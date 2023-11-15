'They Changed Tactics': Ukrainian Troops Push Back Against Russian Assault On Avdiyivka
Ukrainian troops continue to hold out in Avdiyivka as Russian forces attack the industrial city in the Donetsk region. Moscow launched an offensive on the area in early October in an effort to seize the frontline territory. Russian forces have suffered heavy losses during the onslaught, according to Ukrainian officials. Despite the daily fighting, some 1,500 residents continue to live among the ruins of their once peaceful neighborhoods.