Ukrainian Daughter Cares For Ailing 100-Year-Old Mother In War-Torn Vuhledar

The few residents who remain in war-ravaged Vuhledar live in damp basements to shelter from daily Russian air strikes. That includes a sickly 100-year-old woman who is too ill to evacuate, according to her daughter. Ukrainian police provide a lifeline to the desperate residents by delivering bread and other basic essentials, but one local told Current Time how they melt snow and collect rainwater in order not to go thirsty.

