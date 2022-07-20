Ukraine's Big German Howitzers Roll Into Action Against Russian Forces

The German Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000) is considered one of the best self-propelled guns in the world. Germany and the Netherlands have delivered over 12 PzH 2000s to Ukraine and they are now in action against Russian forces in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Ukrainian gunners say they mastered the Panzerhaubitze in about a month after training every day. The five-man crew consists of the vehicle commander, a driver-mechanic, a gunner, and two loaders. RFE/RL spoke to a newly trained Ukrainian crew about their powerful new weapon.