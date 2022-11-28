'We Remain Human': Bodies Of Russian Troops Collected To Exchange For Dead Ukrainians
Ukrainian volunteers discovered about 20 bodies of dead Russian soldiers near the village of Dovhenke in the Kharkiv region. The remains were in the forest outside the village. The bodies were examined, and personal belongings like money and documents were registered. After a forensic medical examination, the remains of some Russian soldiers may be offered in exchange for the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing