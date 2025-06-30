Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

The Role Of The Old Van In New-Age Warfare

The Current Time crew talked to the Ukrainian artillerymen fighting outside the city of Pokrovsk as they try to prevent Russian assault groups from approaching it.
The Current Time crew talked to the Ukrainian artillerymen fighting outside the city of Pokrovsk as they try to prevent Russian assault groups from approaching it.

A clunky Soviet-designed off-road van, has become a tool of modern warfare for Ukrainian soldiers.

The Bukhanka, the Russian word for a loaf of bread, may be one of the oldest in-production vehicle designs in the world, but a retrofitted version with a modern electronic warfare system is playing a key role in frontline survival in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Performing its 21st Century call of duty, the vehicle scans the skies for Russian drones, alerting troops of the 68th Jaeger Brigade near Pokrovsk and even intercepting camera feeds being sent back to Russian soldiers.

“Bukhanka” van near Pokrovsk
“Bukhanka” van near Pokrovsk

For Yuriy and other soldiers in his brigade, the van and its technology are a life saver.

“If we can see what the drone sees, we can get out before it hits,” he explains as the van is quickly camouflaged to avoid enemy surveillance or kamikaze drones once it arrives in support of the troops.

Old Van, New Tech: How Ukrainian Troops Counter Drones
Embed
Old Van, New Tech: How Ukrainian Troops Counter Drones

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:25 0:00

The Pokrovsk sector has become one of the hottest war zones along the front line in Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

The vehicle travels down a road lined with netting, including overhead, to ward off incoming drones. But the netting offers limited protection.

“You’re lucky none is flying right now,” says Andriy, an artilleryman. “At night, it’s two or three drones overhead, and then glide bombs. It’s a concert starting at 9 p.m.”

Andriy’s story reflects the broader wartime shift many have endured.

Before the full-scale invasion, he worked across Europe, repairing cars in Germany, milking cows in Denmark. After Russia invaded in February 2022, he volunteered to defend Ukraine.

Even after being wounded, he refused to leave his unit. “Here, everything is clear. You know what to do,” he says.

Our interview is interrupted as the brigade receives an order to fire. A short circuit delays the self-propelled artillery system, but the crew resolves it in minutes, fires on the target, and immediately moves to a shelter to wait for the likely Russian response.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Pokrovsk is currently experiencing the most intense Russian assault activity of any frontline sector.

“Firing is one thing, return fire? That’s when it gets intense,” says one soldier.

The Bukhanka may have been around since 1965, but it arrived just in time for Yuriy, Andriy, and their Ukrainian colleagues.

  • 16x9 Image

    Oleksiy Prodayvoda

    Oleksiy Prodayvoda is a correspondent for Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL. Prior to joining RFE/RL, he worked for some of the most important media outlets in Ukraine, covering the mass pro-democracy demonstrations in Kyiv, Russia's seizure of Crimea, and the beginning of the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Since Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022, he has been reporting from the front lines in the east and south of the country.

  • 16x9 Image

    Current Time

    Current Time is the Russian-language TV and digital network run by RFE/RL.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG