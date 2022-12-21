Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukrainian Forces Prepare For Possible Attack By Belarus

Ukrainian Forces Prepare For Possible Attack By Belarus
Embed
Ukrainian Forces Prepare For Possible Attack By Belarus

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:02 0:00

Ukraine is preparing for the possibility of a new, large-scale offensive by Russian forces early in the new year. Russia continues to amass troops in neighboring Belarus, a country that Moscow has used as a launching ground to attack Ukraine. Thus far, Belarusian forces have not joined Russia's war on Ukraine. However, a recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka has fueled speculation that Moscow is trying to pressure Minsk to join the fight.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG