How 'Angel' The Chechen Overcame Ukrainian Suspicions And Joined The Fight Against Russia

"Angel" is a Chechen volunteer currently fighting in one of Ukraine's military units. After the Second Chechen War started in 1999, he fled to Ukraine with his family, where he's lived ever since. At the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, "Angel" and his son joined the Ukrainian military and have been fighting on the front lines in the Donbas region. He shared his story with RFE/RL journalist Yevhenia Nazarova in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region.