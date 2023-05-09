'We Search, We Strike, We Destroy': Ukrainian Drone Pilots Track Russian Forces Near Bakhmut

A Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance unit on the outskirts of Bakhmut is helping to prevent Russian forces from seizing the fiercely contested city. Moscow is said to be sending reinforcements after failed efforts to capture Bakhmut before May 9, the date when Russian celebrates its World War II victory. RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir spent two days on the front line with Ukrainian troops, who shared their most recent impressions about fighting in the area.