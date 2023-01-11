Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

How Ukrainian Heart Surgeons Keep Operating Amid Blackouts

How Ukrainian Heart Surgeons Keep Operating Amid Blackouts
Embed
How Ukrainian Heart Surgeons Keep Operating Amid Blackouts

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:32 0:00

RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service was given access to the Kyiv Heart Institute, where surgeons continue to perform life-saving operations despite blackouts. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the institute has had to prepare for all kinds of disasters, including using multiple diesel-powered generators and digging a well to guarantee the supply of water for patients and essential medical services. Despite the challenges, the Kyiv Heart Institute says it performed a record number of surgeries in 2022.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG