Drone Downed Near Moscow As Heavy Fighting Continues In Ukraine's South, East
The Ukrainian military has said its counteroffensive in the country's south and east is continuing in the face of efforts by Russian forces to advance, while Russia's Defense Ministry has reported downing a drone en route to Moscow.
Heavy fighting is continuing in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, the Ukrainian military said on August 31, adding that Russian forces had suffered significant losses near Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region. Battlefield claims cannot be independently verified.
The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that its air-defense forces in the Voskresensky district had downed what it called a Ukrainian drone en route to Moscow on August 31.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, citing preliminary information, wrote on Telegram that there were no casualties or damage. It was not clear whether the drone was launched in Ukraine or from within Russian territory.
The Russian capital's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports resumed operations late in the morning of August 31 after briefly being shut down as a security measure.
There have been repeated disruptions to takeoffs and landings at Moscow airports in recent days because of the risks posed by drones.
In Ukraine's Donetsk region on August 30, a film crew working for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service escaped injury after their vehicle came under rocket fire.
The incident involving the crew of two journalists and a driver took place as they were reporting near the front line of the Ukrainian military's ongoing counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces.
Images published by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service showed that the vehicle sustained heavy damage, with its windows and tires blown out.
The incident came after six Ukrainian service members were reported killed in a crash of two helicopters in the Donetsk region on August 29 amid reports that Kyiv has stepped up attacks both inside Russia and in the south of Ukraine.
The crash reportedly involved two Mi-8 helicopters near the frontline town of Kramatorsk.
Some media reports said the incident occurred near Bakhmut, the Ukrainian town captured by Russian forces and the scene of continued heavy fighting.
Russian Soldier Accused Of Desertion Commits Suicide In Pretrial Detention
A Russian soldier, identified as Ildar B., committed suicide in a pretrial detention center in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, on August 30, local media reported. The man was detained after being accused of desertion on August 2. Officials have not commented on the incident. In the middle of July, the man threatened to blow himself up with a grenade, demanding that the criminal case initiated against him be closed. After negotiations with the head of Bashkortostan, the soldier surrendered and was detained. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Idel.Realities, click here.
Restaurateur And Rapper Take On Former Domino's Pizza Outlets In Russia
A Russian restaurateur and a pro-Kremlin rapper who together bought the Starbucks business in Russia last year are now taking over the Russian assets of Domino's Pizza. Anton Pinskiy and Timati said they would run the restaurants under the barely changed brand Domino Pizza, with the "i" in Domino replaced by the equivalent Russian letter и. They said they would retain the franchise's partners, 120 restaurants, and more than 2,000 employees in Russia. Pinskiy told reporters the pair had already invested hundreds of millions of rubles in the business. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Detains Two Suspects In The Murder Of Tajik Banker
Russia has detained two suspects in the murder of the deputy chairman of Tajikistan’s Orienbank, Shohrat Ismattuloev, officials said. Ismattuloev’s body was found on August 15, two months after his abduction from Dushanbe. Security video showed the 49-year-old banker was forced into a car in early June by several unidentified people. At least 16 individuals were involved in the alleged abduction, torture, and murder, with 13 already detained, officials said. Two former top-ranked police officers were allegedly involved in the crime. Orienbank is the largest private financial institution in the authoritarian Central Asian country and has links to the family of President Emomali Rahmon. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
HRW Says China Continues To Crush The Rights Of Uyghurs, Turkic Muslims
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said that China is continuing to violate the rights of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in its northwestern region of Xinjiang, saying the offenses constitute crimes against humanity.
“Over the past year, Chinese officials have maintained their abusive ‘strike hard’ policies, crushing the rights of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims,” Maya Wang, associate Asia director at HRW, said in a press release issued on August 31. “UN member countries should not stay silent in the face of crimes against humanity.”
The Chinese government has carried out widespread and systematic offenses against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and Xinjiang's other indigenous ethnic groups since 2017. The campaign has included force assimilation and internment in mass detention camps.
The HRW assessment came one year after the United Nations issued a damning report on the rights violations being committed by the Chinese government in Xinjiang.
HRW said that Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent pronouncement that China intends to maintain its counterterrorism policies in the region was indicative that crimes against humanity are still being carried out.
While traveling in Xinjiang on August 26, Xi commented on “the outcomes of [China’s] Xinjiang policies.” He pledged to “consolidate hard-won social stability,” ensure that “the public [in Xinjiang] have correct views…on ethnicity, history, and religion,” and “forge a consciousness of a united Chinese nation.”
Since Beijing’s dragnet accelerated in 2017, the plight of ethnic Kazakhs interned in China has been an unexpected source of dissent, with the testimonies of former detainees and family members fueling a guerrilla advocacy campaign that brought outsized international attention to the issue.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous, mostly Muslim, ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers.
RFE/RL Film Crew Escapes Injury After Vehicle Hit In Ukraine's East
A film crew working for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service escaped injury after their vehicle came under rocket fire in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on August 30. The incident involving the crew of two journalists and a driver took place as they were reporting near the front line of the Ukrainian military's ongoing counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces in Ukraine's east. Images published by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service showed that the vehicle sustained heavy damage, with its windows and tires blown out. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Vows To Stamp Out Corruption In Military Draft Process
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his nightly video address on August 30 said authorities will crack down on corruption in the drafting of men for the country’s military service. Earlier this month, Zelenskiy made a move against corruption with the dismissal of all the heads of Ukraine’s regional military recruitment centers. Zelenskiy on August 11 said a review of the recruitment centers had revealed signs of professional abuse ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban.
- By AFP
Russia Vetoes UN Resolution On Mali Sanctions
Russia on August 30 vetoed a UN proposal to extend sanctions on military-run Mali, which has become a close partner of Russia's Wagner mercenaries. "Despite the fact that we repeatedly urged a constructive approach and a sensible compromise, the texts did not in any way take into consideration the concerns of the Malian side or the Russian Federation's position," Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya said after casting the veto. The proposal called for an extension of sanctions, in force since 2017, until August 31, 2024. Moscow seeks to end sanctions. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
White House Says Putin, Kim Jong Un Traded Letters As Russia Looks For Munitions From North Korea
The White House said on August 30 that it has new intelligence which shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have swapped letters as Moscow looks to North Korea for munitions for its war in Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby detailed the latest finding just weeks after the White House said it had determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a recent visit to Pyongyang called on North Korean officials to increase the sale of munitions to Moscow for its Ukraine war. He didn’t say how the intelligence was gathered. (AP)
Iran Bans Weightlifter For Life After Photo Shows Him With Israeli Rival
Iran on August 30 banned weightlifter Mustafa Radschaie Langrudi for life, claiming he acted "contrary to the ideals of the Islamic republic" when a photo of him by a medals stand showed him together with an athlete from Israel. Langrudi won two silver medals at the competition in the Polish city of Wieliczka where the picture was taken. In one photo, Langrudi and his Israeli rival are seen talking with smiling faces and holding hands. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Kosovo's President Lashes Out At Macron For Saying France May Review Visa-Free Travel For Kosovars
Kosovo’s president lashed out her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on August 30 for saying that Paris may review visa-free EU travel rules in 2024 for Kosovo and Serbia over their stalled talks on normalizing ties. President Vjosa Osmani said any suspension of visa-free travel to the European Union for her country’s citizens would “kill the dialogue once and for all” with Serbia. EU lawmakers in April gave the green light for citizens from Kosovo to travel without visas for up to 90 days in six months in Europe’s 27-nation Schengen passport-free area, starting next year. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Journalist Arrested Again On 'Propaganda' Charges
Iranian journalist Nazila Marofian, who was temporarily released from prison two weeks ago, was arrested again on August 30, the fourth time she has been detained. The Tasnim News Agency, which has ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, reported that Marofian was arrested on charges of spreading "propaganda." Marofian was first arrested late last year following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini whose death in custody in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country. She was released from prison on August 13, but was immediately rearrested after posting a photo of herself without a compulsory hijab before being released again on August 16. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Former Belarusian Security Officer To Face Trial In Switzerland Over Abductions Of Politicians
Yury Harauski, a former member of Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s special security forces, is set to face trial on September 19 in a Swiss court for allegedly participating in the abduction of Belarusian politicians in the late 1990s. In 2019, Harauski publicly declared his involvement in the unit that orchestrated disappearances of opposition politicians. Harauski claims he didn't participate in any killings. Lukashenka denied any official role in the disappearances. Harauski in 2018 applied for asylum in Switzerland, settling in St. Gallen, where the trial is set to be held. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Afghan Refugees In Iran Say Camps Filled With Misery As They Await Fate
Hundreds of Afghan migrants who fled to Iran say they are living in squalid camps located in the southeastern city of Zahedan, battling hunger and dehydration under relentless summer conditions as they wait for news about their return to Afghanistan.
Hundreds of thousands of Afghans are said to have migrated across the border since Taliban militants seized power in August 2021 following the hasty departure of international peacekeeping forces. The influx has come at a time when Tehran is already struggling with economic woes sparked by the imposition of drastic international sanctions over its nuclear program.
Taliban officials have said they seek the safe return of the refugees, but little movement on the issue has been made to address the situation as more and more people cross the border.
One pregnant woman in the Zahedan camp told RFERL’s Radio Azadi that, after a week in the camp, she is without steady access to water, food, or health services.
She and her family fled soon after the Taliban took power, and they have been moving around trying to find some stability. But a lack of legal documents and the harassment of her husband by Iranian police have left her with little hope other than to eventually return home.
"We are stuck inside the camp in Zahedan, and now we can't leave. There is no food, no water, we are about 500 people, young, old, and children, we are all stuck here in this hot weather and there is no one to help us," she said.
"We say we are going to Afghanistan and they [Iranian authorities] say go, but how? How? There is no solution, there is no hotel to stay at and we don't have a bus to go to Afghanistan."
While the refugees say conditions were never good at camps like the one in Zahedan, they have deteriorated in recent months and their treatment by local officials has also worsened, with many complaining of constant harassment.
International human rights groups have documented years of violations against Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran, including physical abuse, detention in unsanitary and inhumane conditions, forced payment for transportation and accommodation in camps, slave labor, and the separation of families.
In 2015, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a decree allowing all Afghan children to go to school. But Afghans are still denied many other basic services, including access to medical care, jobs, and housing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Discovery Of Four Bodies Raises Official Death Toll To 21 In Tajik Flash Floods
Search and rescue teams in Tajikistan discovered the bodies of a woman and her newborn baby, along with two additional victims, on August 30, raising the official death toll from the flash floods that struck the country to 21. Intense rainfall in the Vazlob district of Dushanbe on August 27 triggered landslides and flash floods in areas surrounding the capital. Authorities have warned of the continued high risk of landslides and mudslides in the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service click here.
Russia, U.S. Separately Discuss Potential Alternatives To Black Sea Grain Deal
Russia and the United States separately discussed alternatives to the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which fell apart last month after Moscow backed out of the arrangement aimed at allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian exports to world markets.
Citing a senior U.S. State Department official who briefed journalists, Reuters reported on August 30 that the United States and Romania are working to increase Ukraine's grain exports by way of the Danube River as one alternative to the failed Black Sea initiative.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Washington and Bucharest were studying the possibility of "potentially trying to double" grain exports that currently go through the Danube route.
"We are looking to support alternative routes: that is most prominently the Danube route. That route...stays within NATO territorial waters. So it's one that's very attractive for us because it keeps it into a more secure corridor," the official told reporters.
The official added that a meeting will be held in the next few weeks with Romanian and Moldovan officials to discuss how to maximize the Danube route.
Even as it discusses alternatives, the United States has also been supporting Ankara’s efforts to bring Moscow back into the original grain deal, the U.S. official added.
"We're not directly involved in the negotiations, but our teams are working closely with the UN and the Turks in support of trying to see it [the original deal] restart."
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on August 30 said he and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan plan to discuss a proposal by Moscow for an alternative to the Black Sea deal when they meet this week. Turkey also helped broker the original deal.
Under Moscow’s plan, Russia would send 1 million tons of grain to Turkey at a discounted rate – bolstered by financial support from Qatar -- to be processed in Turkey and sent to countries most in need.
Russia also said it would continue to view ships traveling to Ukraine in the region as potential military targets.
"We will again communicate to the Turkish side the Russian position...according to which following the completion of the [grain] deal, all ships going to Ukraine are considered to be potential carriers of military cargoes and involved in the conflict on the side of Kyiv," a Russian statement said.
Fidan in the past has said there was "no alternative" to the Black Sea grain deal.
"We know alternative routes are being sought [for grain shipments], but we see no alternative to the original initiative because they carry risks," Fidan told reporters on August 25 after meeting with Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv.
Russia’s withdrawal from the grain has worried many global leaders, saying the move would increase food insecurity in most vulnerable nations -- including many in Africa -- and raise prices worldwide.
The European Commission said Russia's efforts to block the shipping of Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea were creating difficulties among developing countries. Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis charged that Moscow was using "grain as a weapon."
Moscow quit the deal after accusing Western nations of blocking the exports of Russia's own grain and fertilizer products.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to travel to Russia soon to discussed the collapsed deal with the Kremlin.
With reporting by Reuters
Lawyer For Mahsa Amini's Family Faces 'Propaganda Against The System' Trial In Tehran
The trial has begun in Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court of Mohammad Saleh Nikbakht -- the famed lawyer for the family of the 22-year-old Iranian woman whose death in police custody has led to months of mass protests, local media reported on August 30.
The Iranian Etemaad newspaper reported that Nikbakht was notified on August 29 in an initial hearing that he faces charges of "propaganda against the system" stemming from having spoken to local and foreign media involving the “Mahsa Amini affair in particular."
The report said Nikbakht's lawyer urged for his acquittal, saying he had "only criticized the running of the country by the authorities."
If convicted, Nikbakht faces a prison term of one to three years.
Nikbakht has a long history of representing Iranian personalities in rights-related cases, including most recently that of the acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who was released from prison days after going on a hunger strike to protest “the illegal and inhumane behavior" of Iran's judiciary and security apparatus.
Beyond the dispute over Amini's death, the lawyer's comments on a range of issues, from women's rights to motorcycle driving licenses to the treatment of Afghan migrants, have been cited as evidence of his alleged propaganda activities.
Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s mandatory head-scarf law law, died in police custody nearly one year ago.
Nikbakht was vocal in media interviews, assailing the official findings on the cause of Amini's death, which authorities blamed on health issues.
Amini’s family and supporters rejected the official explanation, saying witnesses saw her being beaten when arrested.
Amini's death prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest, which continues, represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group has said the unrest led to the deaths of at least 587 people, including dozens of children and other youths.
The government, fearing a flare up in protests ahead of the first anniversary of Amini's death on September 16, has ramped up its crackdown against activists and families of those killed in the protests.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda and AFP
Kyrgyz Supreme Court Overturns Sentence Of Man Convicted For Fighting In Ukraine War
The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan has reversed a verdict handed to Askar Kubanychbek -- who was convicted of mercenary activities over his involvement in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- by a district court in Bishkek, which will now review the case. Approximately 10 Kyrgyz nationals have lost their lives fighting with Russian forces in Ukraine, officials said. The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security has initiated two cases against these citizens based on the mercenaries' statute. Kyrgyz law forbids participation in an armed conflict for another country. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service click here.
Iranian Activists Detained In Gilan Reportedly Being Pressured To Make Confessions
The Iranian Intelligence Ministry is reportedly pressuring 12 women's rights activists detained in Gilan Province to make confessions to build fake cases against them as officials try to silence critics ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini next month.
Sources close to the activists told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on August 30 that, in the two weeks since their detention on trumped-up charges, pressure on the 12 women to confess to "fabricated scenarios" to prepare the ground for "severe sentencing is glaringly evident."
One source said some of the women have faced "intense interrogation pressure and physical abuse."
The 12 activists were arrested separately on August 16 by security and intelligence forces in the northern cities of Rasht, Fuman, Anzali, and Lahijan. Among those detained were Matin Yazdani, Forough Sami'nia, Yasmin Hashdari, Jelveh Javaheri, Zahra Dadres, Negin Rezaei, Shiva Shahsiah, and Vahehdeh Khoshsirat.
A day after their detention, the police commander of Gilan Province and the Gilan Intelligence Department accused them of "communicating with the families of protesters killed during the demonstrations and "inciting them," while also participating in "propaganda activities aimed at overthrowing" the country's leadership.
According to the sources, Sara Jahani, a pharmacist at the Burns Hospital in Rasht, was beaten by officers during her arrest due to her refusal to provide the password for her mobile phone.
Sisters Zahra and Zohreh Dadres also suffered physical abuse for the same reason, the sources said.
Iranian officials have repeatedly expressed concerns in recent weeks about the possibility of protests escalating as the anniversary approaches.
At least 500 people have been killed since protests broke out following the death of Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law.
In addition, a man detained in Gilan Province at the same time, Hooman Taheri, has also been beaten multiple times while in detention, sources said.
The former student of Tehran’s Amirkabir University, was beaten "to the extent that one of his teeth was broken, his face severely swollen, and bruises and scratches are present on various parts of his body," the source said, adding that officials have prohibited Taheri from making phone calls and having visitors until the signs of the beatings have faded.
The protests in support of Amini began as a rebuke against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head-scarf legislation, but soon snowballed into one of the most sustained demonstrations against Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on the demonstrations.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Anti-War Activist Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Internet Posts
A court in the Russian city of St. Petersburg sentenced anti-war activist Olga Smirnova to six years in prison on August 30 on a charge of spreading fake news about the armed forces. Smirnova was also banned from administering websites for three years. Prosecutors asked for a seven-year sentence. The 54-year-old activist of the Peaceful Resistance movement was arrested in May 2022. Investigators say she placed materials about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine on the Internet that contradicted official Defense Ministry statements. Smirnova pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers say they intend to appeal the decision. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service click here.
- By Current Time
Belarusian Arrested For 2021 Photo With Ukrainian, Georgian Flags In Background
A court in Belarus placed a man from the northern city of Novopolotsk in administrative arrest for 15 days for taking a photo of himself while on vacation in Georgia in 2021 against the backdrop of the Georgian and Ukrainian flags. He was charged with unauthorized picketing, the Viasna human rights center reported, adding that the photo was posted on social media on August 8, 2021, but the police only noticed it this year. The man, whose identity was not revealed, admitted taking the photo but said it was not a protest gesture since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kyrgyzstan Repatriates Another 95 Women And Children From Syria
With the support of the United States, UNICEF, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Kyrgyzstan repatriated 31 women and 64 children from northeast Syria on August 30, officials said. An earlier repatriation in February brought 18 women and 41 children back. In 2021, 79 Kyrgyz children were also brought from Syria. The nation has been addressing its citizens' involvement with radical groups in the Middle Eastern country since 2013-2015, when many moved to Syrian war zones. In 2018, authorities reported that around 850 Kyrgyz citizens went to war zones in Syria, 150 of whom died. Repatriation covers only women and children, not men. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service click here.
Montenegro Refuses To Extradite Former FSB Colonel To Russia
Montenegro has rejected Russia's extradition request for Dmitry Senin, a former officer for the Federal Security Service (FSB). Senin left Russia in 2017 to evade potential arrest in connection with a case involving his friend and relative, former Interior Ministry Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko. He sought and obtained political asylum in Montenegro, citing fears of political persecution. Montenegro's decision to withhold extradition was based on Senin's alleged persecution for political reasons in Russia. Senin is currently facing trial in absentia for desertion and was internationally flagged as wanted in 2021 by Russian authorities. Senin faces up to seven years in prison in Russia if convicted. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Forest Fires Hit Russian Black Sea Resort Town
Forest fires have reached the town of Gelendzhik, one of Russia's most popular resort areas on the Black Sea, local officials said. The mayor of Gelendzhik, Aleksei Bogodistov, said in a Telegram post on August 30 that 441 people, more than 80 vehicles, and firefighting planes and helicopters had been deployed to fight the fires, which now cover 118 hectares. The fire started the night before near a safari park where animals -- including lions, tigers, and bears -- are kept. According to a park employee, the fire and smoke did not reach the animals. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Serbia Annuls Residence Permit Of Russian Anti-War Concert Organizer
Serbian authorities have canceled the residence permit of Yevgeny Irzhansky, a Russian citizen who organized concerts of anti-war bands and arts events in Serbia, the Belgrade-based expat NGO Russian Democratic Society announced on August 29, the latest in a series of harassment incidents targeting anti-war Russian expatriates.
Irzhansky has worked as an event organizer in Serbia since 2022 and recently received a Serbian residence permit, along with his wife.
On August 28, he was summoned to the Serbian Foreign Ministry and questioned by an employee about his activities as a concert organizer. The employee then left Irzhansky waiting and returned later to inform him that the residence permits had been canceled.
No reason was given for the annulment of the permits, but Irzhansky was given a paper to sign that indicated that he was a "threat to the national security of Serbia," the Russian Democratic Society told the media.
Irzhansky was given a week to leave Serbia and has been banned from entering the country for one year. He intends to appeal the decision, the Russian Democratic Society said.
Irzhansky told RFE/RL that his job, as well as his views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine are most likely the reason why the authorities in Serbia canceled his residence permit.
"Most of the Russian musicians are on the black list in Russia and most of them live outside of Russia because, if they appeared there, they would probably be imprisoned for their views on the war and on Putin," he said.
"And my views on this are clear, I am against Putin's policy inside and outside of Russia."
Other Russians who have been critical of the Kremlin or its conduct of the ongoing war in Ukraine have complained of being harassed by authorities in Serbia, whose president, Aleksandar Vucic, maintains good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has bucked EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish the Kremlin for its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Natasha Tyshkevich, a former journalist for the Russian student magazine Doxa who has been publicly critical of Russian officials, accused Serbian authorities of imprisoning her for around 40 hours at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade after refusing her entry to the country. She eventually flew back to her place of residence, Malta.
In July, Serbia denied an extension of the temporary residence permit of Russian anti-war activist Vladimir Volokhonsky less than two weeks after temporarily denying entry to Peter Nikitin, the Russian national with whom Volokhonsky helped establish the Russian Democratic Society, the Russian expat association that has grown to include tens of thousands of members since the start of the war.
