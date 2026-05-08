From Kittens To Lions, Odesa Vets Devote Lives To Saving Ukraine's Animals
When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Leonid and Valentyna Stoyanov, two veterinarians in Odesa, took in as many injured and abandoned animals as they could. Soon, they were making regular trips to the front lines to rescue animals affected by the war. They've now treated monkeys and lions freed from zoos, rescued sea birds caught in an oil spill, and found new homes abroad for hundreds of their patients.