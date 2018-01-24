U.S. Envoy Calls On Putin To Change His "Aggressor" Image

U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be perceived better in the West, if he stopped being such an aggressor. In an interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on January 24 in Kyiv, where he was meeting with top officials, Volker said that Russia could start by helping to bring peace to eastern Ukraine. Russia-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian government forces in eastern Ukraine since 2014.