Ukrainians Design New Body Armor For Children

Ukraine is producing new, lightweight body armor designed to protect children from shrapnel during evacuations from combat zones. The Lviv Defense Cluster NGO plans to roll out 500 helmets and body armor vests for children aged 4 to 14 as Ukrainian troops continue to fight to liberate Russian-occupied towns and villages in the eastern Donbas region. The group says it is the first in the world to mass-produce this kind of gear for children who rarely have any protection during evacuations.