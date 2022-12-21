Ukrainian Forces Prepare For Possible Attack By Belarus

Ukraine is preparing for the possibility of a new, large-scale offensive by Russian forces early in the new year. Russia continues to amass troops in neighboring Belarus, a country that Moscow has used as a launching ground to attack Ukraine. Thus far, Belarusian forces have not joined Russia's war on Ukraine. However, a recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka has fueled speculation that Moscow is trying to pressure Minsk to join the fight.