Machine-Gun Poet: The Work And Untimely Death Of Maksym Kryvtsov

“Only if I die in this war will I become a classic author,” Maksym Kryvtsov joked to a friend on a summer evening last year. It was intended as black humor, but the junior sergeant’s fatalist quip has begun to come true.

Kryvtsov, a machine gunner, poet, and photographer, was killed on January 7 aged 33, reportedly as a result of an artillery strike on his position in the Kharkiv region. His funeral is scheduled to be held on January 11 in Kyiv. His first and only book, Poems From The Battlefield, sold out just hours after news of his death broke. Now, a second print run of the publication, which was named by PEN Ukraine as one of the best books of 2023, is due to be released on January 11. The reprint has already racked up over 6,000 preorders.

Vladyslav Kyrychenko, the owner of the publishing house that first released Kryvtsov’s work, told RFE/RL that the young poet “was a very warm and bright guy, like a small sun.” He added that the artful young Ukrainian, who regularly volunteered at summer camps for children, did not have the persona of a typical warrior. “No one who met him for the first time believed that this was a guy who held a gun in his hand,” Kyrychenko said.

Kryvtsov first volunteered for military duty soon after the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea but later returned to civilian life. When the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kryvtsov again signed up to fight. The theme of contrast between military and civilian life is a frequent motif through his work. RFE/RL has been granted permission to reproduce excerpts from three of his untitled poems below: He moved to Bucha in mid-March 2021 rented a small apartment in the basement and got a cat whose fur was the color of the fudge on eclairs. He went to English classes, to the gym and to confession he loved to watch the snow fall and the street disappear in the fog. He listened to Radiohead, old albums of Okean Elzy, rain, thunder and the beating of a girl's heart with whom he fell asleep in a small basement apartment and woke up in a small basement apartment kissed her warm face snuggled up to her sticky body dived with his palm into the waves of her hair and floundered there like a fly on a web. She left him in the fall as the birds leave the forests as the engineers leave the factory at the end of the shift and went to Poland to stay there. He took the cat that looked like a pastry and said: cat, you have to go with us, as the morning as your life as a disease Happened, cold as ice War the lesson called "Quiet Life" is over. The street disappears in the fog It rains, they don't listen to him at all the cat ran out into the field and his name is taken by the wind. On the cross, as if on an ID card, it is written: Here lies number 234, rest in peace.

When he falls asleep slowly stretches his front legs he dreams of summer dreams of an undamaged brick house dreams of chickens running around the yard dreams of children who treat him to meat pies my helmet slips out of my hands falls on the mud the cat wakes up squints his eyes looks around carefully: yes, they’re his people: and falls asleep again.

“I’ll turn my life around, I promise.” Written with a marker on the wall of a popular spot in Kyiv, There is coffee, pastries, stylish clothes, music, and balconies with an incredible view. I’ve seen how the fog embraces the skyscraper gently and quietly. “Love doesn’t exist,” written on another floor of this spot. Nor does the sea, nor does air, nor do dreams, nor me, but the coffee here is good. Someone added below: “Sunshine, what made you think that way?” Listen, I’ll tell you what: the swamp, through which reaching the dugout is tough shells falling nearby, a frozen rope tightly knotted around a neck parts of a person scattered lost in the field whimsically and unkempt a dream that forces you to scream rain when you have a few days left to wait for change and the sunshine that descends into the basement because of the air alarm indeed, who made you think that way, sunshine? A short vacation, a few days on the road, I meet friends, mold clay, for the first time in two years, I bake a cheesecake which turned out just OK, with my friend, we watch as the winter cat catches a street mouse holding on, I can breathe a girl crosses the road holding a big skinny dog on a leash the last floors of Khrushchyovka apartments emerge somewhere like butterfly swimmers twinkling with garlands a little more and I wish to become a part of the ordinary city again walk a big dog fry some eggs drink coffee in charming bookstores with tall shelves it’s dangerous it’s very dangerous a calm life is an illness throw away those thoughts like worn-out slippers run away from here to your dugout to your swamp to your shells I’ll turn my life around I’ll turn my life around? I promise.