in Hroza, a village some 85 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv, killing 59 people, including a child, who were attending a memorial service for a deceased fellow villager in what was this year's deadliest attack by Moscow's forces on Ukrainian civilians.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the strike was a "deliberate terrorist attack," while the White House called the assault "incredibly horrifying for the people of Ukraine" and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded that such attacks be halted immediately.
"The Russian Federation is urged to acknowledge responsibility for the civilian casualties resulting from the attack, to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the attack to hold those responsible to account and prevent similar attacks from happening in the future, and to provide access to remedy, including reparations, for direct and indirect victims," the UN report, released on October 31, said.
Date Set For Kazakh Opposition Leader's Trial
A Kazakh court ruled on October 30 that the trial of the chairman of Kazakhstan's unregistered Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) party, Marat Zhylanbaev, will start on November 2 and will be held behind closed doors. Zhylanbaev was initially sentenced to 20 days in jail in May for holding a picket in March to demand the release of political prisoners and to urge Western countries to impose sanctions on Kazakh officials for "helping" Russia evade sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Zhylanbaev was later remanded in custody on charges of taking part in a banned group's activities and financing an extremist organization. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
UN Experts Urge Taliban To Free Two Women's Rights Defenders In Afghanistan
UN experts have demanded the Taliban immediately release two women's rights defenders who have been in detention for more than a month. The Taliban has barred women from most areas of public life and work and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade as part of harsh measures imposed after the militants took power in 2021. UN experts, including the special rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, described the release of Neda Parwan and Zholia Parsi and family members as an urgent matter. They have not been granted legal representation, charged with a crime, or brought before a court.
Popular Belarusian Rock Musicians Jailed Amid Crackdown
HOMEL, Belarus -- A Belarusian court in the southeastern city of Homel has sentenced three members of the popular rock group Tor Band, whose music voiced support for protesters angry over the results of a 2020 presiential election, to prison terms amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent.
The court handed down its ruling on October 31, sentencing Dzmitry Halavach to nine years in prison, Yauhen Burlo to eight years in prison, and Andrey Yaremchyk to 7 1/2 years in prison.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
The men were found guilty of insulting the authoritarian ruler of the country, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, discrediting the country, establishing an extremist group, and inciting social hatred.
The musicians were arrested in October 2022 and went on trial on October 14. The trial was held behind closed doors.
In January, the Belarusian KGB labeled the Tor Band as "extremist" and banned it.
The group became popular for its songs supporting the thousands of people who protested the official results of a presidential election in August 2020, which declared Lukashenka the winner despite widespread belief the vote was rigged.
Separately on October 31, a court in Minsk handed a parole-like three-year sentence to Nadzeya Staravoytava on a charge of taking part in activities that "blatantly disrupt social order."
The charge against Staravoytava stemmed from her taking part in the mass rallies in 2020 protesting the election results.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the election results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Rights Group Urges Dushanbe To Disclose Whereabouts Of Opposition Journalist's Brother
The Norwegian Helsinki Committee has urged the Tajik authorities to disclose the exact whereabouts of Asliddin Sharifov, the brother of the director of an opposition online television station, who was extradited from Russia in early October.
"Tajik authorities must disclose the location of Asliddin [Sharifov] and explain why his relatives have not heard of him since his extradition from Russia," said Berit Lindeman, secretary-general of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee.
"If authorities hold [Sharifov], they must also release him or otherwise credibly charge him," she said in a statement.
The statement comes after Sharifov's brother, Shavkat Muhammadi, who is the director of the opposition Payom online TV channel and currently resides in the European Union, told RFE/RL that Tajik officials had refused to provide information about Sharifov's whereabouts.
Police in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg arrested Sharifov in September 2022 and extradited him to Tajikistan on October 1, 2023.
Tajik authorities have not commented on the situation around Sharifov.
Muhammadi told the Norwegian Helsinki Committee he is convinced that the Tajik authorities are persecuting his brother as a means to put pressure on him in retaliation for criticism of the government aired on Payom.net, the independent media outlet he leads in exile.
Sharifov's relatives have cited official documents from the Tagilstroi district court in the Russian city of Nizhny Tagil as saying that Sharifov is wanted in Tajikistan for allegedly cooperating with two banned opposition groups -- the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) and the Group 24 movement. The charge stems from his online posts "supporting the two banned groups," the Russian court documents say.
The IRPT, long an influential party with representatives in the Tajik government and parliament, was labeled a terrorist group and banned in Tajikistan in 2015.
Dozens of IRPT officials and supporters have been prosecuted and many of them imprisoned, drawing criticism from human rights groups.
Group 24 was labeled a terrorist and extremist group and banned in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic in 2014. In March 2015, the movement's founder, businessman Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul.
If convicted of cooperating with the banned groups, Sharifov faces up to eight years in prison.
Dozens of Tajik opposition figures and activists living abroad are wanted by the Tajik authorities on charges of terrorism and extremism.
President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian country for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism.
First Uzbek Jailed For Joining Russian Troops Fighting In Ukraine
The first Uzbek citizen has been sent to prison for joining Russian troops fighting in Ukraine's Donetsk region in 2014-15. Relatives of Ildar Khairulin told RFE/RL on October 30 that the 38-year-old man was handed a five-year prison term last week after a court found him guilty of being a mercenary. Khairulin's relatives denied he had ever been to Ukraine, adding that all charges against him had been based on "false data" filed by the Kyiv-based NGO Myrotvorets (Peacemaker), which aims to inform local law enforcement about foreign citizens who allegedly commit crimes against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Carlsberg CEO: Russia Has 'Stolen Our Business'
Carlsberg has cut all ties with its Russian business and refuses to enter a deal with Russia's government that would make its seizure of the assets look legitimate, the brewer's new CEO has said. The Danish group had since last year attempted to sell its Baltika subsidiary in Russia, following in the footsteps of many other Western companies exiting Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, after announcing in June it had found a buyer for its business, Russian President Vladimir Putin the following month ordered the temporary seizure of Carlsberg's stake in the local brewer.
Russian Billionaire Kuzmichyov Arrested In France On Suspicion Of Tax Fraud
Police in France have arrested Russian billionaire Aleksei Kuzmichyov, one of the founders of Russian financial firm Alfa Group, for alleged tax fraud. A source from the French financial police told RFE/RL in an e-mail that Kuzmichyov was taken into custody on October 30 and remained in detention as of October 31. The source said several searches were conducted in relation to the case, including of Kuzmichyov's Paris home. The investigation is looking into charges of laundering, tax fraud, and violation of international sanctions. Kuzmichyov is currently under EU and U.S. sanctions. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
As Deadline Approaches, Forced Expulsions Of Afghans From Pakistan Gather Momentum
Thousands of Afghans crossed into their homeland from neighboring Pakistan along two major border crossings on October 31 as just hours before a deadline from Islamabad to leave the country or be deported.
Islamabad set November 1 for expelling more than 1.7 million undocumented foreigners, most of whom are Afghans, as part of an anti-migrant crackdown that has been criticized by human rights groups and the United Nations who have called on the Pakistani government to give the migrants time to register.
“Our preparations are complete,” Irshad Mohmand, a Pakistani official overseeing the expulsions along the Torkham border crossing, told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal.
Torkham connects western Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province with the eastern Afghan province of Jalalabad along the historic Khyber Pass. Afghanistan and Pakistan share a 2,610-kilometer border.
Mohmand said that Afghans will be allowed into their country after undergoing a registration process in which their fingerprints and biodata will be collected. Authorities in Torkham have so far seen the return of more than 4,000 Afghan families into their country.
They are leaving after the Pakistani Interior Ministry announced on October 3 that all undocumented immigrants in Pakistan had to leave the country within 28 days.
As a result, about 60,000 Afghans had left Pakistan by October 27, according to the United Nations. Many of them cited a fear of arrest in Pakistan as the main reason for going back.
"We'd live here our whole lives if they didn't send us back," Muhammad Rahim, a 35-year-old Afghan, told Reuters.
Like hundreds of thousands of Afghans living in Pakistan, Rahim was born in the country’s southern port city of Karachi. He married a Pakistani woman and raised his children in the port city but still has no Pakistani identity documents.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) slammed Islamabad's deadline saying it has resulted in significant threats and abuse of Afghans living in the country.
“Pakistan’s announced deadline for Afghans to return has led to detentions, beatings, and extortion, leaving thousands of Afghans in fear over their future,” said Fereshta Abbasi, HRW’s Afghanistan researcher.
“The situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous for many who fled, and deportation will expose them to significant security risks, including threats to their lives and well-being.”
Pakistan has accused the Taliban militants in power in Kabul of turning a blind eye to Pakistani insurgents who cross the border into Afghanistan to seek shelter before returning to stage attacks in Pakistan. The Taliban deny the accusations.
Meanwhile, Afghans who fled to Pakistan in hopes of forging a better and safer life, have gotten caught in the middle.
Traders, truck drivers, and political activists launched a sit-in 11 days ago in the border town of Chaman, which links the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan to the southern Afghan province of Kandahar.
The group are demanding that Islamabad rescind its decision to forcefully deport Afghans and end all free travel to Afghanistan as part of its drive to enforce strict border control.
Visa-free travel is vital for cross-border trade in Chaman and other communities across the long Durand Line border between the two countries. During the past century members of some border communities were entitled to cross the border freely.
Separately, Aurat March, a Pakistani women's rights movement, staged protests on October 29 against the forced deportations in several Pakistani cities.
“If we return to Afghanistan, we will be in great danger,” said Asma Riffat, an Afghan woman living in Islamabad.
"We were threatened by the Taliban in Pakistan, and now we are facing new dangers in Afghanistan."
Since returning to power, the hard-line Islamist Taliban has banned women and teenage girls from education in Afghanistan. It has also banned them from employment in most sectors and discouraged them from leaving their homes.
Telegram Blocks Channel That Published Calls To Seize Daghestan Airport
The Telegram social-media platform has blocked the Utro Daghestan channel, days after an angry mob shouting anti-Semitic slogans stormed the airport in the Daghestani capital, Makhachkala.
On October 28 and 29, the channel, which had earlier been connected to Kyiv-based Russian opposition politician Ilya Ponomaryov, published numerous reports that "refugees from Israel" were being settled in the Muslim-majority Russian North Caucasus region and calls to seize the airport.
On the night of October 29, a mob of more than 1,000 people descended on the airport seeking to prevent passengers arriving on a flight from Israel from entering the city. More than 20 people were injured and dozens were arrested.
It was not clear whether any Israeli citizens were on the plane that arrived from Tel Aviv or whether any passengers were among the injured.
The RIA Novosti news agency reported on October 30 that more than 60 people were detained at the airport.
Daghestan’s leader, Sergei Melikov, wrote on Telegram on October 31 that the airport had been fully reopened.
In a statement on October 30, the head of Russia's Federation of Jewish Communities, Rabbi Aleksandr Boroda, said the incident "undermined the basic foundations of our multicultural and multinational state."
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington condemned the incident, adding at a briefing with reporters on October 30 that the storming of the airport "looked like a pogrom to me" in videos of the incident that he had viewed.
"We call on Russian authorities to publicly condemn these violent protests, to hold anyone involved accountable, and to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in Russia," Miller said.
Anti-Jewish protests have broken out in several cities in the region in the face of Israel’s war with Hamas, rulers of the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip.
The Kremlin blamed the unrest on "outside interference," and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on October 30 that "the criminal Kyiv regime played a direct and key role in carrying out the latest destructive act."
Ukraine rejected the accusation, saying that the Russian Foreign Ministry was attempting to "shift responsibility from a sick person to a healthy one."
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko added on Facebook that the events in Makhachkala "reflect deep-rooted anti-Semitism of Russian elites and society."
Israel's ambassador to Ukraine, Mykhaylo Brodskiy, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that his government had "no information" to support the Russian government's claims.
Brodskiy added that Kremlin assertions that Nazis and anti-Semites hold power in Kyiv -- a point they used in justifying Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 -- were "complete delusion."
The United States also rejected the Russian accusation about Ukrainian involvement. "I've seen their comments about blaming Ukraine. They are absurd," Miller said.
The Utro Daghestan channel is part of a network of regional-news Telegram channels spanning Russia that was set up by Ponomaryov's opposition group.
In comments to Current Time on October 30, Ponomaryov said his group had not had any connection with the channel for several months and condemned the Daghestan airport attack.
The same day, Utro Daghestan also wrote that it was no longer connected with Ponomaryov, a former Russian State Duma deputy who was the only one to vote against Moscow's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region.
However, in August Ponomaryov called Utro Daghestan "our channel" in an interview with Ukrainian media. In September, he referred to it as a part of his wide-ranging activities against the government of authoritarian Russian President Vladimir Putin.
White House Says Offsets For Israel, Ukraine Aid Would Be 'Devastating' For U.S. Security
The White House said on October 30 that offsets sought by House Republicans for Israel and Ukraine spending would be "devastating" for U.S. national security. "Politicizing our national security interests is a nonstarter. Demanding offsets for meeting core national security needs of the United States -- like supporting Israel and defending Ukraine from atrocities and Russian imperialism -- would be a break with the normal, bipartisan process and could have devastating implications for our safety and alliances in the years ahead," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
After Months Of Jockeying, Montenegro Approves New Coalition Government
Following weeks of talks, Montenegro's parliament on October 31 approved a new coalition government headed by economist Milojko Spajic of the Europe Now Movement (PES).
The new government will have 18 ministries and five deputy prime ministers representing the pro-European Democrats, the pro-Serbian Socialist People’s Party, and five small parties representing the country's Albanian minority.
In his address to deputies, Spajic said "full membership" in the European Union, "active, credible" membership in NATO, improving regional ties, and taking a more active role in multilateral organizations would be his cabinets four main priorities.
The centrist PES coalition won early parliamentary elections in June but did not pick up enough mandates to form a government on its own.
After an all-night session, 46 deputies in the 81-mandate chamber voted to approve the government.
The vote came after the pro-Serbian and pro-Russian alliance For the Future of Montenegro, led by Andrija Mandic, agreed to support Spajic's proposal in exchange for Mandic being named parliament speaker.
During the election campaign, Mandic, one of the leaders of the recently disbanded pro-Russian Democratic Front, called for closer ties with Russia, criticized Montenegro's NATO membership, and spoke against the 2006 referendum that led to the country's split from Serbia.
After being elected speaker on October 30, Mandic pledged to "reconcile the divisions."
Critics said his elevation to speaker would hinder the country’s EU ambitions.
His election was a part of a coalition agreement under which Mandic's For the Future of Montenegro, which was part of the Democratic Front until elections in June, must support Spajic's minority government. In exchange, For the Future of Montenegro can enter the government next year.
Spajic was nominated in August after the PES won the June parliamentary elections.
Deputies of the opposition Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) protested Mandic's election as speaker by tying a black ribbon to the party's microphone to denote what they said was a black day for democracy in Montenegro and leaving the chamber.
Mandic is known for his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, for lifting sanctions against Moscow, withdrawing the recognition of Kosovo's independence, and opposing Montenegro's membership in NATO.
He has close ties with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, the Bosnian Serb entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The president of the opposition DPS, Danijel Zivkovic, pointed to Mandic's ideological profile, saying that his election as speaker changed the foreign policy orientation of Montenegro.
Mandic did not answer Zivkovic's questions about whether he would ask the government to withdraw from NATO and the other political goals of his party.
The opposition party protested in front of the parliament, saying Mandic was not acceptable because of his anti-NATO, pro-Russian stance.
Mandic's association with Putin dates back to a meeting in Belgrade in 2019, when he and close political ally Milan Knezevic told Putin that "the majority of Montenegro sees him (Putin) as their president." Putin in turn described them as "true heroes."
The meeting in the Serbian capital was organized while Mandic and Knezevic were being tried for their part in a failed coup in Montenegro.
A court in Montenegro in May 2019 sentenced Mandic and Knezevic and two alleged Russian military intelligence agents to jail terms over an alleged 2016 attempt to organize a coup in the country and prevent it from joining NATO.
The Appeals Court annulled the verdicts and ordered the High Court to retry the case.
The demonstrators also noted that Mandic holds the title "Chetnik duke," a reference to collaborators with the Nazis during World War II in the former Yugoslavia.
A Chetnik paramilitary group gained notoriety in the 1990s when their units committed atrocities against non-Serbs in Croatia, Bosnia, and Kosovo. Decades later, modern Chetnik movements of Serbian nationalists are especially strong in Serbia and in Republika Srpska and are also present among Serbian extremists in Montenegro.
Montenegro joined NATO in 2017 and has been working toward EU membership. The country adopted the euro as its de facto currency in 2002, although it is not part of the eurozone.
After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Montenegro joined EU sanctions against Moscow, expelled some Russian diplomats, and provided aid to Kyiv.
Moscow has added Montenegro to its list of "unfriendly countries."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to meet with Spajic on October 31 in Podgorica.
Slovakia's New Government Announces Massive Deployment At Hungarian Border To Curb Migration
The new Slovak government has announced a big deployment of police and armed forces along the border with Hungary to prevent migrants entering the country. Prime Minister Robert Fico did not immediately give details of the deployment but said that illegal migration must be controlled, or else people linked to "terrorist" groups could enter Slovakia. The deployment is to start late on October 30, Fico said, adding that he will personally inspect the situation at the border.
French Minister Says Paris Will Deport 39 Russians
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told French broadcaster RMC radio on October 30 that Paris plans to deport 39 Russian citizens who, according to French officials, are followers of radical Islam. It is not clear whether four teenagers, including three from Russia's North Caucasus regions of Chechnya and Ingushetia, who were detained last week on suspicion of planning an attack at the Israeli Embassy in Paris are among those designated for deportation. The teenagers were detained about one week after a 20-year-old native of Ingushetia stabbed a teacher to death and injured three others in a school in Arras. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service. click here.
Moldova Blocks More Russian News Outlets For Alleged Election Influence
Moldova has blocked access to the websites of major Russian news media on grounds that Russia is using them to try to influence upcoming local elections.
A decree published on October 30 by Moldova's Intelligence and Security Service added the websites to more than 20 that were blocked last week for "online content used in the war of information against the Republic of Moldova."
The new list includes the newspaper Komsomolskaya pravda and website Lenta.ru, as well as TASS and Interfax.
A second decree published on October 30 suspends the broadcast license of six television stations also accused of attempting to influence the elections.
President Maia Sandu said the authorities made the decision to protect the “state and democracy from the Russian Federation's attempts to interfere in the electoral process."
Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced the decision of the Commission for Exceptional Situations (CSE), which was proposed by the Intelligence and Security Service.
"Russia, through organized criminal groups, wants to influence the local elections on November 5 and undermine the democratic process," Recean said at a meeting of the CSE.
He said the banned TV channels were subordinate to organized criminal groups that had "joined forces to destabilize the country," and had pursued interests outside of Moldova.
Alexandru Musteata, director of the Intelligence and Security Service, said at a briefing ahead of the announcement that in recent months Russia had been trying to influence the November 5 elections through illegal party financing, vote buying, candidate corruption, and a "well-placed" disinformation campaign through certain TV stations, websites, and social networks.
"These are part of the arsenal of the hybrid war waged by Russia against our country," Musteata said, proposing the suspension of the broadcasting licenses of six broadcasters, including ITV, Channel 2, and Channel 3.
In a joint statement, ITV and other stations rejected the accusations, calling them "gross falsehoods without any proof or legal justification," and accused the government of an "unprecedented attack" on the freedom of the press in Moldova.
In a separate statement, some of the blocked broadcasters said that the CSE's decision was "abusive and illegal" and that they intend to challenge it in court. They said in the meantime they would look for technical solutions to reach their viewers.
Moldova has accused Moscow of trying to overthrow its pro-Western government since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
Russian troops occupy Moldova's mainly Russian-speaking breakaway region of Transdniester, and its main opposition parties have long had close ties to Moscow.
Russia did not immediately respond but has previously denied meddling in Moldova's affairs and accuses Sandu of promoting animosity.
With reporting by Reuters
Defiant Iranians Ignore Warnings, Stage Fresh Protests After Teen Buried
In a major show of defiance, Iranians have staged new anti-government demonstrations in several cities to protest the death of Armita Garavand, who succumbed over the weekend to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over a head-scarf violation.
Hours after the student's funeral on October 29, which was marked by the violent arrest of several civil activists, anti-government slogans and graffiti in memory of Garavand again were observed in various cities including Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Sari, and Shiraz.
In Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood, which has been one of the epicenters of protests in the Iranian capital over the past year following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation, protesters chanted anti-government slogans from windows and rooftops and "Death to Khamenei, the murderer" and "Death to the dictator" -- references to Supreme Leader Ali Ayatollah Khamenei -- echoed through the streets.
Such slogans were also heard in several other neighborhoods in Tehran including Amirabad Tehranpars, and Zafar. Protesters also refuted the government's narrative regarding Garavand's death with slogans like "They killed our Armita and blamed it on the hijab."
Videos also showed some protesters writing the name "Armita Garavand" and the slogan "Women, life, freedom" on the shores of Bandar Anzali in the northern province of Gilan.
Meanwhile, reports of "violence" by security forces during Garavand's funeral have emerged.
Reza Khandan, a civil activist and husband of human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, confirmed his wife's arrest during the funeral. He said that during her arrest, she was severely beaten by security agents.
According to Khandan, many of those arrested during Armita Garavand's funeral were held at the Vozara detention center, "the same place where Mahsa Amini was killed by government agents last year."
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), confirmed Sotoudeh's arrest, claiming she was detained for "removing her hijab and acting against society's mental security."
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on October 30 that Sotoudeh was released after more than two hours of detention and slammed Iranian authorities for their treatment of those marking Garavand's death.
"Beating and arresting unarmed civilians for peacefully mourning yet another death of a young girl in state custody is a continuation of the atrocities the Iranian government is continuously inflicting upon the Iranian people," CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi said.
"These activists were at the funeral because Iranian authorities operate with impunity, killing and detaining people including teenagers for entirely peaceful actions, like showing their hair in public, or raising their voices to demand fundamental rights," he added.
The Coordination Council of Iranian Teachers' Unions reported the arrest of Masood Zeinalzadeh, a board member of the Tehran Teachers' Union, during the funeral. The association also announced that Mohammad Garavand, a teachers' rights activist, was arrested by security forces.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway car. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said shortly after the incident that Garavand suffered internal bleeding in the brain. She succumbed to her injuries on October 28.
Since Garavand fell into a coma, Iranian officials have pressured those around the 16-year-old student to avoid talking about the situation or later on commemorating her death.
Alborz Sadeghi, the son of Manzar Zarabi, a mother who lost four family members when the IRGC shot down a Ukrainian plane in January 2022, told RFERL's Radio Farda that his mother was arrested after being "severely beaten" during Garavand's burial.
Khandan said she had also been released.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Amini.
In recent months, Tehran's municipality has deployed agents known as "hijab guards" in Tehran's subway to confront women and girls failing to wear the mandatory hijab.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Independent Belarusian Publishing House Shut Down Amid Crackdown
Authorities in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, have shut down the Knihazbor independent publishing house, the organization's director Henadz Vinyarski said on Facebook on October 29, amid an ongoing crackdown on media freedoms. Earlier this year, Belarusian authorities suspended the activities of Knihazbor and three other independent publishing houses -- Limaryus, Haliyafy, and Medysont -- for the "violation of regulations on registration at the Information Ministry." A crackdown on independent media and publishing houses has intensified in Belarus since protests against the results of an August 2020 presidential election that proclaimed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
