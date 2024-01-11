Accessibility links

Machine-Gun Poet: The Work And Untimely Death Of Maksym Kryvtsov

Photo: Maksym Kryvtsov (Courtesy Image)

“Only if I die in this war will I become a classic author,” Maksym Kryvtsov joked to a friend on a summer evening last year.

It was intended as black humor, but the junior sergeant’s fatalist quip has begun to come true.

Maksym Kryvtsov

Kryvtsov, a machine gunner, poet, and photographer, was killed on January 7 aged 33, reportedly as a result of an artillery strike on his position in the Kharkiv region. His funeral is scheduled to be held on January 11 in Kyiv.

His first and only book, Poems From The Battlefield, sold out just hours after news of his death broke. Now, a second print run of the publication, which was named by PEN Ukraine as one of the best books of 2023, is due to be released on January 11. The reprint has already racked up over 6,000 preorders.

One of several photos shot on black-and-white film by Kryvtsov showing the lives of his fellow soldiers.

Vladyslav Kyrychenko, the owner of the publishing house that first released Kryvtsov’s work, told RFE/RL that the young poet “was a very warm and bright guy, like a small sun.”

He added that the artful young Ukrainian, who regularly volunteered at summer camps for children, did not have the persona of a typical warrior.

“No one who met him for the first time believed that this was a guy who held a gun in his hand,” Kyrychenko said.

A PKM machine gun at a Ukrainian position

Kryvtsov first volunteered for military duty soon after the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea but later returned to civilian life. When the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kryvtsov again signed up to fight.

The theme of contrast between military and civilian life is a frequent motif through his work. RFE/RL has been granted permission to reproduce excerpts from three of his untitled poems below:

He moved to Bucha in mid-March 2021

rented a small apartment in the basement and got a cat

whose fur was the color of the fudge on eclairs.

He went to English classes, to the gym and to confession

he loved to watch the snow fall

and the street disappear in the fog.

He listened to Radiohead, old albums of Okean Elzy,

rain, thunder and the beating of a girl's heart

with whom he fell asleep in a small basement apartment

and woke up in a small basement apartment

kissed her warm face

snuggled up to her sticky body

dived with his palm into the waves of her hair

and floundered there like a fly on a web.

She left him in the fall

as the birds leave the forests

as the engineers leave the factory at the end of the shift

and went to Poland

to stay there.

He took the cat that looked like a pastry

and said: cat, you have to go

with us, as the morning

as your life

as a disease

Happened, cold as ice

War

the lesson called "Quiet Life" is over.

The street disappears in the fog

It rains,

they don't listen to him at all

the cat ran out into the field and his name is taken by the wind.

On the cross, as if on an ID card, it is written:

Here lies number 234, rest in peace.

Maksym Kryvtsov with the red-haired cat that was a constant companion in his final months on the front line

When he falls asleep

slowly stretches his front legs

he dreams of summer

dreams of an undamaged brick house

dreams of chickens

running around the yard

dreams of children

who treat him to meat pies

my helmet slips out of my hands

falls on the mud

the cat wakes up

squints his eyes

looks around carefully:

yes, they’re his people:

and falls asleep again.

Forest around a military position in an unidentified region of Ukraine

“I’ll turn my life around,

I promise.”

Written with a marker on the wall of a

popular spot in Kyiv,

There is coffee, pastries, stylish clothes, music, and balconies with an incredible view.

I’ve seen

how the fog embraces the skyscraper

gently and quietly.

“Love doesn’t exist,”

written on another floor of this spot.

Nor does the sea,

nor does air,

nor do dreams,

nor me,

but the coffee here is good.

Someone added below:

“Sunshine, what made you think that way?”

Listen, I’ll tell you what:

the swamp, through which reaching the dugout is tough

shells falling nearby,

a frozen rope tightly knotted around a neck

parts of a person

scattered

lost in the field

whimsically and unkempt

a dream that forces you to scream

rain when you have a few days left to wait for change

and the sunshine

that descends into the basement

because of the air alarm

indeed,

who made you think that way, sunshine?

A short vacation,

a few days on the road,

I meet friends,

mold clay,

for the first time in two years, I bake a cheesecake

which turned out just OK,

with my friend, we watch

as the winter cat catches a street mouse

holding on,

I can breathe

a girl crosses the road

holding a big skinny dog on a leash

the last floors of Khrushchyovka apartments emerge somewhere

like butterfly swimmers

twinkling with garlands

a little more

and I wish to become a part of

the ordinary city again

walk a big dog

fry some eggs

drink coffee in charming bookstores with tall shelves

it’s dangerous

it’s very dangerous

a calm life is an illness

throw away those thoughts

like worn-out slippers

run away from here

to your dugout

to your swamp

to your shells

I’ll turn my life around

I’ll turn my life around?

I promise.

A soldier comrade of Kryvtsov's blows a ram's horn.
A soldier comrade of Kryvtsov's blows a ram's horn.

Tributes have poured in for Kryvtsov as many Ukrainians point to the now long list of artists whose lives have been cut short by the Russian invasion.

“They are killing the best of us,” one commentator wrote.

Profits from sales of Kryvtsov's poetry book will be split between the late soldier's family and a fund to purchase books for the Ukrainian military.

