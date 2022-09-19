Ukraine Says Farewell To Beloved Ballet Soloist Who Was Killed In Combat

In Kyiv, friends, family, and fans said goodbye to the soloist of the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater of Ukraine. Oleksandr Shapoval danced on the stage of the National Opera for 25 years. On February 25, he enlisted in Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, later joining the ranks of the regular army. Shapoval died fighting in the Donetsk region near Mayorsk. The farewell was held at the National Opera on September 17.